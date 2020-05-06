Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Grimes explains her baby’s outlandish name — and Elon Musk corrects her

Elon Musk, Grimes
Elon Musk, left, and Grimes shared the inspiration behind baby X Æ A-12’s name.
(Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 6, 2020
11:13 AM
Share

Artificial intelligence, elf lore and an aircraft used by NASA are just a few things that inspired the internet’s new favorite baby name, X Æ A-12.

Canadian musician Grimes explained her newborn’s baffling name Tuesday night on Twitter, while boyfriend Elon Musk took the opportunity to correct her — fewer than two days after she gave birth.

“X, the unknown variable ... Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) ... A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft),” Grimes wrote. “No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song).”

Cue the SpaceX chief executive’s unsolicited correction: “SR-71, but yes.”

Advertisement

Anyway, the 32-year-old “Oblivion” hitmaker cut herself some slack for mixing up the order of two numbers while introducing her own child to the world.

“I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit,” she replied to Musk, who is known for his controversial Twitter remarks. “That was meant to be profound.”

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old Tesla mastermind nearly broke the internet when he revealed the first photos and futuristic name of his son. As soon as X Æ A-12 Musk arrived, social media erupted with memes about baby robots and how to pronounce the infant’s name. (For the record, we still don’t know.)

Entertainment & Arts
Elon Musk and Grimes are new parents, but good luck pronouncing the baby’s name
2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Entertainment & Arts
Elon Musk and Grimes are new parents, but good luck pronouncing the baby’s name
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Twitter the first photos and very out-there name of his newborn son with Canadian singer and producer Grimes.
Advertisement

Before X Æ A-12’s official name was unveiled, some speculated the experimental pop artist and her tech-mogul beau would dub their offspring an obscure computer code or “ERROR404" alert. As noted by Grimes at the time, their predictions were “on point.”

One troll targeted Grimes directly Tuesday on Twitter, quipping, “You realize this is a human child and not an EP right[?],” likely referring to the artist’s titles for previous albums.

“I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story,” Grimes responded with a planet emoji. “I hope he vibes with that. Ok, going back to the pain/beauty reverie for sum time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement