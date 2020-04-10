Phoebe Waller-Bridge onstage in ‘Fleabag’: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Before it was a hit TV series about a libertine on the loose in London, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s off-color Britcom “Fleabag” was a one-woman show that the writer-performer debuted to acclaim at the 2013 Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Emmy winner reprised that stage version at Wyndham’s Theatre in London in 2019, and a performance was filmed for theatrical release by the National Theatre. The recording becomes available to stream on Amazon Prime for about $5 starting Friday, with proceeds going to charities in the U.S. and Britain that are offering assistance to those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list, all times Pacific.

Ballet Hispánico

This New York-based contemporary dance company, a frequent visitor to Southern California, is featured in a showcase that includes “Club Havana” by choreographer Pedro Ruiz and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s “Carmen.maquia,” inspired by Bizet’s tragic opera and the art of Pablo Picasso. 2:30 p.m. Friday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

The next offering from Andrew Lloyd Webber is a 2018 concert-staged presentation of the legendary Broadway composer’s classic rock opera about the man from Galilee. With Tim Minchin and former Spice Girl Mel C. 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

Musée d’Orsay

Take a virtual tour of this Paris institution, built in a former train station on the banks of the Seine. It houses an impressive collection of Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and Modern masterpieces by the likes of Van Gogh, Gaugin, Cézanne, Manet, Degas and Renoir. Available anytime. Free. artsandculture.google.com

“Bandstand”

Playbill, the magazine and website for all things theater, launches its new Playbill Playback streaming service with this Tony-winning musical drama about World War II veterans who form a band to enter a national radio contest. Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star. Available beginning at 5 p.m. Friday; original cast members will also take part in a live watch party on Twitter (@playbill) at 5 p.m. Saturday. $6.99, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Actors Fund. playbill.com

“Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes”

The Broadway veteran sings show tunes, standards and pop hits from the 1960s in a livestream of this cabaret show recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below. 3:30 p.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

“Risk! Livestream Online Show”

Lately staged at the Virgil in East Hollywood, this live storytelling series hosted by Kevin Allison of MTV’s 1990s-era sketch-comedy series “The State” moves online using Zoom. 7 p.m. Friday. $12. risk-show.com

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Monday through Saturday.