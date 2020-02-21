After much speculation, Grimes confirms she is seven months pregnant

Hours ahead of the due date for her new album, “Miss Anthropocene,” Canadian singer and producer Grimes casually revealed she is approaching another major due date — because she’s seven months pregnant.

Rumors have been swirling around the “Oblivion” hitmaker’s potential pregnancy status for some time since Grimes nonchalantly wrote on Instagram nearly two months ago that she was “knocked up.” On Thursday, the 31-year-old artist took to the social media platform again — this time to unveil her new digital avatar, WarNymph, in tandem with her album and an update on her health.

“TMI here — but prob out of album stress? x too much work etc I was mega sick last night (it was rough haha ... sorry for tmi) but it rly makes the reason we made the [WarNymph] all the more relevant to me,” she wrote. “At 7 months pregnant, I sent my avatar to represent me for the cover of The Face magazine!”

In the caption for her Face cover, Grimes went on to explain that “a huge part of” her decision to create the ironically baby-like avatar as a cyber stand-in for herself was in anticipation for the limitations she would encounter in maternity as she prepared for Friday’s release of “Miss Anthropocene.”

Advertisement

The speculative father of her unborn child is 48-year-old Tesla and SpaceX mastermind Elon Musk, with whom the pop star has been romantically linked since they walked the “heavenly bodies"-themed carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala.

While Musk has not publicly disclosed his paternity status, he has dropped some subtle hints on social media. In January, he left a cryptic comment under (what can now be confirmed as) a pregnancy photo Grimes posted, in addition to tweeting a baby emoji in response to a video featuring one of her songs.

x is y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

In her sprawling cover interview with the Face, Grimes detailed the “techno"-feminist inspirations behind the Balenciaga-wearing WarNymph, as well as her views on motherhood.

“Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them,” the performer said. “It’s hard for me to do photoshoots and fit into clothes at the moment, but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me ... A lot of my friends aren’t having babies because they’re worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue.”

Advertisement

She also admitted that the baby names people have snarkily suggested online — obscure computer codes and “ERROR404" alerts among them — have been “on point” and that her virtual alter ego’s uncanny resemblance to an infant wasn’t entirely coincidental.

“Can’t deny it,” she said. “I knew being pregnant and starting her off as a baby would cause some trouble.”

“Miss Anthropocene,” which has 15 tracks, is available for download.