Martha Graham Dance Co., film music, a Beatles salute and 9 more picks for your weekend

Performances by two top-tier dance companies and a three-concert series showcasing music from TV, movies and video games lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Martha Graham Dance Company

The storied troupe stages its signature work, “Appalachian Spring,” with alt-classical ensemble Wild Up on hand to perform Aaron Copland’s Pulitzer Prize-winning score. The program also includes a reimagined version of Graham’s long-lost piece “Immediate Tragedy” plus other works. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Friday. $41-$86. thesoraya.org

Parsons Dance

The acclaimed New York-based company offers six works choreographed by artistic director and company founder David Parsons, set to music by artists including jazz legend Miles Davis, Brazilian singer Milton Nascimento and R&B greats Earth, Wind & Fire. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $39 and up. scfta.org

“Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music”

And … action! The Los Angeles Philharmonic presents this three-part series showcasing music from TV, the movies and video games and curated by, respectively, Oscar-winning “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Bridgerton’s” Kris Bowers and “Succession’s” Nicholas Britell. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$192. laphil.com

Advertisement

“Paradise Blue”

A jazz club struggles to resist the rising tide of gentrification in a Black neighborhood in 1940s Detroit in the West Coast premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s drama. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 12. $30-$129. geffenplayhouse.org

“The Beatles: 1962-1966”

An all-star band performs a track-by-track re-creation of this 1973 anthology — also known as the “Red Album” — that covers the Fab Four’s first four years on Capitol Records. The performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday is sold out, but tickets are available for the 2:30 p.m. show that same day. Grammy Museum, L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. $53-$130. keithputneyproductions.com

Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil

Don’t worry, you’ll be home by bedtime: The Los Angeles Master Chorale mounts the composer’s monumental 1915 a cappella work inspired by Russian Orthodox texts. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, with pre-concert talks starting an hour before each performance. $46-$162. lamasterchorale.org

“Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade”

Works by John Baldessari, Julie Mehretu and others added to the Broad collection during the last 10 years, will be on display Saturday through April 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)”

Mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi sings the role of the princess-to-be as Los Angeles Opera stages Rossini’s 1817 reworking of the classic fairy tale. In Italian with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through Dec. 12. $15 and up, with half-price tickets available — by phone only — for ages 17 and younger. Also available: an in-person livestream outdoors on the Music Center’s Jerry Moss Plaza on Nov. 28 ($15, $30) and two livestream performances that can be viewed at home on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 ($30 each). (213) 972-8001. laopera.org

“Carmina Escobar: Bajo la Sombra del Sol (Under the Sun’s Shadow)”

The L.A.-based extreme vocalist and multidisciplinary artist presents the world premiere of this fable-like immersive installation that explores humanity’s relationship with the natural world. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $13-$25; virtual (Sat. only): $12, $15. redcat.org

“Hard as a Rock”

L.A.-based Luminario Ballet returns with a concert featuring works by company founder Judith FLEX Helle and others. Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. 7:45 p.m. Sunday. $35-$125; ages 21 and older only. luminarioballet.org

“The Art of the Countertenor”

Countertenor Reginald Mobley joins early music ensemble Tesserae Baroque for works by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, et al. All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. 5 p.m. Sunday. $10-$30. tesseraebaroque.org

“Manet’s Philosophers”

A trio of large-scale portraits by the 19th century French painter, one from the Norton Simon collection and two on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago, are on display Friday through Feb. 28. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.