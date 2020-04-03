Enjoy culture while social distancing: 8 picks from Sheku Kanneh-Mason to KAWS

For a little culture while you stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, we’re offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are eight picks for Friday, all times Pacific:

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The rising young British cellist, who famously played at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, performs classical favorites with family members live from their home quarantine. 10:30 a.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com/ShekuKMOfficial

“Harold Prince: The Director’s Life”

Streaming offerings from PBS include this 2018 installment of “Great Performances” saluting the late Tony-winning theater impresario behind such classic Broadway musicals as “Cabaret,” “Evita,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Sweeney Todd.” Available anytime through May 27. Free. pbs.org

“LAO at Home”

Los Angeles Opera’s intimate living-room recitals continue with tenor Ben Bliss and bassoonist Dana Jackson. 4 p.m. Friday. Free. laopera.org/laoathome and facebook.com/laopera

Advertisement

“Live From Putnam County”

Alumni from the original Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” reunite in this installment of Play-PerView’s unscripted “Family Friday” series. 5 p.m. Friday. $5 and up. Play-PerView.com

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“Folksbiene! Live”

New York City-based National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene presents “A Collection of Songs in Yiddish, English and a Few Languages in Between,” an afternoon salon with host Joe Mace, vocalist Daniel Rigamer and pianist Zalmen Mlotek. 1 p.m. Friday. Free. nytf.org

“Chance Cyber Chats”

Chance Theater in Anaheim presents this new online group for discussing hit shows, which participants can watch beforehand on the subscriber service Broadway HD. First up: The Tony-nominated 2017 revival of the William Finn-James Lapine musical “Falsettos” starring Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells. 8 p.m. Friday (sign-in begins at 7:30 p.m.). Free. Reservations at chancetheater.com

Advertisement

“KAWS: Companionship in the Age of Loneliness”

Australia’s National Gallery Victoria offers a virtual tour of this timely exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculptures and other work by American street artist Brian Donnelly, a.k.a. KAWS. Available any time. Free. ngv.vic.gov.au

“LACO at Home”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra concertmaster Margaret Batjer plays solo pieces for violin by Bach, and composer-pianist Sarah Gibson performs her work “Our Eyes Once Watered.” 7:30 p.m. Friday; available on-demand afterward. Free. LACO.org

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Monday through Saturday.