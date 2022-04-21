Six picks for your L.A. weekend: Los Angeles Ballet, Cirque de la Symphonie and more

Local dance companies, a festival for classic movies and a beloved musical make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Bloom’

Los Angeles Ballet returns with this fantastical program that includes two L.A. premieres — Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Bloom” and Christopher Wheeldon’s “Ghosts” — plus composer Igor Stravinsky and choreographer George Balanchine’s classic collaboration “Apollo.” The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday (“Bloom” and “Ghosts” only). $68-$114. losangelesballet.org

‘The Sound of Music’

A spunky young woman in pre-WWII Austria becomes governess for a former naval officer’s large brood in a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved Tony-winning musical. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 8 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 15. $14-$79. lamiradatheatre.com

Cirque de la Symphonie

Aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, and more join Pacific Symphony for a high-flying stage spectacular set to the music of Tchaikovsky, Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, et al., with two evening performances plus a pair of Saturday morning matinees for the younger crowd. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $38-$209. “Cirque for Kids”: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. $16-$76. pacificsymphony.org

TCM Classic Movies Festival

This annual celebration of all things cinema returns with four days of in-person screenings of such favorites as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Spartacus,” “The Third Man” and “The Wizard of Oz.” Also included: celebrity appearances, cast reunions, panel discussions, book signings and more. TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.; and other area venues. Various showtimes, Thursday-Sunday. Festival passes: $399 and up; individual tickets: $10-$30 (first-come, first-served). filmfestival.tcm.com

‘Dance for Life’

Dancers from myriad local troupes — including BodyTraffic, Jacob Jonas the Company, L.A. Dance Project and Lula Washington Dance Theater — take part the stage in this fundraiser to fight HIV/AIDS and COVID-19. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $50-$150; VIP packages: $500, $1000. eventbrite.com

‘Liebeslieder!’

Pittance Chamber Orchestra presents soprano Elissa Johnston and members of the Los Angeles Opera Chorus in a performance of the complete love songs of 19th century German composer Johannes Brahms, with LA Opera conductors Grant Gershon and Jeremy Frank sharing a bench for piano four hands. First United Methodist Church Pasadena, 500 East Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $10-$40. pittancechambermusic.org