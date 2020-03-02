James Lipton was ‘every actor’s dream interview’: Stars react to his death

Fond memories of James Lipton hit social media Monday after the “Inside the Actors Studio” host’s death at age 93.

“Every actor’s dream interview. Rest peacefully, sir. #jameslipton,” “This Is Us” actress Susan Kelechi Watson said in her Instagram story. On Twitter, she noted, “I dreamed of one day being interviewed by you.”

“He made you want to tell him everything,” tweeted actor Jeff Daniels, while fellow Bravo host Andy Cohen remembered Lipton as “a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor.”

The New York Rangers hockey team also gave a shout-out to the loyal fan, tweeting, “You were always one of us and you were always there for us. You will be missed, James Lipton.”

Advertisement

Mentions of one of the host’s favorite questions were also popular: If heaven exists, what would you like to hear St. Peter say when you arrive at the pearly gates?

I dreamed of one day being interviewed by you. Glad I got to fangirl you 2 years ago. Your show made a tremendous impact. Thank you, #JamesLipton. Rest well. #RipJamesLipton James Lipton Dies: ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Host Was 93 https://t.co/kEDk16w7n5 via @Deadline — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) March 2, 2020

R.I.P. James Lipton. He made you want to tell him everything. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 2, 2020

Advertisement

You were always one of us and you were always there for us.



You will be missed, James Lipton. pic.twitter.com/CfDB8PU1uR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 2, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and great guy James Lipton. We got to know each other on the set of the Apprentice in 2012 and from then on he was kind enough to make bringing my kids and me with his family to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular an annual tradition. pic.twitter.com/uaEsu2piUu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 2, 2020

I loved his show. I learned as much about character development listening to his guests talk about acting as I did anywhere else. I tell songwriting students to watch the old episodes. Thanks for all of it, James Lipton. https://t.co/ebe50jm1Bj — Gretchen Peters (@gretchenpeters) March 2, 2020

2. when he found out how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert. He really cared about what he did. If you got booked on his show, it meant you’d made it, and had the talent to back it up. What a good guy. James Lipton will be missed. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 2, 2020

RIP James Lipton, 93, host of "Inside The Actors Studio."

Interviewed all the greats, and did so with such skill , intelligence & charm. An absolute master of his craft, always so well prepared.

His favourite actor? Charlie Chaplin.

Why? 'He was the best, a genius.' pic.twitter.com/hSfcsrz4QD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2020