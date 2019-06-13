Review: PBS documentary of playwright Terrence McNally celebrates a master of connection

Like Tosca in Puccini’s opera, the characters in McNally’s plays live for art as well as for love. Maria Callas, the subject of “Master Class,” one of McNally’s most popular plays, is given a new “Vissi d’arte” aria at the end, one that articulates the playwright’s own relationship to his work: “The world can and will go on without us but I have to think that we have made this world a better place. That we have left it richer, wiser than had we not chosen the way of art.”