Entertainment & Arts

How to have a Netflix Party

Netflix Party
Netflixparty.com lets Netflix users stream their favorite shows and movies together virtually.
(Netflix)
By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
1:01 PM
Netflix Party is a free Google Chrome extension that allows users to synchronize viewing with friends and chat while watching together.

Requirements: The Google Chrome browser and a Netflix account.

Here’s how to get your party started:

  1. Go to netflixparty.com and install the extension (after installing, this reporter ran several virus and malware scans; both came up negative).
  2. Make sure your friends do the same so an “NP” button is visible, probably near the upper-right-hand corner of your screen.
  3. Open your Netflix account on your computer.
  4. Start the program you want to watch together.
  5. Click on the “NP” button.
  6. A chat window appears on the right side.
  7. Copy the URL using the provided button.
  8. Send the URL to your friends (Email, text, whatever).
  9. As they join, you will see them in the chat window at the bottom.
  10. Click the icon in the top right (probably popcorn or a hamburger, etc) to change your nickname and avatar.
  11. You’re having a Netflix Party!
Michael Ordoña
Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times.
