Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ and more

Neil deGrasse Tyson in “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on National Geographic Channel.
(Cosmos Studios)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
March 6, 2020
10:50 AM
Share

SUNDAY

The new unscripted series “Family Karma” follows seven young Indian Americans in Miami as they navigate traditional cultural expectations and current cultural trends. 9 p.m. Bravo

“Worst Cooks in America” closes up shop for another season. With hosts Anne Burrell and Alton Brown. 9 p.m. Food Network

Crossover alert! Homer Simpson (voice of Dan Castellaneta) appears on a new “Family Guy.” 9:30 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Unusual suspect: “SNL’s” Pete Davidson puts in a cameo on a new episode of the Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC

The new unscripted series “Rob Riggle: Global Investigator” sends the comic and former “Daily Show” correspondent on a quest to solve history’s greatest mysteries. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Merle! The season premiere of “Ride with Norman Reedus” sees Reedus reuniting with former “Walking Dead” costar Michael Rooker. 12:10 a.m. AMC

MONDAY

Advertisement

The doctor is in: A troubled surgeon (Mark Strong) runs an underground clinic for shady characters from the London underworld in the new series “Temple.” Anytime, Spectrum On Demand

A beloved children’s TV program marks a milestone in the star-studded pledge-drive special “Sesame Street: 50 Years & Still Sunny!” Gloria Estefan hosts. 7 p.m. KOCE

Peter and the remaining ladies go on their final dates before he announces his choice on the two-night season finale of “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

Far out, man: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is back to further blow your mind in “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” the latest iteration of Carl Sagan’s classic series. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Spring is right around the corner, and “Spring Baking Championship” is back for a sixth season. 9 p.m. Food Network

The very stylish, rather droll and surprisingly touching spiritual drama “The New Pope” ends its season. With John Malkovich and Jude Law. 9 p.m. HBO

The new special “Chip & Joanna Gaines: In the Room” has the married home-makeover mavens from “Fixer Upper” sharing their personal and professional ups and downs with host Jason Kennedy. 10 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

Advertisement

What our trench-coated heroine (Gina Rodriguez) does next is up to you in the interactive animated adventure “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and he feels “meh” in the stand-up special “Marc Maron: End Times Fun.” Anytime, Netflix

The special “Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement” uses tunes by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, et al., to chart the struggle for female empowerment through the decades. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

Fight on, “Women of Troy.” This new sports doc salutes trailblazing player Cheryl Miller and the rest of the USC Trojans’ 1980s-era women’s championship basketball team. 9 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

See who got those ill-gotten gains and how those gains were ill-gotten in a second season of the docu-series Dirty Money.” Anytime, Netflix

“On My Block,” the teen-themed series set on the mean streets of L.A., returns for a third season. Anytime, Netflix

All the wrong moves: Comics including Flula Borg and Maz Jobrani step out of their comfort zones in the debut installment of “The Funny Dance Show.” 10:30 p.m. E!

Advertisement

THURSDAY

The sitcom “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” ends its freshman season. Josh Thomas stars. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The winning designer is revealed on the season finale of “Project Runway.” Karlie Kloss hosts. 9 p.m. Bravo

“The Crown’s” Matt Smith portrays cult leader Charles Manson in director Mary Harron’s fact-based 2019 drama Charlie Says.” With “Nurse Jackie’s” Merritt Wever. 9 p.m. Showtime

Hip-hop’s Waka Flocka Flame and his better half headline the new reality series “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.” 10 p.m. WE

Louisiana’s best reptile wranglers lend their expertise to Floridians beset by Burmese pythons in the new spin-off series “Swamp People: Serpent Invasion.” 10 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

A young military widow facing financial hardship takes a job as nanny for a disabled young girl named “Justine” in this poignant new drama written, directed by and starring Stephanie Turner. Anytime, Netflix

A Long Island mother’s efforts to locate her missing daughter leads to darker revelations in the new fact-based drama “Lost Girls.” Amy Ryan and “Jojo Rabbit’s” Thomasin McKenzie costar. Anytime, Netflix

Behold, “The Pale Horse.” A stiff-upper-lipped Brit (“The Man in the High Castle’s” Rufus Sewell) finds himself at the center of a mystery in this new adaption of the Agatha Christie novel. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Researchers put “100 Humans” through a series of seemingly silly experiments — purely for science purposes, mind you — in this new reality series. Anytime, Netflix

A shy teen takes a shine to the kooky new kid on the block in the new YA romance “Stargirl.” With Graham Verchere and “America’s Got Talent’s” Grace VanderWaal. Anytime, Disney+

“Mad Men’s” Jon Hamm plays a U.S. former diplomat who heads back to Beiruton a mission of mercy in this 2018 drama set in 1980s Lebanon. With Rosamund Pike. 8 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

That doll is evil — evil, I tells ya! “Star Wars’” Mark Hamill supplies the voice of Chucky in the 2019 reboot of the horror franchise Child’s Play.” Aubrey Plaza also stars. 8 p.m. Epix

Franchise veterans Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham team to take down bad guy Idris Elba in the 2019 spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” With Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds. 8 p.m. HBO

That new teacher is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the new TV movie “Black Widow Killer.” With Erin Karpluk and Ryan Robbins. 8 p.m. Lifetime

You’re never too old to become a cheerleader like Diane Keaton in the 2019 comedy Poms.” With Jacki Weaver. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

New England’s finest foliage — wait, is it “foliage” or “foilage”? — is on display in the debut of the three-part series “Seasonal Wonderlands.” 9 p.m. BBC America

Caroline Rhea and Carol Leifer are among the female comics cracking wise in the new stand-up special “More Funny Women of a Certain Age.” 10 p.m. Showtime

A teen escapes the streets but her troubles aren’t over yet in the new thriller “Escaping My Stalker.” With Alexandra Paul and Mariette Hartley. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Entertainment & Arts
Movies on TV this week: March 8 - 14: ‘All the Presidents Men’
‘All the President’s Men’
Entertainment & Arts
Movies on TV this week: March 8 - 14: ‘All the Presidents Men’
Movies on TV this week: March 8 - 14: ‘All the Presidents Men’; Deliverance; Young Frankenstein; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Weekly TV listings for March 8 - 14, 2020
Weekly TV listings for March 8 - 14, 2020
Weekly TV listings for March 8 - 14, 2020

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement