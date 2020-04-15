Ballet Hispánico’s ‘Con Brazos Abiertos’: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Long before she became director of the school of dance at New York City-based Ballet Hispánico, choreographer Michelle Manzanales was just a Mexican American kid growing up in Texas — a heritage she embraces and explores in her 2017 work “Con Brazos Abiertos.”

This especially personal dance — the title of which translates to “with open arms” — interrogates traditional Mexican iconography and dance moves over a soundtrack ranging from the raucousness of rock to the crooning of Julio Iglesias.

Ballet Hispánico is hosting a watch party for a recording of Manzanales’ work at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It’s free to stream at facebook.com/ballethispanico. A Q&A with Manzanales and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro follows the performance.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus lockdown. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Wednesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Crazy Talented Asians — Stay at Home Edition!”

Catch Sunday’s virtual variety show presented by the L.A. theater company East West Players and singer-songwriter AJ Rafael. Available anytime. Free. eastwestplayers.org

“La Bohème”

Los Angeles Opera’s “From the Vault” series continues with an audio-only stream of its 2019 staging of Puccini’s musical drama about starving artists in Paris. Soprano Marina Costa-Jackson and tenor Saimir Pirgu star; James Conlon conducts. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Free. laopera.org

“Infinite Drone”

This new series from the Broad museum pairs works from ambient-music artists with visuals from Yayoi Kusama’s popular “Infinity Mirrored Room” installation “The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away.” Available anytime. Free. youtube.com and on Instagram @thebroadmuseum

Glendale Noon Concerts

Pianist Brendan White performs Hindemith’s “Ludu Tonalis.” 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Free. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Author Oliver Jeffers reads from the bestselling picture book he created to try to explain life and the world to his young son. 11 a.m. Wednesday. Free. On Instagram @oliverjeffers

“Lorna Luft: To ‘L’ and Back”

The entertainer, daughter of the legendary Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, performs in this cabaret show recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below. 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

