Enjoy weekend culture while social distancing: Terrence McNally, LACO, Michelangelo

LACO at Home

This new series from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launches with a performance recorded last November featuring new music director Jaime Martín leading the ensemble in Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, “Classical.” The program also includes Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin,” Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” Suite and the West Coast premiere of Missy Mazzola’s “Dark With Excessive Bright” for Double Bass and Strings featuring LACO principal bassist David Grossman. 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; available on demand afterward. Free. LACO.org

“Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life”

Creator of classic plays such as “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and co-creator of Broadway musicals including “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Ragtime,” the beloved American playwright who died Tuesday is celebrated in this encore 2019 installment of the PBS series “American Masters.” With commentary by F. Murray Abraham, Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno, et al. Available through April 1. Free. pbs.org

“Sweet Land”

Filmed at Los Angeles State Historic Park before production ended mid-run this month because of the coronavirus outbreak, this much-lauded work from Yuval Sharon’s experimental opera company the Industry challenges the traditional narrative of the founding of America. Available to stream beginning 9 a.m. Sunday. Look for a review of the streamed show Monday from Times critic Mark Swed and compare notes. $14.99. theindustryla.org

“Michelangelo: Mind of the Master”

Among the J. Paul Getty Museum’s myriad online offerings is an audio-enhanced tour of this survey of the Renaissance artist and polymath’s studies and sketches, a show that Times critic Christopher Knight declared terrific. It includes designs for the Sistine Chapel and the massive fresco “The Last Judgment” at the Vatican. Available anytime. Free. getty.edu

BalletBoyz’s “Deluxe”

This company founded by the Royal Ballet’s Michael Nunn and William Trevitt performs three new works by an all-female team of choreographers. This recent performance was captured during the troupe’s 20th anniversary British spring tour, canceled among all the other coronavirus closures. Available through April 2. Free. facebook.com/SadlersWells

“Stars in the House”

This intimate series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley features music and conversation with some of Broadway’s biggest and brightest stars. It continues with “Miss Saigon” star Lea Salonga (11 a.m. Saturday) and Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth (5 p.m. Saturday). Free; donations appreciated. starsinthehouse.com

Pack-a-Thon

The Pack Theater, an alt-comedy venue in Hollywood, stages a live, six-hour telethon-style benefit featuring socially distanced improv, sketches and stand-up. With Heather Anne Campbell, Miles Stroth and others. 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Pay what you can. twitch.tv/packtheater , facebook.com/PackTheater

