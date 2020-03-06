Movies on TV this week: March 8 - 14: ‘All the Presidents Men’

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 8 - 14, 2020

All the President’s Men (1976) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Sun. 11:26 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Encore Sun. 7:35 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:44 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 10 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:27 a.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Wed. 4 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Starz Tues. 1:33 p.m.

The Shining (1980) IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) POP Tues. 4 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) Cinemax Sun. 7 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) Encore Sat. 8:12 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 8 - 14, 2020

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:32 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Thur. 5:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:02 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11:24 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968) ★★ Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 8 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:32 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 5:15 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 8 - 14, 2020

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:19 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:19 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:19 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Tues. Noon

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:45 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:28 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:26 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Sun. 11:06 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Freeform Mon. 5 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8:05 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Starz Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ TMC Sun. 3:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Tues. 8:50 a.m. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 7:35 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:44 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 10 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:27 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Starz Mon. 6:47 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:59 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:05 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 2:04 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1 a.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ POP Tues. 6 p.m. POP Tues. 9:31 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 2:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:23 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Starz Sun. 8:30 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Starz Fri. 7:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:48 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ USA Sat. 7:45 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:35 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Legal Eagles (1986) ★★ Encore Wed. 3:39 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:17 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:15 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:45 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ CMT Tues. 11:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Sun. Noon

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:19 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ EPIX Fri. 11:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:10 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 5 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Out of Africa (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Starz Tues. 1:33 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 3 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:53 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ POP Tues. 4 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Starz Wed. 6:47 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ WGN America Tues. 6 p.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m. WGN America Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Starz Thur. 4:32 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Starz Sat. 6:43 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 5:15 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 8:12 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 8 - 14, 2020

A

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B(2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show ``Star Search’’ to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.OvationSat. 1 a.m.OvationSat. 9 a.m.

Abandon Ship!(1957) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Mai Zetterling. Short rations from a sunken liner force the officer of a packed lifeboat to sacrifice the weak. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMMon. 10:30 a.m.

About Last Night(2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETFri. 8:30 p.m.BETSat. 2:30 p.m.

Accepted(2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EncoreTues. 12:08 p.m.EncoreTues. 10:49 p.m.

Accommodations(2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR)TMCFri. 8:50 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau(2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOWed. 6:10 p.m.HBOSat. 2:40 a.m.

Adrift(2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs.ShowtimeThur. 11:45 a.m.

Adventureland(2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EncoreTues. 8:41 a.m.EncoreTues. 9 p.m.

After Earth(2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.SyfyWed. 11 p.m.SyfyThur. 5:45 p.m.

After the Wedding(2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.StarzSun. 10:07 a.m.StarzFri. 11:46 p.m.StarzSat. 2:15 p.m.

Age of Summer(2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCSun. 6:35 a.m.TMCThur. 9 a.m.TMCFri. 5:25 a.m.

Alfie(2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxWed. 11:05 a.m.

Alibi Ike(1935) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Olivia de Havilland. An eccentric ballplayer known for his unorthodox pitching style finds major-league trouble with a girl and gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMWed. 7:45 p.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass(2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTTues. 1:45 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem(2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCWed. 6:30 a.m.IFCThur. 3:32 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOMon. 6:50 p.m.HBOThur. 2:20 p.m.

Alive(2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.EPIXFri. 6:30 a.m.

All About the Benjamins(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.BETSun. 6:30 p.m.

All for Love(2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HallmarkSun. 4 a.m.

All Girl Revue(1940) June Allyson. The mayor goes to a train station to meet an opera singer. (NR)TCMTues. 6:45 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love(2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 8 p.m.

All the President’s Men(1976) ★★★★ Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman. The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein tie the Watergate break-in to the White House. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

All the Right Moves(1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson. A Pennsylvania steel-town high-school coach tries to spoil a football hero’s scholarship dream. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxMon. 11:10 a.m.

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HallmarkTues. 2 p.m.

Allegiant(2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TNTSun. 5:30 p.m.

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceSat. 7 p.m.AudienceSat. 11 p.m.

Along Came a Spider(2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.SundanceThur. 10:30 a.m.SundanceFri. 2 a.m.

Along Came Polly(2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOSun. 9:35 a.m.HBOFri. 2:45 p.m.

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze(2016) Voices of Kate Higgins, Ben Diskin. Animated. Wolf pups Stinky, Claudette and Runt venture out into a blizzard to save their parents. They’re joined by a sleepy bear cub and a feisty porcupine. (NR) 47 mins.HBOSat. 6:39 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip(2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.NickelodeonSun. NoonNickelodeonThur. 8 p.m.

La amante de la mafia(1990) Sonia Infante, Eric del Castillo. Una hermosa e implacable mujer maneja algunos negocios ilícitos de la mafia, y sabe enfrentar con valor a sus enemigos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Amazing Winter Romance(2020) Marshall Williams, Jessy Schram. Journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration and discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze, prompting her to find her way to true love. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSat. 8 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.StarzMon. 11:42 a.m.StarzMon. 8:56 p.m.StarzThur. 5:20 p.m.StarzFri. 11:47 a.m.

American History X(1998) ★★★ Edward Norton, Edward Furlong. A brutal skinhead emerges from prison reformed and tries to show his neo-Nazi brother the error of his ways. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.ShowtimeTues. 3 a.m.

American Outlaws(2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXWed. 12:35 p.m.

American Sniper(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.IFCThur. 8 p.m.IFCFri. 8:15 a.m.

American Ultra(2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXTues. 5:45 a.m.

The Amityville Horror(1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EncoreTues. 6:40 a.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.SundanceSun. 1:30 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.StarzFri. 5:06 a.m.

Anna(2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.HBOTues. 11:30 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse(2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 6:25 p.m.EPIXSun. 2:10 a.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AudienceWed. 5 p.m.AudienceWed. 9 p.m.AudienceThur. 12:30 p.m.

Anne Frank Remembered(1995) ★★★ Narrated by Kenneth Branagh, Glenn Close. Filmmaker Jon Blair profiles the 15-year-old Holocaust victim through photos, family letters and rare archival footage. Kenneth Branagh narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMFri. 8:15 p.m.

Argo(2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs.IFCThur. 5:15 p.m.IFCFri. 5:30 a.m.

Armored(2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Empleados de una compañía de camiones blindados planean un robo en contra de su propia empresa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.UNIMASSun. 4 p.m.KFTRSun. 7 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

The Art of Us(2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 2 p.m.

The Aspern Papers(2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCWed. 11:25 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCFri. 6:55 a.m.

Attrition(2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCThur. 2:05 a.m.

Autumn Sonata(1978) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Liv Ullmann. A Norwegian pastor’s plain wife resents her visiting mother, a famous concert pianist. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMMon. 12:45 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron(2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TNTSat. 9:45 p.m.

El aviso inoportuno(1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCTues. 4:30 p.m.IFCWed. 11 a.m.

Away From Her(2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.CinemaxSat. 7:45 a.m.

B

The Babadook(2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCSun. 6:25 p.m.

Baby Boom(1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.POPFri. NoonPOPFri. 2:30 p.m.

Baby Driver(2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXThur. 5 p.m.FXFri. 2:30 p.m.

Baby Monitor Murders(2020) Natalie Sharp, Jon Cor. A babysitter believes her employer is hatching a deadly scheme after she overhears a murder plot on the baby monitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. NoonLifetimeSat. 4 p.m.

The Baby-Sitters Club(1995) ★★ Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair. Seven girls balance the growing pains of adolescence with the demands of operating a daycare camp for children. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCThur. 1:30 p.m.

The Bachelor Next Door(2017) Haylie Duff, Michael Welch. Gavin and Alex’s new neighbor seems friendly at first, but becomes increasingly threatening and peculiar. They must work together to unravel his twisted motives before it’s too late. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. Noon

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Sat. 11 a.m.VH1Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Sat. 1:40 p.m.VH1Sat. 10 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles(2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the website``Bad Date Chronicles,’' which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the ``bad dater.’' (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HallmarkSun. Noon

Bad Lieutenant(1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxWed. 4:50 a.m.

Bad Parents(2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxThur. 7:35 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale(2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.CinemaxTues. 9:45 p.m.

La Bamba(1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OvationTues. 11:30 p.m.OvationWed. 1:30 p.m.

Bandidas(2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxSat. 2:45 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous(2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCTues. 9:15 a.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 1:35 a.m.

The Barbarian(1933) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Myrna Loy. An Egyptian-American woman runs around Cairo with a desert charmer who turns out to be a prince. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMThur. 11 p.m.

Batman(1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCSun. 10:19 a.m.

Batman Forever(1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.AMCSun. 4:19 p.m.

Batman Returns(1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCSun. 1:19 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TNTMon. 4:30 p.m.TNTMon. 10:45 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles(2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzMon. 1:47 a.m.StarzMon. 8:47 a.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXMon. 5 p.m.FXTues. 12:18 p.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AudienceTues. 2:30 a.m.

Beast From Haunted Cave(1959) ★ Michael Forest, Sheila Carroll. A gold thief and his gang use a skier’s lodge and meet a monster covered with cobwebs. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMSun. 1:15 a.m.

Beastly(2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.ShowtimeWed. 6:30 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 7:30 a.m.

Bedazzled(2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOFri. 9:20 a.m.

Beethoven(1992) ★★ Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt. Children talk their father into letting them keep a St. Bernard puppy, which grows to be a problem. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.OvationSun. 11:30 p.m.OvationMon. 2 p.m.OvationFri. 6 p.m.OvationSat. 2 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil(2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AudienceThur. 9 p.m.AudienceFri. 1 a.m.

Beirut(2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.StarzFri. 8 p.m.StarzSat. 12:23 p.m.StarzSat. 11:35 p.m.

Benjamín Argumedo(1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Él era un hombre honesto y valiente, pero se convirtió en un vengador despiadado. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

The Best Man Holiday(2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 2:35 p.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.ShowtimeTues. 12:30 p.m.ShowtimeTues. 10 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 11:15 a.m.

Better Start Running(2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCTues. 10:25 a.m.

Betty & Coretta(2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.OvationSun. 1 p.m.

Bewitched(2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCThur. 10:05 p.m.

Beyond the Poseidon Adventure(1979) ★ Michael Caine, Sally Field. Salvagers seeking cash and a madman seeking plutonium are trapped with survivors in an upside-down ocean liner. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMMon. 12:30 p.m.

The Big Doll House(1971) ★★ Judy Brown, Pam Grier. Women in pastel dresses plot an escape from a tropical island prison run by perverts. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 11 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2(2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOSun. 7 a.m.HBOFri. 7:40 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son(2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOMon. 5:40 a.m.

The Big Wedding(2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXThur. 2:50 p.m.

The Big Year(2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxThur. 9:10 a.m.

Black ’47(2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCThur. 6:20 p.m.

Black Knight(2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.CinemaxSat. 9:15 p.m.

Black Widow Killer(2018) Erin Karpluk, Ryan Robbins. Abbey, a high school senior, starts her own investigation into a murder. She soon unveils her new teacher’s dark past, but the teacher is one step ahead of her. When Abbey’s mother goes missing, Abbey must find a way to save her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 8 p.m.LifetimeSun. 12:01 p.m.

Blazing Saddles(1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SundanceMon. 8 p.m.SundanceTues. 12:30 p.m.

Blended(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.Comedy CentralSat. 10:30 p.m.

The Blind Side(2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.FreeformWed. 8 p.m.FreeformThur. 5:30 p.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.BETSun. 9 p.m.BETMon. 6:30 p.m.

Blue Valentine(2010) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams. A couple find that they are powerless to stop the downward spiral of their marriage. (R) 2 hrs.TMCMon. 8 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOFri. 12:30 p.m.

The Bone Collector(1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.StarzTues. 8:28 a.m.StarzWed. 1:59 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween(2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.BETSun. 4 p.m.BETWed. 6:30 p.m.BETThur. 3:55 p.m.

The Boss(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. Noon

Bowfinger(1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 4:13 p.m.

Braveheart(1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.SundanceSun. 2 p.m.SundanceMon. 1 a.m.AMCMon. 9:30 a.m.BBC AmericaWed. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaThur. Noon

The Break-Up(2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSat. 1:30 p.m.TBSSun. 2 a.m.

Breakthrough(2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOWed. Noon

Bride Wars(2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.SundanceTues. 3:30 p.m.SundanceWed. 1 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeMon. 5:45 a.m.

Brightburn(2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.StarzTues. 12:35 p.m.StarzTues. 4:51 p.m.

Brighton Beach Memoirs(1986) ★★ Blythe Danner, Jonathan Silverman. Based on Neil Simon’s play about a gullible Jewish teen and his working-class family in 1937 Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.CinemaxTues. 7:30 a.m.

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread(2004) ★ Bill Paxton, Jay Chandrasekhar. A killer terrorizes vacationers and staff members at a Caribbean resort owned by a has-been rocker. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.EncoreWed. 11:45 a.m.EncoreWed. 12:24 p.m.

The Bucket List(2007) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman. Two terminally ill men leave their hospital ward and set out to complete a list of things they want to do before they die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTTues. Noon

Bulldog Drummond Comes Back(1937) ★★ John Barrymore, John Howard. A Scotland Yard inspector rescues sleuth Drummond, his girlfriend and his sidekick from kidnappers. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMFri. 1:45 a.m.

Burn After Reading(2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreMon. 12:06 p.m.EncoreMon. 5:41 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid(1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMSat. 7:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Effect(2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs.StarzTues. 6:31 a.m.StarzTues. 9:59 p.m.StarzSun. 3:16 a.m.

C

The Call(2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.LifetimeSun. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeMon. 2:04 a.m.

Canasta uruguaya(1951) Abel Salazar, Alma Rosa Aguirre. Un joven pierde su fortuna jugando al póquer. Poco después, el hombre que le ha ganado muere y su sobrina hereda el dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Captain Phillips(2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.AMCMon. 1:30 p.m.AMCTues. 9:30 a.m.

Captive State(2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.ShowtimeWed. NoonShowtimeWed. 8 p.m.

Cartels(2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXFri. 3:05 a.m.

Case 39(2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXSat. 11:50 a.m.

Casino(1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.StarzMon. 3:46 a.m.

Casper(1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.FreeformTues. Noon

Chaos(2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ryan Phillippe. Un detective veterano es enviado junto con un policía principiante para negociar en el secuestro de un banco. Unos de los secuestradores es un experto informático que ha desarrollado un virus para vaciar todas las cuentas. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 10:30 a.m.KFTRSun. 1:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Chaos Theory(2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Emily Mortimer. After his wife plays a prank on him, an efficiency expert finds himself subject to the random nature of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.EncoreFri. 2:06 a.m.

Charlie Says(2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeTues. 1 a.m.ShowtimeThur. 9 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web(2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCFri. 12:30 p.m.

The Cheerleader Escort(2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 4 p.m.

El Chicano(2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeWed. 2 p.m.

Child of Divorce(1946) ★★ Sharyn Moffet, Regis Toomey. A daughter is caught in the middle of her parents’ breakup. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMWed. 6:15 a.m.

Child’s Play(2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.EPIXSun. 12:40 p.m.

CHIPS(2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.POPWed. 10 p.m.POPThur. 6:30 p.m.

El Chivo(1992) Antonio Aguilar, Rubén Aguirre. Los habitantes de un pueblo tienen que sufrir las injusticias de un alcalde maleante hasta que un día todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Cien Muchachas(1955) Christiane Martell, Antonio Aguilar. El dueño de una fábrica de trajes de baño piensa retirarse. De un grupo, le dejará la empresa a quién supere las ventas. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

Cinderella Man(2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.EncoreThur. 4:22 a.m.

City of Children(1949) Narrated by John Nesbitt. Orphaned children live in Mooseheart, an Illinois community. (NR) 11 mins.TCMSat. 5:09 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger(1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.AMCSat. 2:45 a.m.

Cloverfield(2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.IFCSun. 1 p.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTSun. 1:30 a.m.

The Cold Light of Day(2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.StarzWed. 10:51 p.m.

Colombiana(2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EncoreThur. 6:49 a.m.EncoreThur. 8:09 p.m.

Color Scales(1932) Narrated by Pete Smith. Several varieties of tropical fish are shown and described. (NR)TCMMon. 3 a.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder(1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesSat. 7 a.m.

The Commuter(2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSun. 5:10 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:50 a.m.

The Company Men(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCSat. 8:15 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian(2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 6:05 p.m.

Concert for George(2003) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Eric Clapton. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and others celebrate the music of George Harrison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.KVCRTues. 2:30 a.m.KVCRWed. 5:30 p.m.KVCRSat. 2:30 p.m.KVCRSun. Noon

Congo(1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxMon. 10:45 p.m.CinemaxFri. 10:28 a.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AudienceThur. 7 p.m.AudienceThur. 11 p.m.

The Cool Ones(1967) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Debbie Watson. A millionaire manager pairs an aspiring singer with a fading rock star in a duo made for Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMTues. 11:30 a.m.

Cost of a Soul(2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxWed. 4:35 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens(2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxTues. 2:25 p.m.

Coyote Ugly(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.VH1Fri. 4:20 p.m.VH1Fri. 10 p.m.

Crank(2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.UNIMASSun. 2:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 5:30 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.(2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.HBOSat. 3:45 p.m.

Creed(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.VH1Thur. 2:50 p.m.

Creed II(2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 11:05 a.m.

Critical Care(1997) ★★ James Spader, Kyra Sedgwick. A model and her sister involve a second-year resident in deciding their comatose father’s fate. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CinemaxFri. 6:15 a.m.

The Crow: Salvation(2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eric Mabius. To avenge their deaths, a mystical crow resurrects an innocent young man who was executed for the murder of his lover. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxSun. 5 a.m.

The Crow(1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxTues. 6:15 p.m.CinemaxSat. 1:35 p.m.

The Curse of La Llorona(2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOFri. 1:05 a.m.

The Cutting Edge(1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeSat. 5:45 a.m.

Cyrus(2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.AudienceMon. 7 p.m.AudienceMon. 10 p.m.AudienceTues. 1 a.m.

D

Dances With Wolves(1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs.EncoreSun. 11:26 a.m.EncoreSun. 9 p.m.

Dante’s Peak(1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.AMCThur. 12:30 p.m.

The Dark Half(1993) ★★ Timothy Hutton, Amy Madigan. Based on Stephen King’s novel about a writer whose seedy alter ego manifests itself through murder. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EncoreMon. 5:39 a.m.

Dark Haul(2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyWed. 6 a.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCTues. 3:30 p.m.

The Darkest Hour(2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxSun. 8 p.m.CinemaxSat. 4:20 a.m.

The Darkness(2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOThur. 6:30 a.m.

A Dash of Love(2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 4 p.m.

Date Movie(2006) ★ Alyson Hannigan, Adam Campbell. A hopeless romantic and her British beau face a number of obstacles on their way to the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins.CinemaxMon. 2:35 a.m.CinemaxTues. 6:06 a.m.

Date Night(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMTThur. 10:30 p.m.

Date With Love(2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. Noon

Dater’s Handbook(2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 4 p.m.

David Copperfield(1935) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Freddie Bartholomew. Dickens’ Victorian orphan drifts until he finds a friendly aunt and the girl he will marry. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TCMSun. 4:30 a.m.

David Crosby: Remember My Name(2019) David Crosby. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter David Crosby shares his often challenging journey. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.StarzThur. 2:47 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOSun. 11:06 a.m.HBOThur. 10:05 a.m.

Daylight(1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxSat. 11:40 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die(2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxWed. 2:50 p.m.CinemaxSat. 11:45 p.m.

Dead in the Water(2018) Tanya van Graan, Nikohl Boosheri. An all female crew has to deal with an intruder. (NR)SyfyMon. 9 a.m.

Deadpool(2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXMon. 7:30 p.m.FXTues. 5:30 p.m.

Deep Impact(1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.AMCWed. 10:35 p.m.AMCThur. 3 p.m.

Deliverance(1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SundanceSun. 11:30 a.m.

Den of Thieves(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.ShowtimeMon. 5:05 p.m.

Desirable(1934) ★★ Jean Muir, George Brent. A girl too old for boarding school steals one of her vain actress mother’s admirers. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMWed. 7:30 a.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank(1959) ★★★ Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut. A German-Jewish girl and her family spend two years in an Amsterdam attic hiding from the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

Dick Tracy(1990) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Madonna. The comic-strip detective woos Tess Trueheart, dodges Breathless Mahoney and chases nicknamed crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxFri. 2:35 a.m.

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CinemaxThur. 1:25 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxThur. 3:40 a.m.

Different Flowers(2017) Emma Bell, Hope Lauren. A young woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister after leaving her fiance at the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCWed. 9:45 a.m.

Dime With a Halo(1963) ★★ Barbara Luna, Roger Mobley. Five Mexican children have trouble collecting their winnings after placing a bet on a horse race with a stolen dime. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMFri. 4 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa(2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 11:30 p.m.

A Distant Trumpet(1964) ★★ Troy Donahue, Suzanne Pleshette. A West Pointer faces warring Indians and rival women at an 1880s Arizona fort. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMThur. 1 p.m.

Divergent(2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TNTSun. Noon

Doctor Strange(2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.USAFri. 8:30 p.m.USASat. 5:16 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story(2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.HBOMon. 1:05 p.m.HBOFri. 10:55 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction(2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.EncoreThur. 10:39 a.m.EncoreThur. 6:36 p.m.EncoreFri. 6:54 a.m.

The Doors(1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.OvationFri. 10 p.m.OvationSat. 11 a.m.

Downsizing(2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.EPIXFri. 3:45 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle(1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.FreeformFri. NoonFreeformFri. 6 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2(2001) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson. To save an endangered species, a veterinarian who can talk to animals must reintroduce a performing bear to the wild. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.FreeformFri. 11 a.m.FreeformSat. Noon

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.FreeformMon. 5 p.m.

Dreamgirls(2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TBSSun. 11 a.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ShowtimeWed. 3 a.m.

Drumline(2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Tues. 3:20 p.m.VH1Wed. 11:35 a.m.

The Duel(2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.SyfySat. 8 a.m.SyfySun. 3:10 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.Comedy CentralSat. 3 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 8 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To(2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXTues. NoonFXWed. 7 a.m.

Duplicity(2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EncoreTues. 6:53 p.m.EncoreWed. 1:32 p.m.

Dying of the Light(2014) ★ Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin. Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent gets word that his longtime nemesis has resurfaced, so he sets out on a personal mission to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOFri. 2:40 a.m.

E

Eagle Eye(2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTSat. 1:30 p.m.

Earth Girls Are Easy(1989) ★★ Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum. Valley girls cruise Southern California with Mac, Wiploc and Zebo from the planet Jhazzala. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXTues. 3:35 a.m.

Eddie the Eagle(2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXXFri. 10:30 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FreeformSat. 7 a.m.

Eleven Men and a Girl(1930) ★★ Joan Bennett, Joe E. Brown. The daughter of a college president uses her charms to attract All-American football heroes to her father’s campus. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMThur. 2:15 a.m.

Ella Enchanted(2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy. A young woman embarks on a journey to break the curse of obedience placed upon her by a fairy godmother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.KCOPSun. 3 p.m.

Elmer the Great(1933) ★★★ Joe E. Brown, Patricia Ellis. A country bumpkin-turned-baseball player foils crooked pitchers and racketeers conspiring to fix the World Series. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMWed. 6:15 p.m.

Elysium(2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCWed. 8 p.m.IFCWed. 11:02 p.m.

Empire State(2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.KTLASun. 2:02 a.m.

Ender’s Game(2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.AMCSun. 7:49 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates(2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOThur. 4:15 a.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.POPThur. 4 p.m.

Escape Room(2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.StarzWed. 5:37 p.m.

Escaping My Stalker(2020) Alexandra Paul, Mariette Hartley. After being rescued from a dangerous life on the streets, 17-year-old Taylor now lives as the adopted daughter of Larry and Sandy Stewart. But things are about to take a nefarious turn, as a mysterious threat is developing against the family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeSun. 2:04 a.m.

El estudiante(2008) Jorge Lavat, Norma Lazareno. Estudiantes universitarios y retirado de 70 años se unen por el libro ``Don Quijote de la Mancha’’ de Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Evil Dead(2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyThur. 1:30 p.m.

The Exorcist(1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SundanceSat. 2 a.m.

The Expendables 3(2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ParamountFri. 7 p.m.

The Expendables 2(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ParamountFri. 10 p.m.

The Expendables(2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ParamountSat. 12:30 p.m.

F

Failure to Launch(2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.OvationSun. 7 p.m.OvationMon. 4 p.m.OvationFri. 8 p.m.OvationSat. 6 p.m.

Fallen(1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.StarzTues. 10:29 a.m.

Falling for Vermont(2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 4 p.m.

Falling for You(2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkWed. 10 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald(2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.HBOTues. 8:05 a.m.

Far and Away(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.CinemaxFri. 8:05 a.m.

The Far Country(1955) ★★★ James Stewart, Ruth Roman. Two Wyoming cattlemen drive a herd to gold-rush Alaska and find trouble. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

Fargo(1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreMon. 3:58 a.m.EncoreMon. 7:19 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.WGN AmericaTues. 8:30 p.m.WGN AmericaSat. 12:30 p.m.WGN AmericaSat. 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.WGN AmericaSat. 10:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.WGN AmericaTues. 4 p.m.WGN AmericaSat. 6 a.m.WGN AmericaSat. 2:30 p.m.

Fast Color(2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXFri. 4:45 a.m.

Fast Five(2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOWed. 9 p.m.HBOSat. 5:45 p.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeMon. 4 a.m.ShowtimeWed. 4 p.m.

Fatal Attraction(1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.TMCMon. 10 p.m.TMCSat. 1:30 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.NBCSat. 8 p.m.

Fatty and Mabel Adrift(1916) Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle, Mabel Normand. Silent. Fatty and Mabel have no idea villains have set their beach house out to sea, and when they wake up, they find their beds floating in the sea. (NR) 34 mins.TCMMon. 4:30 a.m.

Fever Pitch(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.AudienceSun. 5 p.m.AudienceSun. 9 p.m.AudienceMon. 1 a.m.AudienceTues. 5 p.m.AudienceTues. 9 p.m.AudienceWed. 1 a.m.AudienceSat. 5 p.m.AudienceSat. 9 p.m.AudienceSun. 1 a.m.

Field of Dreams(1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.StarzWed. 8:30 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey(2017) Zoey, a young trans Mexican-American, celebrates her 15th birthday. (NR) 26 mins.HBOSun. 6:32 a.m.

Fifth Avenue Girl(1939) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Walter Connolly. An unhappy millionaire with a wife and family has a girl from Central Park pose as his mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMFri. 3:15 p.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TBSSat. 3:30 p.m.TBSSun. Noon

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ShowtimeThur. 4 a.m.ShowtimeSun. 3:40 a.m.

Fight Club(1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.HBOFri. 4:15 p.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXMon. 6:10 p.m.EPIXFri. 1:55 p.m.

Final Destination 5(2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CinemaxSun. 11:20 p.m.CinemaxWed. 6:25 p.m.CinemaxSun. 1:30 a.m.

Fireman Save My Child(1932) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Evalyn Knapp. A Kansas firefighter pitches for the St. Louis Cardinals and perfects a new extinguisher. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.OvationSat. 8 p.m.

First Blood(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCFri. 10:35 p.m.AMCSat. 1:30 p.m.SundanceSat. 3 p.m.SundanceSat. 7 p.m.

First Man(2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.CinemaxFri. 7:35 p.m.

First Sunday(2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.BETSun. 1:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.POPFri. 5 p.m.POPSat. 1 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda(1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOFri. 4:15 a.m.

Five Feet Apart(2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ShowtimeMon. 11:30 a.m.ShowtimeThur. 7:30 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers(2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.WGN AmericaSun. 11:30 p.m.

Flashdance(1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSun. 3:05 p.m.TMCMon. 5 a.m.TMCTues. 8:50 a.m.TMCTues. 6:25 p.m.TMCFri. 11:45 p.m.

Flight of the Phoenix(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CinemaxTues. 9:20 a.m.CinemaxSun. 3:05 a.m.

Fluidity(2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR)TMCTues. 2 a.m.TMCSat. 3:30 a.m.

Flushed Away(2006) ★★★ Voices of Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet. Animated. After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.WGN AmericaSat. 11 p.m.

The Fly(1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EncoreMon. 10:53 p.m.EncoreTues. 10:30 a.m.EncoreTues. 5:15 p.m.

Fool’s Gold(2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TNTSun. 11 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More(1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EncoreSun. 2:30 p.m.EncoreMon. 1:44 a.m.

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkTues. 6 p.m.

Forever My Girl(2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXThur. 7:30 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall(2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.FreeformSun. 11 p.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.EncoreSun. 7:35 a.m.EncoreSun. 4:44 p.m.EncoreThur. 2:20 p.m.EncoreThur. 10 p.m.EncoreFri. 8:27 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin(2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.TRUFri. 10 p.m.TRUSat. 11 a.m.

48 HRS.(1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreSat. 10:59 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral(1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzMon. 6:47 a.m.StarzMon. 4:59 p.m.

Freeheld(2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOTues. 12:35 p.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EFri. 6 p.m.ESat. 3:30 p.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.EWed. 6 p.m.EWed. 8 p.m.EFri. 10 p.m.ESat. 7:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th(1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SyfyFri. NoonSyfyFri. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III(1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyFri. 2 a.m.SyfyFri. 4 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning(1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyFri. Noon

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood(1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SyfyFri. 8 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan(1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.SyfyFri. 6 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2(1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SyfyFri. 6 p.m.SyfyFri. 10 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives(1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.SyfyFri. 10 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter(1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyFri. 4 a.m.SyfyFri. 2 p.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreSat. 6:01 a.m.EncoreSat. 3:12 p.m.

Fright Night 2: New Blood(2013) Will Payne, Jaime Murray. In Romania, Charley Brewster enlists the aid of Peter Vincent to put a stake in the plans of a sultry vampire who wants the blood of Charley’s ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.StarzSat. 2:41 a.m.

From Straight A’s to XXX(2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeMon. 11:03 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket(1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.IFCSun. 5:15 p.m.IFCMon. 2 a.m.IFCThur. 11 p.m.IFCFri. 11:15 a.m.

Funny Farm(1988) ★★ Chevy Chase, Madolyn Smith. A sportswriter and his wife move to a cottage in the country, where he tries to write a novel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxThur. 6:15 p.m.

Furious 7(2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

G

Gangs of New York(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins.HBOThur. 1:25 a.m.

Gattaca(1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 8:30 p.m.

Get Out(2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXXTues. 1 p.m.FXXWed. 11 a.m.

Get Yourself a College Girl(1964) ★★ The Dave Clark Five, The Animals. A young music student faces expulsion after her instructors learn she is moonlighting as a pop-music writer. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMTues. 10 a.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken(1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SundanceFri. 11 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SyfyThur. 1:05 a.m.SyfyThur. 3:30 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzSat. 8:03 p.m.

Ghostbusters(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXTues. 2:30 p.m.FXWed. 10:30 a.m.

Girl in Progress(2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 6:10 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.StarzTues. 11:59 p.m.StarzWed. 1:54 p.m.

The Girl on the Train(2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.FXXThur. 8:30 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

Gladiator(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.IFCSun. 10:30 p.m.IFCMon. 10:30 a.m.

Glass(2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOMon. 10:55 a.m.

Glory(1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXWed. 4 p.m.

Go, Johnny, Go!(1958) ★★ Jimmy Clanton, Alan Freed. An orphaned boy is pushed to stardom by a rock promoter. (G) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMTues. 8:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeSun. 11:15 a.m.

The Goonies(1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.ParamountFri. 1:30 a.m.

Gran Torino(2008) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man’s treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCMon. 4:30 p.m.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.

The Great Outdoors(1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.EncoreFri. 3:36 a.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.ShowtimeFri. 2:15 p.m.

The Green Mile(1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins.AMCThur. 11:05 p.m.AMCFri. 1 p.m.

The Grey(2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.StarzThur. 10:53 p.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ParamountThur. 6:30 p.m.ParamountThur. 10 p.m.

Guadalajara es México(1975) Cornelio Reyna, Verónica Castro. Un cantante famoso regresa a Guadalajara para casarse con la muchacha a la que siempre amó. Otro pretendiente intenta raptarla. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Guess Who(2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCTues. NoonTMCFri. 8 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels(1939) ★★★ Voices of Lanny Ross, Pinto Colvig. Animated. Animators Max and Dave Fleischer’s adaptation of Jonathan Swift’s classic about a shipwrecked Englishman in Lilliput. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 a.m.

Gun Shy(2017) Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko. An aging rock star takes his pampered wife on an exotic luxury holiday to Chile only for her to be snatched by a group of renegade buccaneers. He embarks on a rescue mission through the jungles of South America to find her. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SyfyWed. 3:45 a.m.SyfyWed. Noon

H

Hacksaw Ridge(2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 5 p.m.

Half Nelson(2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOTues. 4 a.m.

Halloween(2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxSun. 9:15 a.m.CinemaxSun. 9:30 p.m.

Halloween(2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSun. 7:15 a.m.

The Hangover Part III(2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXXSat. 5 p.m.

The Hangover(2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.ESat. 9:30 p.m.

Hannibal(2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.StarzFri. 2:50 a.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters(2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.SyfyMon. 6:30 p.m.SyfyTues. 2:15 p.m.

The Happy Road(1957) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Barbara Laage. A U.S. widower and a French divorcee team up to find their respective runaway son and daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMWed. 8:45 a.m.

Harlem Nights(1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.OvationSun. 9 p.m.OvationMon. 6 p.m.

Harpoon(2019) Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TMCSat. 10:30 p.m.TMCSun. 1:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.SyfySat. 2:04 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1(2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.SyfyTues. 7:05 p.m.SyfyWed. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2(2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SyfyTues. 10:23 p.m.SyfyWed. 7:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.SyfySat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SyfySat. 5:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.SyfySat. 1 a.m.SyfySat. 10:30 a.m.

Harvest Moon(2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 2 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding(2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 8 a.m.

Hasta que la Suerte nos Separe(2012) Leandro Hassum, Danielle Winits. Tino ve cambiada su rutina después de ganar la lotería y en diez años gasta todo su dinero en una vida de ostentación junto a una mujer. Quebrado, se ve obligado a aceptar la ayuda de Amauri un asesor financiero aburrido y muy económico. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KMEXSun. 11 a.m.

Head Full of Honey(2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.HBOTues. 10:20 a.m.

Head of State(2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETMon. 3:55 p.m.

Hearts of Winter(2020) Rukiya Bernard, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 6 a.m.

Heaven Is for Real(2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.LifetimeTues. 10:03 p.m.LifetimeWed. 2:04 a.m.

His Fatal Fixation(2020) Sarah Fisher, Robin Dunne. After surviving a violent attack from a jealous stalker, a traumatized woman moves to a new city to look for a fresh start. But as she struggles to cope with the emotional and physical scars, she soon sees visions of her stalker at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 6 p.m.

Hitch(2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.POPTues. 6 p.m.POPTues. 9:31 p.m.

The Holiday(2006) ★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.ShowtimeSun. 1:30 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays(2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesThur. 9 p.m.

Hondo(1953) ★★★ John Wayne, Geraldine Page. An Indian scout attempts to escort a homesteader’s wife and her son back to safety after her husband deserts her during an Apache attack. When she refuses to go, he stays on to help and, over time, forms a strong bond with both her and her son. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins.EncoreSun. 10 a.m.

Honey(2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.VH1Sat. 3 a.m.

Hoosiers(1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.EncoreMon. 7:43 a.m.

The Horse Whisperer(1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins.TMCMon. 11 a.m.TMCSat. Noon

Hostage(2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.StarzThur. 8:47 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCSun. 11:05 a.m.TMCSun. 9:40 p.m.TMCSat. 10 a.m.TMCSun. 4:35 a.m.

Hover(2018) Cleopatra Coleman, Shane Coffey. As environmental strain causes food shortages around the world, a compassionate caregiver uncovers a deadly connection between the health of her clients and agricultural drone technology. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.SyfyWed. 8 a.m.

How the West Was Won(1962) ★★★ Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 44 mins.TCMSat. 2 p.m.

How to Be Single(2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TBSSat. 1 a.m.TBSSat. 11 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days(2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOSat. 1:45 p.m.

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini(1965) ★★ Annette Funicello, Dwayne Hickman. A Navy man’s girlfriend has some competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMSun. 10:30 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.StarzFri. 2:27 p.m.StarzSat. 4:23 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeTues. 6:45 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1(2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.MTVTues. 8 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2(2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.MTVTues. 11 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.TMCWed. 10:10 p.m.

The Hurt Locker(2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CinemaxThur. 4 p.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXTues. NoonEPIXTues. 12:55 p.m.

I Am Legend(2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCTues. 9 p.m.IFCTues. 11:15 p.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeWed. 10 a.m.ShowtimeThur. 5:35 a.m.

I Wake Up Screaming(1941) ★★★ Betty Grable, Victor Mature. A detective finds a promoter hiding out with the sister of a slain actress client. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMSat. 9:30 p.m.

I, Robot(2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CinemaxMon. 8:50 p.m.CinemaxFri. 5:40 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs(2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzSun. 8:30 a.m.

Identity Thief(2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSFri. 7:30 p.m.TBSSat. 5:30 p.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ShowtimeMon. 7:35 a.m.ShowtimeThur. 1:30 p.m.

In Old Amsterdam(1949) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Sights, sounds and art masterpieces in the capital of the Netherlands. (NR) 10 mins.TCMSat. 5:20 a.m.

In Search of Greatness(2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.EPIXFri. 7:40 a.m.

In the Line of Fire(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.StarzFri. 7:29 a.m.StarzFri. 5:48 p.m.

In Time(2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.CinemaxWed. 8 p.m.CinemaxSat. 5:10 p.m.

Incarnate(2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.CinemaxThur. 12:45 p.m.

Independence Day(1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins.ParamountWed. 11 p.m.

Inferno(2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.OvationWed. 9:30 p.m.OvationThur. 1 p.m.

Insiang(1976) Hilda Koronel, Ruel Vernal. After a teenager is raped by her mother’s boyfriend, she sets out to exact revenge on anyone who has hurt her. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

Inside Daisy Clover(1965) ★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. An overnight starlet marries a homosexual actor and goes downhill in 1930s Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMTues. 11:15 p.m.

Instant Family(2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXTues. 1:35 a.m.EPIXTues. 9:05 a.m.

Insurgent(2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTSun. 3 p.m.

The Intern(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FreeformSun. 8:30 p.m.FreeformMon. 11 a.m.

The International(2009) ★★ Clive Owen, Naomi Watts. Un agente de Interpol y una abogada de Nueva York unen fuerzas para terminar con el financiamiento ilegal de un banco a un grupo terrorista. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.KVEASat. 1:30 p.m.

The Internship(2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.MTVFri. 2:30 p.m.

Interstellar(2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.FXXMon. 2 p.m.FXXTues. 9 a.m.

The Intruder(2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.StarzWed. 3:52 p.m.StarzWed. 7:19 p.m.StarzThur. 2:47 a.m.StarzThur. 1:02 p.m.

An Invisible Sign(2010) ★ Jessica Alba, Bailee Madison. Mona uses math to overcome her personal problems and teaches her students the same tricks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCMon. 4:15 p.m.TMCThur. 3:05 p.m.

Iron Man(2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.USASat. 7:45 p.m.USASat. 10:30 p.m.

Iron Man 3(2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FXSun. 4 p.m.

Iron Man 2(2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXSun. 6:55 p.m.EPIXMon. 12:35 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic(2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOWed. 10:30 a.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCWed. 4:30 p.m.TMCThur. 3:35 a.m.

It’s Love Again(1936) ★★ Jessie Matthews, Robert Young. A gossip columnist poses as her rival’s latest creation, a supposed tiger hunter from India. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

The Italian Job(2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ParamountTues. 11 p.m.

Jack and Jill(2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.EncoreWed. 8:21 a.m.EncoreWed. 7:27 p.m.EncoreThur. 2:48 a.m.

Jackass 3(2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 3 a.m.EPIXThur. 1:15 p.m.

Jamboree(1957) ★★ Kay Medford, Paul Carr. A manager manipulates two singers in love. With performances by Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMTues. 5 a.m.

Jason Bourne(2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXXWed. 4 p.m.FXXThur. 11 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers(2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.CinemaxTues. 12:35 p.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless(2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.StarzSun. 1:29 a.m.

Jiejie(2017) Leann Lei, Eva Du. Embarrassed by her un-American look, Fen betrays her younger sister on their first day at church. (NR) 15 mins.CinemaxMon. 5:40 a.m.CinemaxWed. 6:25 a.m.

Jigsaw(2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 9:30 p.m.

Jimi Hendrix(1973) ★★ Arthur Allen, Albert Allen. Interviews and concert footage from Woodstock and Monterey Pop spotlight the innovative and influential 1960s rock guitarist, who died at 27. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMTues. 1:30 p.m.

Joe Kidd(1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.SundanceSun. 6 p.m.SundanceSun. 11 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2(2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.USAWed. 5:30 p.m.USAWed. 10:05 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation(2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.EncoreFri. 12:27 p.m.EncoreFri. 5:52 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXThur. 7:30 p.m.FXFri. 5 p.m.

June(2018) Ching Wang, Joe Lee. An immigrant Chinese wife joins her husband in 1950s America after he graduates from the university. (NR) 13 mins.CinemaxThur. 5:50 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CinemaxSun. 5:50 p.m.CinemaxFri. 11:42 p.m.

Just Add Romance(2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 8 p.m.

Just Friends(2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.BravoSat. 11:24 p.m.BravoSun. 1:30 a.m.

Just Wright(2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.OvationMon. 8:30 p.m.OvationTues. 1:30 p.m.

K-PAX(2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs.StarzSun. 5:14 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II(1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCWed. 12:30 p.m.AMCThur. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid(1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCTues. 3 p.m.AMCWed. 9:30 a.m.

Keeping the Faith(2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CinemaxMon. 2:20 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses(2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXFri. NoonFXSat. 8:30 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins(2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOWed. 7:10 a.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King(2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs.HBOSat. 4:38 a.m.

Kidnap(2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.LifetimeSun. 8 p.m.LifetimeMon. 12:01 p.m.

Kill Switch(2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SyfyTues. 12:15 p.m.SyfyWed. 10 a.m.

Killer Single Dad(2018) Kaitlyn Black, Cameron Jebo. An expectant mother befriends a good Samaritan, unaware he is actually the father to her unborn baby and is ``collecting’’ all of the children he sired as an anonymous sperm donor years before. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 2 p.m.

Killer Vacation(2018) Alexa Havins, Jacob Young. Jake takes his pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey, to an upscale resort. When they arrive, Lindsey discovers that Jake’s soon-to-be-ex is there. Soon, it becomes apparent that someone is determined to make sure that Lindsey never uses her return ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSat. 2 p.m.

Kim(1950) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Dean Stockwell. Kipling’s Irish orphan roams 1880s India with a Tibetan priest and a horse thief spying for the British. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

King Arthur(2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.HBOMon. 8:45 a.m.HBOWed. 2 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword(2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfyMon. 8:30 p.m.SyfyTues. 4:15 p.m.USASat. 2:30 p.m.

The Kingmaker(2019) Imelda Marcos. Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeSun. 9:30 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service(2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.FXSun. 1 p.m.

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas(2014) Kirk Cameron, Darren Doane. Kirk’s sister’s annual Christmas party is about to be ruined by Christian, his brother-in-law, and Kirk realizes he has to show Christian how important Christ is to the holiday season. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins.EPIXMon. 6:15 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale(2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TMCMon. 2 p.m.TMCTues. 5 a.m.TMCFri. Noon

Kung Fu Panda(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FreeformMon. 7 p.m.FreeformTues. 11 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2(2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FreeformMon. 9 p.m.FreeformTues. 1 p.m.

Land of the Lost(2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SyfyWed. 2 p.m.SyfyThur. 11:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SyfySun. 4:30 p.m.SyfyMon. 2 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider(2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SyfySun. 7 p.m.SyfyMon. 4:30 p.m.

Larceny, Inc.(1942) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Wyman. An ex-convict’s niece runs a shop over the tunnel he and his partners are digging to a bank vault. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 5:45 a.m.

Las visitaciones del Diablo(1967) Ignacio López Tarso, Gloria Marín. Un joven arquitecto regresa de Europa para vivir en la casa de sus tíos y primas, donde alguien finge ser el Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Last Holiday(2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TBSSun. 1:45 p.m.TBSMon. 3 a.m.

The Last Man(2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXMon. 7:35 a.m.

The Last Stand(2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXTues. 2:30 p.m.

The Last Voyage(1960) ★★ Robert Stack, Dorothy Malone. Troubles aboard a captain’s sinking liner include a man’s wife trapped with her head above water. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMMon. 9:15 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen(2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreMon. 11:44 a.m.EncoreMon. 9 p.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.CMTSun. 2:30 p.m.CMTSun. 8 p.m.CMTSat. NoonCMTSat. 8 p.m.

Lean on Me(1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Legal Eagles(1986) ★★ Robert Redford, Debra Winger. An assistant New York district attorney works and flirts with his adversary and her kooky artist client. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.EncoreWed. 3:39 p.m.EncoreSat. 2:17 a.m.

Legally Blonde(2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 8:15 p.m.AXSThur. 2:45 p.m.OvationFri. 4 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.StarzTues. 7:23 p.m.StarzWed. 10:18 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance(2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeFri. Noon

Let’s Be Cops(2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXSat. 11 a.m.

Lethal Weapon(1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.OvationTues. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4(1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.OvationWed. 6:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3(1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.OvationTues. 9 p.m.OvationWed. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2(1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.OvationTues. 6:30 p.m.

Liar Liar(1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.CMTTues. 11:30 p.m.CMTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Life Is Beautiful(1997) ★★★ Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi. With a game, an Italian Jew shields his son from Nazi horrors in a concentration camp during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxMon. 9:10 a.m.

Life of Crime(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXWed. 4 a.m.

Like Mike(2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.BETThur. 6:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer(2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXWed. 10:10 p.m.

Little(2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOTues. 2:25 p.m.

Little Fockers(2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxMon. 6 a.m.

Little Manhattan(2005) ★★ Josh Hutcherson, Bradley Whitford. A New York boy finds his first love, while the marriage between his parents begins to crumble. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.CinemaxMon. 7:39 a.m.

Little Men(1940) ★★★ Kay Francis, Jack Oakie. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. A family of brothers experiences the joy and pain of growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMWed. Noon

Little Nicky(2000) ★★ Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette. The youngest son of Satan must go to New York City and bring back his brothers, whose absence is wreaking havoc in hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.FreeformThur. Noon

The Little Princess(1939) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Richard Greene. A poor but proud girl searches army hospitals for her father, reported dead in the Boer War. (G) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMWed. 3:15 p.m.

Local Boy Makes Good(1931) ★ Joe E. Brown, Dorothy Lee. An awkward collegian must become a track star if he wants a girl to believe his letter. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins.TCMWed. 9:15 p.m.

Lone Survivor(2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. Durante la guerra en Afganistán, un equipo de élite de las fuerzas especiales SEAL, liderado por Marcus Luttrell, tiene la misión de capturar al líder talibán Ahmad Shah, mientras cada uno trata de pelear por su vida. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.KVEASat. 8:30 p.m.

Lord of War(2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXSun. 3:05 p.m.

The Lost Boys(1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.OvationThur. 12:30 p.m.

The Lost Patrol(1934) ★★★ Victor McLaglen, Boris Karloff. Unseen Arab snipers hunt World War I British cavalrymen in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMFri. 12:30 p.m.

Love & Mercy(2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXSat. 7:45 a.m.

Love Blossoms(2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 8 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing(2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.VH1Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Love in Store(2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 4 p.m.

Love in Winterland(2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 2 a.m.

Love on a Limb(2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 2 a.m.

Love on the Menu(2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 10 p.m.HallmarkWed. 8 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HallmarkThur. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow(2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 6 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order(2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkWed. 2 p.m.

Love’s Long Journey(2005) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Newlywed settlers face uncertainty and hardship as they carve new lives for themselves in untamed territory. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Lucas(1986) ★★★ Corey Haim, Kerri Green. School bullies pick on a scrawny 14-year-old in front of his 16-year-old summer dream-girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EncoreFri. 10:52 a.m.

Lucky(2019) Voices of Gunnar Sizemore, Mark Hamill. An unlucky leprechaun and his friends set out on a daring mission to retrieve a stolen pot of gold. (NR) 37 mins.NickelodeonTues. 3 p.m.

Lucky in Love(2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 4 a.m.

Lucky Me(1954) ★★ Doris Day, Robert Cummings. A songwriter finds a singer and her stranded troupe working in a Miami hotel’s kitchen. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMFri. 7:30 a.m.

Lucky Night(1939) ★★ Myrna Loy, Robert Taylor. A beautiful heiress meets a charming homeless man. The two share a wild, drunken night that ends in a way neither of them could have imagined. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 12:15 p.m.

Lucky Partners(1940) ★★ Ronald Colman, Ginger Rogers. A Greenwich Village artist goes to Niagara Falls with his sweepstakes partner, another man’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMFri. 9:15 a.m.

Ma(2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOTues. 2:15 a.m.HBOSun. 4:20 a.m.

Machete Kills(2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 11:30 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road(2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs.SyfySun. 9 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted(2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOSat. 7:25 a.m.

Madam Satan(1930) ★★ Kay Johnson, Reginald Denny. A socialite seduces her husband during a costume party aboard a doomed dirigible. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMThur. 6:45 p.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.ShowtimeSun. 7:45 a.m.

A Madea Christmas(2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BETTues. 5:57 p.m.BETWed. 3:30 p.m.

Magic(1978) ★★★ Voice of Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret. A neurotic ventriloquist’s belief that his stage dummy controls his actions leads him to murder, madness and more. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxFri. 4:25 a.m.

Magic Mike XXL(2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.LifetimeMon. 8 p.m.LifetimeTues. 12:59 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.SundanceTues. 5:30 p.m.SundanceWed. Noon

Mamitas(2011) E.J. Bonilla, Veronica Diaz-Carranza. A brainy classmate helps a cocky juvenile delinquent find the right path in life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

Mamma Mia!(2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.StarzSun. 6:38 a.m.

Man of the Moment(1935) Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Laura La Plante. A man rescues a woman from drowning herself, then falls in love with her. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMFri. 1:45 p.m.

Man on a Ledge(2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXSun. 1:20 p.m.

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FreeformSun. 10 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded(2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 1 p.m.BBC AmericaSun. 10 p.m.AMCSat. 9 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions(2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 4 p.m.BBC AmericaMon. 1 a.m.AMCSun. Noon

The Matrix(1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 10 a.m.BBC AmericaSun. 7 p.m.AMCSat. 6 p.m.AMCSun. 3:19 a.m.

The Mechanic(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCWed. 2:30 a.m.

Medianoche(1949) Arturo de Córdova, Elsa Aguirre. Un villano hace que sus compinches secuestren a un maestro y se hace pasar por él, dando clases en un pueblo escondido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

The Meg(2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CinemaxWed. 12:55 p.m.

Men in Black 3(2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXFri. 7:30 p.m.FXSat. 5:30 p.m.

Men in Black: International(2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.StarzSat. 8:21 a.m.StarzSat. 6:05 p.m.

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion(2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.OvationSun. 3 p.m.

El mil abusos(1990) Guillermo Rivas, Maricarmen Resendes. Un mañoso busca la ayuda de un mago para ganar dinero, lo malo es que se queda con la mayor parte de las ganancias. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ShowtimeMon. 3:30 p.m.ShowtimeThur. 6:25 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 4:15 a.m.

Mirror Mirror(2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Saved from death by a band of diminutive highway robbers, an exiled princess vows to win back her kingdom from an evil queen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.FreeformSat. 9:30 a.m.

Miss Bala(2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.StarzTues. 4:44 a.m.StarzWed. 9:04 p.m.

Miss Congeniality(2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TBSSun. 4 p.m.TBSSun. 11 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.TBSSun. 6 p.m.TBSMon. 1 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSat. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol(2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Cuando la FMI es implicada en un plan terrorista internacional y es cerrada, Ethan Hunt y su equipo deben trabajar de forma encubierta y esconderse para limpiar el nombre de la organización. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.UNIMASSat. 3:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.IFCThur. 8:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCThur. 11:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation(2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXThur. 2 p.m.FXFri. 9 a.m.

Money Train(1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EncoreTues. 12:33 p.m.EncoreTues. 1:43 p.m.

Monterey Pop(1969) ★★★ Scott McKenzie, John Phillips. At the 1967 concert: the Mamas & the Papas, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Janis Joplin, the Who, Ravi Shankar, Simon & Garfunkel. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMTues. 3:30 p.m.

Morning Glory(2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXThur. 4:20 p.m.

Mortal Kombat(1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.BBC AmericaTues. 10:30 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 3:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation(1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCMon. 6 a.m.

The Most Dangerous Game(1932) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Fay Wray. Mad Count Zaroff gives a shipwrecked couple a knife, then hunts them with hounds and a bow and arrows. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.TCMMon. 9:15 a.m.

mother!(2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs.FXXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXXWed. 1:30 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us(2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXThur. 11:30 a.m.FXThur. Noon

Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOMon. 2:40 p.m.

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House(1948) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A New York adman and his calm wife buy a big old fixer-upper in rural Connecticut. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMThur. 9 p.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXFri. 11:45 p.m.Comedy CentralSat. 5:45 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire(1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOThur. 12:10 p.m.

Mujeres de teatro(1951) Rosita Fornés, Rosita Quintana. Un hombre recibe un balazo mientras baila en un salón y su pareja se enamora del detective que investiga el caso. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.

My Blood Runs Cold(1965) ★★ Troy Donahue, Joey Heatherton. A stranger convinces a rich man’s daughter that they are reincarnated 19th-century lovers. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMThur. 3 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny(1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.EncoreMon. 9:41 a.m.EncoreTues. 2:25 a.m.

My Father, the Hero(1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 9:35 a.m.TMCThur. Noon

My Favorite Wedding(2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 4 p.m.

My Nightmare Landlord(2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 6 p.m.

Mystery Team(2009) ★★★ Donald Glover, D.C. Pierson. Crime solvers since childhood, three bumbling sleuths take on their biggest case when a woman hires them to find her father’s killer. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 4:35 a.m.

National Security(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Sat. 5:20 p.m.VH1Sun. 1:30 a.m.

El navegante(2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Never Been Kissed(1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTSat. 3 p.m.CMTSat. 11 p.m.

Never Fear(1950) ★★ Sally Forrest, Keefe Brasselle. A promising young dancer plunges into a deep depression after a diagnosis of polio ends her career. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

New in Town(2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr. An ambitious executive has a life-changing experience when she accepts an assignment to restructure a manufacturing plant in a backwater town. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.StarzMon. 3:19 p.m.

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EFri. 8 p.m.ESat. 5:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreSun. 7:09 p.m.EncoreMon. 3:50 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb(2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Luego de descubrir que la magia del museo está desapareciendo, el vigilante Larry Daley va al Museo Británico en Londres para salvar a sus amigos una vez más. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.KVEASun. 4 p.m.

Night School(2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CinemaxThur. 8 p.m.

A Night to Remember(1958) ★★★ Kenneth More, David McCallum. A ship’s officer sees disaster as the Titanic hits an iceberg and slowly sinks on its 1912 maiden voyage. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TCMMon. 11 p.m.

Nighthawks(2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR)TMCFri. 6:25 p.m.TMCSat. 5:05 a.m.

Nim’s Island(2008) ★★ Abigail Breslin, Jodie Foster. A fainthearted adventure writer joins forces with a courageous youngster to save the girl’s island home and find her missing father. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Nine(2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCTues. NoonTMCWed. 1 p.m.TMCThur. 5 a.m.

No Holds Barred(1952) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Impervious to pain in certain parts of his body, Sach becomes a pro wrestler, managed by his pal Slip. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMSat. 7:07 a.m.

No Strings Attached(2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXSun. 3:45 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool(2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 11:05 a.m.

Nocturnal Animals(2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxWed. 12:10 p.m.

The Notebook(2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.VH1Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Notting Hill(1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOWed. 5 a.m.

A Novel Romance(2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HallmarkFri. 6 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps(2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.FreeformThur. 11 a.m.

The Nutty Professor(1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.FreeformWed. 11 a.m.FreeformWed. Noon

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCThur. 7 a.m.TMCThur. 4:45 p.m.TMCSat. 6:40 a.m.TMCSun. 3 a.m.

Ocean’s 8(2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxMon. 6:05 p.m.CinemaxThur. 10:50 a.m.CinemaxFri. 12:40 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven(2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ParamountSat. 2:30 p.m.ParamountSat. 8:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.ParamountSat. 8 a.m.ParamountSat. 11:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve(2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ParamountSat. 11:15 a.m.ParamountSat. 5:30 p.m.

Office Space(1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 2:15 p.m.Comedy CentralSun. 6:45 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex(2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs.ShowtimeMon. 9:30 a.m.

Once Upon a Prince(2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 2 p.m.

One Winter Proposal(2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkFri. 10 p.m.

The One(2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros ``yos’’. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.KVEASat. Noon

Only You(1994) ★★ Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr. A Pittsburgh teacher leaves her fiance for Italy in pursuit of a man with the name of her soul mate. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

Open(2020) Essence Atkins. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.BETSat. 8 p.m.

The Operative(2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxSun. 11:05 a.m.

The Other Woman(2014) ★★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXXFri. 3:30 p.m.FXXSat. Noon

Our Time(1974) ★★ Pamela Sue Martin, Parker Stevenson. First love brings comedy and tragedy for New England boarding-school girls in 1955. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMWed. 1:30 p.m.

Out of Africa(1985) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Robert Redford. Married Baroness Blixen, pen name Isak Dinesen, loves British hunter Denys Finch Hatton in early 1900s Kenya. (PG) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CinemaxWed. 6:40 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love(2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkSun. 2 p.m.

Overboard(2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXFri. 6:05 p.m.EPIXSat. 3:15 a.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMTSun. NoonCMTSun. 5:30 p.m.CMTFri. 11:30 p.m.CMTSat. 5:30 p.m.

Pacific Liner(1939) ★★ Victor McLaglen, Chester Morris. A ship’s doctor and chief engineer face an outbreak of cholera down below. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TCMMon. 7:15 a.m.

The Pallbearer(1996) ★★ David Schwimmer, Gwyneth Paltrow. A guy in his 20s has a fling with an older woman while wooing a girl he liked in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CinemaxMon. 12:40 p.m.

The Panama Papers(2018) Voice of Elijah Wood, Luke Harding. Journalists risk their lives to break a story. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 4:20 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2(2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSat. 1:40 p.m.

The Parent Trap(1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FreeformSun. Noon

Paris, Wine & Romance(2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 10 a.m.HallmarkSat. 2 p.m.

Parrish(1961) ★ Troy Donahue, Claudette Colbert. A poor young man cuts a swath in the Connecticut tobacco world; then his mother marries a big-shot planter. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TCMThur. 8:30 a.m.

Passengers(2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXSun. 10:30 a.m.FXMon. 7 a.m.

Paul(2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CinemaxFri. 1:55 p.m.

Pearl Harbor(2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins.HBOTues. 5:55 p.m.

Peep World(2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 5:05 p.m.TMCFri. 4 p.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSat. 7:05 p.m.

The Perfect Bride(2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkWed. 6 p.m.

Perfect Match(2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 4 p.m.

A Perfect World(1993) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood. A Texas Ranger hunts an escaped convict who takes a 7-year-old boy hostage in 1963. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.TMCWed. NoonShowtimeFri. 4:30 p.m.

Personal Velocity(2002) ★★★ Narrated by John Ventimiglia, Kyra Sedgwick. An abused wife, a cookbook editor and a pregnant woman ponder their relationships and the future. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.TMCWed. 3 p.m.

Peyton Place(1957) ★★★ Lana Turner, Hope Lange. The secret life of a small New England community is revealed in this adaptation of Grace Metalious’ novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins.TCMSun. 2:15 p.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCSun. 1 p.m.TMCSun. 11:30 p.m.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Phil(2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCTues. 1:45 p.m.TMCWed. 4:05 a.m.TMCFri. 2:15 p.m.TMCFri. 10 p.m.

Piranha(2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides(2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FreeformTues. 5:30 p.m.

Pistol Whipped(2008) ★ Steven Seagal, Lance Henriksen. Un hombre misterioso ofrece pagar las deudas de juego de un expolicía a cambio de un contrato de asesinato. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASSun. 12:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 3:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect(2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.FreeformSun. 5:50 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3(2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXWed. 8 p.m.FXWed. 10 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day(2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBC AmericaSun. 7 a.m.

Planet Terror(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCThur. 6 a.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.ShowtimeSat. 1:30 p.m.

Polo Joe(1936) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Carol Hughes. Despite a severe horse allergy, Joe Bolton pretends to be a passionate polo player -- all to win the heart of his horse-loving neighbor, Mary Hilton. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMThur. 3:30 a.m.

Poltergeist(2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Parapsychologists visit a family’s home when sinister spirits hold their youngest daughter captive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXSun. 8:30 a.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.ShowtimeSat. 8:30 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure(1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Possession(2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxThur. 2:15 p.m.

The Possession(2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSat. 3:15 p.m.

Precious(2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXSun. 7:40 a.m.

Predator(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCSun. 2:45 p.m.

Predator 2(1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCTues. 2 p.m.IFCWed. 8:30 a.m.

The Predator(2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:25 p.m.CinemaxWed. 3 a.m.

Predators(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 6:30 p.m.IFCWed. 1:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.FreeformSun. 3:10 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs.HallmarkFri. 8 p.m.

Primal Fear(1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.EncoreMon. 1:37 p.m.EncoreTues. 4:27 a.m.EncoreSun. 2:11 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.StarzWed. 4:49 a.m.StarzWed. 11:55 a.m.

The Princess Bride(1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.SundanceTues. 8 p.m.SundanceTues. 10 p.m.

The Prisoner of Swing(1938) Hal Le Roy, Eddie Foy Jr. A musician resembles the ruler of a kingdom. (NR) 22 mins.TCMSat. 8:30 a.m.

Private Lives(1931) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Robert Montgomery. Divorced sophisticates meet again on their honeymoons with new spouses. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

The Prodigy(2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 4:50 p.m.

The Professional(1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.SundanceMon. Noon

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSat. 5:30 p.m.

Prometheus(2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTSat. 1:30 a.m.

Psycho(1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche. A woman steals cash at work, hits the road and stays at a desolate motel run by mad, mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreSat. 4:15 a.m.

Pumpkin(2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TMCFri. 10:30 a.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars(2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. Noon

The Purge(2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.SyfyThur. 10 p.m.

Que viva Tepito(1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

The Rain People(1969) ★★ James Caan, Shirley Knight. A pregnant runaway housewife picks up a brain-damaged ex-football hero. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSun. 12:15 p.m.

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCThur. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo III(1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SundanceSat. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SundanceSat. 5 p.m.SundanceSat. 9 p.m.

The Rare Breed(1966) ★★★ James Stewart, Maureen O’Hara. An English widow, her daughter and a drifter go to Texas to breed her Hereford bull with a rancher’s longhorns. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Real Steel(2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ShowtimeFri. 7:30 a.m.ShowtimeFri. 6:50 p.m.

Red Corner(1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CinemaxSat. 9:35 a.m.

Red Dawn(2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.ParamountThur. 2 a.m.

Redemption(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCTues. 7 a.m.IFCSat. 10:45 a.m.

Remember Me(2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TMCMon. 6 p.m.

Remittance(2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins.CinemaxSat. 5:50 a.m.

Rent(2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.StarzThur. 10:43 a.m.StarzThur. 12:28 p.m.

Replicas(2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CinemaxWed. 9:50 p.m.CinemaxSat. 3:20 p.m.

Return of the Seven(1966) ★★ Yul Brynner, Robert Fuller. The man in black forms a new Magnificent Seven, to save Mexican farmers from slave labor. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

The Revenant(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.FXTues. 11 p.m.FXWed. 1:30 p.m.

Riddick(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTMon. 2 p.m.

Ride Along 2(2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXFri. 11:03 p.m.FXSat. 3:30 p.m.

Ride the Pink Horse(1947) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Wanda Hendrix. A shady ex-GI leads the FBI to a mobster he tries to blackmail in a New Mexico town. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story(2002) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Peter Francis James. A seamstress recalls events leading to her act of peaceful defiance that prompted the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.OvationSun. 11 a.m.

Rings(2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SyfyTues. 10 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash(2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSWed. 7 a.m.

River of No Return(1954) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Marilyn Monroe. A farmer and his son raft Rockies rapids with a gold-rush gambler’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMSat. 12:15 p.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCWed. 5:30 p.m.BBC AmericaFri. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaSat. 1 a.m.

Robin Hood(2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CinemaxSun. 1:55 p.m.CinemaxFri. 3:40 p.m.

Rock Around the Clock(1956) ★★ Bill Haley & the Comets, Alan Freed. An unknown rock ‘n’ roll band becomes famous. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMTues. 7 a.m.

Roll Bounce(2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BETThur. 9 p.m.BETFri. 5:30 p.m.

Rome in Love(2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkTues. 10 p.m.

Rondalla(1949) Luis Aguilar, Alicia Neira. Una joven es poseída por un charro que se escapa prometiendo volver y casarse con ella, pero ella se compromete con otro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Royal Hearts(2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkThur. 10 p.m.

A Royal Winter(2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 10 p.m.

The Ruins(2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxFri. 12:20 p.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXThur. 9:20 a.m.

The Running Man(1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EncoreFri. 9 p.m.EncoreSat. 11:25 a.m.

Rust Creek(2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeMon. 1:30 p.m.

RV(2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXMon. 4:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers(2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SyfySun. 9 a.m.SyfyMon. 2 a.m.

Salt(2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ASun. 1:30 p.m.

Schindler’s List(1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins.StarzTues. 1:33 p.m.

The Sea Around Us(1953) ★★★ Narrated by Don Forbes. Irwin Allen’s Oscar-winning documentary about the history of the oceans and their wealth of plant and animal life. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMMon. 3:15 a.m.

The Sea Wolf(1941) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, John Garfield. Fugitives George Leach and Ruth Brewster, along with writer Humphrey Van Weyden, board the seal ship the ''Ghost,’' under the command of callous Wolf Larsen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMMon. 7:15 p.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EncoreThur. 1:02 a.m.EncoreFri. 5:09 a.m.EncoreFri. 2:28 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer(1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.ShowtimeWed. 8 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient(2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSun. 6 p.m.HallmarkFri. 4 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty(2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXMon. 10 a.m.

Secrets of the French Police(1932) ★ Gwili Andre, Frank Morgan. A general hypnotizes a French girl into posing as a lost Russian princess. (NR) 59 mins.TCMSat. 5:30 a.m.

Selena(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ESun. 1 p.m.ESun. 9 p.m.

Sense and Sensibility(1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TMCSat. 3 p.m.

Seraphim Falls(2006) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan. In 1868 a determined hunter and four hired gunmen relentlessly pursue an injured man across Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.ShowtimeTues. 10:30 a.m.

Serpico(1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ShowtimeTues. 6:50 p.m.

Set Up(2011) Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Bruce Willis. Un grupo de ladrones lleva a cabo con éxito el robo de unos diamantes, pero no cuentan con que uno de ellos los traicionará. Sonny, uno de los integrantes de la banda, no descansará hasta vengarse de quien lo traicionó. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe(2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ShowtimeTues. 8:35 a.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeFri. 9:45 a.m.

Seventh Son(2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOWed. 8:45 a.m.

The Seventh Victim(1943) ★★★ Tom Conway, Kim Hunter. A young woman seeks her sister and finds Greenwich Village satanists and Dante’s Restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.TCMWed. 10:45 a.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.ESun. 10 a.m.

Sex Tape(2014) ★ Cameron Michelle Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,’' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXMon. 12:30 p.m.FXTues. 7:30 a.m.

The Shack(2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.LifetimeTues. 5 p.m.

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeTues. 4:30 p.m.ShowtimeWed. 1:15 a.m.

The Shakiest Gun in the West(1968) ★★ Don Knotts, Barbara Rhoades. A Philadelphia milquetoast goes west and meets a tall bandit who tricks him into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.SundanceFri. 8:30 a.m.

Shall We Dance?(2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. Un hombre casado le quiere dar sabor a su vida y tomar lecciones de baile con la bella maestra a la que vio por una ventana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Shanghai Knights(2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxThur. 9:55 p.m.

Sharon 1.2.3.(2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TMCTues. 3:35 a.m.TMCFri. 4 a.m.

Sharpshooter(2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.UNIMASSat. 12:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 3:30 p.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.POPFri. 7:30 p.m.POPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes(2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXFri. 9 a.m.

The Shining(1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins.IFCSun. 9:45 a.m.AMCFri. 9:30 a.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ParamountWed. 7:30 p.m.

The Shooting of Dan McGoo(1945) Animated. Droopy takes on a big bad wolf. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.NickelodeonSat. 3 p.m.

Shutter Island(2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOSun. 1:40 p.m.HBOThur. 4:25 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.StarzFri. 9:41 a.m.StarzSat. 10:18 a.m.

A Simple Favor(2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXSun. 11:20 a.m.

Siren of the Tropics(1927) ★★ Josephine Baker, Pierre Batcheff. Silent. A West Indies woman falls for a Frenchman and becomes a star performer in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMSun. 9 p.m.

Sit Tight(1931) ★ Winnie Lightner, Joe E. Brown. Things go wrong for a health-club operator’s helper who thinks he’s a wrestler. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMThur. 4:45 a.m.

The Sitter(2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.CinemaxTues. 1 p.m.CinemaxSat. 7:50 p.m.

Sitting Pretty(1948) ★★★ Robert Young, Clifton Webb. Suburban parents of three bratty boys find a new baby sitter: know-it-all Mr. Belvedere. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMSun. 9 a.m.

6 Day Bike Rider(1934) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Maxine Doyle. A small-town clerk impresses his girlfriend by entering a big-city bicycle race. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMWed. 10:30 p.m.

Skyfall(2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.SyfyMon. 11 a.m.SyfyTues. 12:53 p.m.

Skyscraper(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxWed. 11:40 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SundanceTues. 1 p.m.SundanceWed. 10:30 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces(2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EncoreThur. 4:45 p.m.

Snatch(2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXThur. 9:35 p.m.

Snow Day(2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

Snow Days(1999) ★★★ Kipp Marcus, Alice Dylan. A teen and his neighbor become friends over several days off from school. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.KDOCSun. 3 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TNTSat. 11 a.m.

The Soloist(2009) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. A reporter befriends a mentally ill and homeless man, once a student at Juilliard but now playing music on the streets of Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

Somewhere(2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CinemaxWed. 9:25 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice(2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EncoreWed. 4:49 a.m.EncoreWed. 9 p.m.

Spaceballs(1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.EncoreSat. 9:46 a.m.EncoreSat. 12:38 p.m.EncoreSat. 6:33 p.m.

Spanglish(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOTues. 5:50 a.m.

The Spanish Prisoner(1998) ★★★ Campbell Scott, Rebecca Pidgeon. An inventor and his secretary become involved in a scam after befriending a mysterious businessman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCWed. 6 a.m.

Species(1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeWed. 10 p.m.

Species II(1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ShowtimeThur. Noon

Species III(2004) ★ Sunny Mabrey, Robin Dunne. An alien hybrid beauty follows her overwhelming, but deadly, urge to mate while commandos hunt her down. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ShowtimeThur. 1:35 a.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 5:30 p.m.

Spider Baby(1964) ★ Lon Chaney Jr., Carol Ohmart. A servant watches over family members who, by the age of 10, begin devolving into primitive, cannibalistic creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXWed. 5 p.m.

Spotlight(2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Spy(2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSat. 2:30 p.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.POPTues. 4 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 10 p.m.EPIXWed. 10:35 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection(1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXTues. 4:20 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens(2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TNTSat. 4 p.m.

Stardust(2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TMCMon. 8:45 a.m.

Step Up Revolution(2012) ★★ Ryan Guzman, Kathryn McCormick. Newly arrived in Miami, an aspiring dancer joins forces with the leader of a flash-mob dance crew to save the historic neighborhood from a developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.KTLASat. 2:02 a.m.

The Stepford Wives(2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CinemaxMon. 4:30 p.m.

Stepmom(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.OvationSun. 4 p.m.OvationSat. 11:30 p.m.

Still of the Night(1982) ★★ Roy Scheider, Meryl Streep. A Manhattan psychiatrist probes a patient’s murder and falls for the victim’s mysterious mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.CinemaxThur. 6:05 a.m.

Stir Crazy(1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SundanceWed. 2:30 a.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story(2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LifetimeSun. 10 a.m.

Stomp the Yard(2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Stone(2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ShowtimeTues. 2:45 p.m.

Stop the Wedding(2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkSat. 6 a.m.

The Story of Us(2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. Noon

Strange Justice(1932) ★ Marian Marsh, Norman Poster. Romance turns to tragedy for a young lover who faces a death sentence. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMFri. 2:45 a.m.

Stripes(1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SundanceMon. 5:30 p.m.SundanceMon. 10 p.m.SundanceTues. 10:30 a.m.EPIXThur. 6:10 p.m.AMCSat. 6 a.m.

Stronger(2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Stunt Man(1980) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback. An all-knowing director toys with a fugitive’s mind after making him stuntman on a movie set. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.CinemaxSun. 7 a.m.

A Successful Calamity(1932) ★★★ George Arliss, Mary Astor. A financier comes home and tells his wife, son and daughter he is broke to get their attention. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMFri. 11 a.m.

A Summer Place(1959) ★★★ Richard Egan, Dorothy McGuire. A man and a woman’s Maine-coast adultery parallels his teenage daughter’s romance with her son. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TCMThur. 6:15 a.m.

Summer Rental(1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.EncoreFri. 7:31 p.m.EncoreSat. 5:04 p.m.

Super(2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCFri. 2:15 a.m.

Super 8(2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 8:35 a.m.

Super Troopers(2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.Comedy CentralSun. 4:15 p.m.Comedy CentralSun. 9 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EncoreThur. 8:40 a.m.

Surprised by Love(2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 10 a.m.

Susan Slade(1961) ★★ Troy Donahue, Connie Stevens. A poor writer rivals a rich man’s son for a young woman with a secret out-of-wedlock child. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.TCMThur. 11 a.m.

Tabloid(2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCMon. 6:35 a.m.

Tag(2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CinemaxTues. 8 p.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.AMCMon. 7 p.m.AMCTues. 6 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123(2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.BBC AmericaFri. 10:30 p.m.BBC AmericaSat. 3:30 a.m.UNIMASSun. 6 p.m.KFTRSun. 9 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley(1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.AXSFri. 3:50 p.m.AXSFri. 10:30 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

Talpa(1956) Jaime Fernández, Lilia Prado. Un hombre acude a ayudar a su hermano enfermo, pero atraído por su cuñada, se olvida de la lealtad que le debe a su hermano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Tangled(2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.StarzWed. 6:47 a.m.

Ted(2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSFri. 10 p.m.TBSSat. 3:30 a.m.

Ted 2(2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSat. 7 p.m.FXXSat. 9:30 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans(2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TOONFri. 10 a.m.

Teen Wolf(1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.OvationMon. 11 p.m.OvationFri. 2 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You(1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FreeformSun. 8 a.m.

The Terminal(2004) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Unauthorized to enter the United States, an Eastern European befriends a flight attendant while living in a New York airport. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTMon. 1:15 a.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ShowtimeThur. 3:30 p.m.ShowtimeFri. 2:15 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D(2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 11:05 p.m.

Thank Your Lucky Stars(1943) ★★ Eddie Cantor, Dinah Shore. A Hollywood tour-bus guide joins a wartime revue with Joan Leslie, Bette Davis, Errol Flynn and Warner Bros. stars. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMTues. 8:45 p.m.

That Awkward Moment(2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ESun. 2 a.m.ESun. Noon

That’s Dancing!(1985) ★★ Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger. Gene Kelly, Sammy Davis Jr., Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger and Liza Minnelli narrate clips, from Busby Berkeley musicals to Michael Jackson performances. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMWed. 1:30 a.m.

Them That Follow(2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ShowtimeTues. 5 a.m.

They Came Together(2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.HBOWed. 2:30 a.m.

Thirteen Women(1932) ★★ Irene Dunne, Ricardo Cortez. Remembering the slights she suffered at the hands of her classmates, a young woman plans an unusual form of vengeance. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMWed. 5 a.m.

This Is 40(2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMTThur. 7:30 p.m.CMTFri. 12:30 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok(2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.TNTSat. 7 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World(2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXSun. 7 p.m.FXSun. 9:30 p.m.

Three Little Girls in Blue(1946) ★★ June Haver, George Montgomery. Country sisters Pam, Liz and Myra dress the part to meet rich men in circa-1900 Atlantic City. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMTues. 7 p.m.

300(2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.IFCSun. 8 p.m.IFCMon. 8 a.m.BBC AmericaTues. 8 p.m.BBC AmericaWed. 12:45 p.m.

Time Bandits(1981) ★★★ John Cleese, Sean Connery. Six diminutive thieves whisk away a British schoolboy on an adventure-filled trip through time. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.CinemaxTues. 4:10 a.m.

Tommy Boy(1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.MTVFri. Noon

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCFri. 8 p.m.AMCSat. 3:30 p.m.

Top Speed(1930) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Jack Whiting. Two clerks pose as millionaires at a swanky resort, and one falls in love with a rich man’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMThur. 1 a.m.

The Tracker(2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.EPIXMon. 9:20 a.m.

Trainwreck(2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.FXThur. 8:30 a.m.FXThur. 11:42 p.m.

Transatlantic Tunnel(1935) ★★ Richard Dix, Leslie Banks. An engineer leads the building of a trans-Atlantic tunnel linking Britain and the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMMon. 5:15 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen(2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight(2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXXWed. 6:30 p.m.FXXThur. 1:30 p.m.

Transporter 3(2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ASun. 5:30 p.m.

The Transporter(2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.ASun. 3:30 p.m.ASun. 11:04 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre(1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMSat. 11 p.m.

Trial by Fire(2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXThur. 2:10 a.m.

Tron: Legacy(2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EncoreWed. 10:52 p.m.EncoreThur. 12:12 p.m.EncoreSun. 4:24 a.m.

True Grit(2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXWed. 2:10 p.m.

Trumbo(2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ShowtimeThur. 9:30 a.m.

Trust the Man(2005) ★★ David Duchovny, Julianne Moore. Two New York couples with too much spare time try to navigate through the challenges and pitfalls of love and marriage. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CinemaxMon. 12:55 p.m.

Tupac: Resurrection(2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCWed. 6 p.m.

Twelve Monkeys(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ShowtimeSun. 5:15 a.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EWed. NoonEWed. 3:30 p.m.EFri. 3:30 p.m.ESat. 1 p.m.

27 Dresses(2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.VH1Fri. 1:40 p.m.VH1Sat. 12:30 p.m.

22 Jump Street(2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.FXSat. 1:34 a.m.FXSat. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FreeformSat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FreeformSat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FreeformSat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FreeformSat. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FreeformSat. 11:30 a.m.

Twister(1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.FreeformTues. 8:30 p.m.FreeformWed. 5:30 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game(2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.ShowtimeWed. 4:45 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.WGN AmericaTues. 6 p.m.WGN AmericaSat. 8 a.m.WGN AmericaSat. 4:30 p.m.

2012(2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins.FXXSun. 8:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral(2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXFri. 12:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family(2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 2:40 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor(2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETSat. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.BETSat. 11 p.m.

U-571(2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.CinemaxTues. 2:10 a.m.

Unbreakable(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOFri. 8 p.m.

Under Siege(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCTues. 10:30 p.m.AMCWed. 3 p.m.

Under the Gun(2016) Narrated by Katie Couric. Firsthand accounts from parents of Sandy Hook victims, expert commentary and statistics reveal the state of American gun violence and gun control laws. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXWed. 6:45 a.m.

Underworld(2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.IFCWed. 4 a.m.IFCWed. 3:30 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening(2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.EncoreSun. 12:40 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SyfyThur. 8 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution(2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCWed. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCWed. 6 p.m.IFCThur. 1:32 a.m.

Unfinished Business(1985) ★★★ John Clayton, Michele Fawdon. Un reportero divorciado pone fin al amor que tuvo con una mujer, ahora casada, hace años. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.UNIMASSat. 2 p.m.KFTRSat. 5 p.m.

An Unfinished Life(2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EncoreWed. 2:10 a.m.EncoreWed. 9:54 a.m.EncoreWed. 5:37 p.m.

Unforgiven(1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SundanceSun. 8 p.m.SundanceMon. 2:30 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy(2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HallmarkMon. 10 p.m.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown(1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TCMMon. 2:30 p.m.

Untamed Youth(1957) ★ Mamie Van Doren, Lori Nelson. Vagrant sisters work for crooked characters at a rock ‘n’ roll prison-farm. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMTues. 3:15 a.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ShowtimeWed. 5:45 p.m.ShowtimeSat. 9 a.m.ShowtimeSat. 6:25 p.m.

Vagabundo en la Lluvia(1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Al llegar de una fiesta, una mujer encuentra a un vagabundo en su casa, pero sobrevive con la ayuda de su mejor amiga. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

A Valentine’s Match(2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkSat. 8 p.m.

Vanilla Sky(2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.StarzThur. 4:32 a.m.

La Venus de fuego(1978) Taida Urruzola, Simón Andreu. El relato de una joven que enfrentó el horror de una violación, luego vivió en un convento y después trabajó como bailarina en un cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Verano salvaje(1980) Jorge Rivero, Fernando Allende. La crónica de unos días de playa y noches de sexo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

A Very British Christmas(2019) Rachel Shenton, Mark Killeen. Opera singer Jessica Bailey’s flight to her concert in Vienna gets delayed and she is stuck in a remote area of England. The only place to stay is a bed-and-breakfast in an enchanting village run by a handsome widower named Andrew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 7:15 a.m.TMCThur. 10:30 a.m.

A Walk to Remember(2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.LifetimeTues. 8 p.m.LifetimeWed. 12:01 p.m.

Walking Tall(2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.TNTWed. 6:30 p.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.CinemaxSun. 3:55 p.m.

Watchmen(2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins.IFCSat. 11 p.m.

Wayne’s World(1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.StarzSat. 6:43 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:30 a.m.

We Were Soldiers(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.IFCThur. 2:15 p.m.IFCFri. 1:45 a.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.MTVFri. 9 a.m.MTVFri. 5:08 p.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESun. 4 p.m.ESun. 6:30 p.m.

Weightless(2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXTues. 7:25 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.StarzThur. 6:51 a.m.StarzThur. 8:56 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen(2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOThur. 8:05 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer(2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.StarzTues. 3:05 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive(2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCSun. 4:45 p.m.

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXFri. 9:45 p.m.EPIXSat. 9:50 a.m.

Where the Heart Is(2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CMTSun. 11 p.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AudienceSun. 7 p.m.AudienceSun. 11 p.m.

White Boy Rick(2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.EncoreFri. 12:34 p.m.EncoreFri. 10:43 p.m.EncoreSat. 7:53 a.m.

White House Down(2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. 1:03 a.m.

White Noise(2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EncoreTues. 3:35 p.m.EncoreWed. 6:41 a.m.

The Whole Ten Yards(2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CinemaxMon. 4 a.m.

Why Him?(2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXMon. 2:30 p.m.FXTues. 9:30 a.m.FXXFri. 1 p.m.FXXSat. 9:30 a.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCTues. 10:10 p.m.

Winchester(2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCSun. 8 p.m.

The Wind(2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.ShowtimeFri. 5:55 a.m.

Winter Castle(2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HallmarkMon. 6 p.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery(2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.Hallmark Movies & MysteriesTues. 9 p.m.

The Wolverine(2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTFri. 10:45 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?(2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOFri. 6:05 a.m.

Wonder Boys(2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.KDOCSun. 8 p.m.

Wonder Woman(2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TBSSun. 8 p.m.TNTSun. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 7:45 p.m.

The Wreck of the Mary Deare(1959) ★★ Gary Cooper, Charlton Heston. A salvager rescues the captain of a freighter whose mystery unfolds at a London court of inquiry. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMTues. 1:15 a.m.

The Wrong Todd(2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCSun. 8:05 a.m.

The X-Files(1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EncoreSat. 1:08 p.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.IFCSat. 3:30 p.m.IFCSun. 5:15 a.m.

X-Men 2(2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.IFCSat. 5:45 p.m.IFCSun. 2:30 a.m.

X-Men: First Class(2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SyfySun. 11:36 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand(2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSat. 8:30 p.m.

X2: X-Men United(2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. Wolverine, Storm y los otros tienen que defenderse luego de que unos militares de derecha invaden su escuela. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. 1 a.m.

A Yank at Eton(1942) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Edmund Gwenn. A rowdy American boy’s British stepfather puts him in a stuffy prep school. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMWed. 3:30 a.m.

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOSun. 6:55 p.m.HBOThur. 8 p.m.

You Can’t Say No(2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCWed. 8 a.m.

You Said a Mouthful(1932) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Ginger Rogers. A hydrophobic clerk invents an unsinkable bathing suit and finds himself entered in a swimming marathon. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMWed. 11:45 p.m.

Young Frankenstein(1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EncoreSat. 8:12 p.m.

Young Guns(1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SundanceTues. 2:30 a.m.

Your Highness(2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.CinemaxTues. 11:15 a.m.CinemaxSat. 6 a.m.

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead(2015) Andrew Harwood Mills, Dan van Husen. At the height of World War II, the Nazis turn concentration camp prisoners into an army of the undead. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TMCMon. 3:30 a.m.

Zombieland(2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SyfySun. 2:30 p.m.

Zombies 2: Live Play(2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DisneyFri. 6:30 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife(2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOSat. 11:35 a.m.