What’s on TV This Week: ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ and more

SUNDAY

The new unscripted series “Family Karma” follows seven young Indian Americans in Miami as they navigate traditional cultural expectations and current cultural trends. 9 p.m. Bravo

“Worst Cooks in America” closes up shop for another season. With hosts Anne Burrell and Alton Brown. 9 p.m. Food Network

Crossover alert! Homer Simpson (voice of Dan Castellaneta) appears on a new “Family Guy.” 9:30 p.m. Fox

Unusual suspect: “SNL’s” Pete Davidson puts in a cameo on a new episode of the Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC

The new unscripted series “Rob Riggle: Global Investigator” sends the comic and former “Daily Show” correspondent on a quest to solve history’s greatest mysteries. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Merle! The season premiere of “Ride with Norman Reedus” sees Reedus reuniting with former “Walking Dead” costar Michael Rooker. 12:10 a.m. AMC

MONDAY

The doctor is in: A troubled surgeon (Mark Strong) runs an underground clinic for shady characters from the London underworld in the new series “Temple.” Anytime, Spectrum On Demand

A beloved children’s TV program marks a milestone in the star-studded pledge-drive special “Sesame Street: 50 Years & Still Sunny!” Gloria Estefan hosts. 7 p.m. KOCE

Peter and the remaining ladies go on their final dates before he announces his choice on the two-night season finale of “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

Far out, man: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is back to further blow your mind in “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” the latest iteration of Carl Sagan’s classic series. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Spring is right around the corner, and “Spring Baking Championship” is back for a sixth season. 9 p.m. Food Network

The very stylish, rather droll and surprisingly touching spiritual drama “The New Pope” ends its season. With John Malkovich and Jude Law. 9 p.m. HBO

The new special “Chip & Joanna Gaines: In the Room” has the married home-makeover mavens from “Fixer Upper” sharing their personal and professional ups and downs with host Jason Kennedy. 10 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

What our trench-coated heroine (Gina Rodriguez) does next is up to you in the interactive animated adventure “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and he feels “meh” in the stand-up special “Marc Maron: End Times Fun.” Anytime, Netflix

The special “Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement” uses tunes by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, et al., to chart the struggle for female empowerment through the decades. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

Fight on, “Women of Troy.” This new sports doc salutes trailblazing player Cheryl Miller and the rest of the USC Trojans’ 1980s-era women’s championship basketball team. 9 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

See who got those ill-gotten gains and how those gains were ill-gotten in a second season of the docu-series “Dirty Money.” Anytime, Netflix

“On My Block,” the teen-themed series set on the mean streets of L.A., returns for a third season. Anytime, Netflix

All the wrong moves: Comics including Flula Borg and Maz Jobrani step out of their comfort zones in the debut installment of “The Funny Dance Show.” 10:30 p.m. E!

THURSDAY

The sitcom “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” ends its freshman season. Josh Thomas stars. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The winning designer is revealed on the season finale of “Project Runway.” Karlie Kloss hosts. 9 p.m. Bravo

“The Crown’s” Matt Smith portrays cult leader Charles Manson in director Mary Harron’s fact-based 2019 drama “Charlie Says.” With “Nurse Jackie’s” Merritt Wever. 9 p.m. Showtime

Hip-hop’s Waka Flocka Flame and his better half headline the new reality series “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.” 10 p.m. WE

Louisiana’s best reptile wranglers lend their expertise to Floridians beset by Burmese pythons in the new spin-off series “Swamp People: Serpent Invasion.” 10 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

A young military widow facing financial hardship takes a job as nanny for a disabled young girl named “Justine” in this poignant new drama written, directed by and starring Stephanie Turner. Anytime, Netflix

A Long Island mother’s efforts to locate her missing daughter leads to darker revelations in the new fact-based drama “Lost Girls.” Amy Ryan and “Jojo Rabbit’s” Thomasin McKenzie costar. Anytime, Netflix

Behold, “The Pale Horse.” A stiff-upper-lipped Brit (“The Man in the High Castle’s” Rufus Sewell) finds himself at the center of a mystery in this new adaption of the Agatha Christie novel. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Researchers put “100 Humans” through a series of seemingly silly experiments — purely for science purposes, mind you — in this new reality series. Anytime, Netflix

A shy teen takes a shine to the kooky new kid on the block in the new YA romance “Stargirl.” With Graham Verchere and “America’s Got Talent’s” Grace VanderWaal. Anytime, Disney+

“Mad Men’s” Jon Hamm plays a U.S. former diplomat who heads back to “Beirut” on a mission of mercy in this 2018 drama set in 1980s Lebanon. With Rosamund Pike. 8 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

That doll is evil — evil, I tells ya! “Star Wars’” Mark Hamill supplies the voice of Chucky in the 2019 reboot of the horror franchise “Child’s Play.” Aubrey Plaza also stars. 8 p.m. Epix

Franchise veterans Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham team to take down bad guy Idris Elba in the 2019 spinoff “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” With Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds. 8 p.m. HBO

That new teacher is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the new TV movie “Black Widow Killer.” With Erin Karpluk and Ryan Robbins. 8 p.m. Lifetime

You’re never too old to become a cheerleader like Diane Keaton in the 2019 comedy “Poms.” With Jacki Weaver. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

New England’s finest foliage — wait, is it “foliage” or “foilage”? — is on display in the debut of the three-part series “Seasonal Wonderlands.” 9 p.m. BBC America

Caroline Rhea and Carol Leifer are among the female comics cracking wise in the new stand-up special “More Funny Women of a Certain Age.” 10 p.m. Showtime

A teen escapes the streets but her troubles aren’t over yet in the new thriller “Escaping My Stalker.” With Alexandra Paul and Mariette Hartley. 10 p.m. Lifetime