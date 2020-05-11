Hollywood honors Jerry Stiller: ‘funny,’ ‘sweet,’ ‘what a giant’

Hollywood offered its love and condolences to Ben Stiller on Monday after the actor announced the death of his father, veteran actor-comedian and “Seinfeld” stalwart Jerry Stiller.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Gervais, Jeffrey Wright, Jon Cryer, Josh Gad and more stars honored Jerry Stiller on Twitter, paying tribute to the “funny,” “sweet” and “brilliant” talent, who died of natural causes at 92.

“Sending you love, Ben,” “Hamilton” mastermind Miranda wrote in response to Ben Stiller’s tweet. “What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne [Meara], and you.”

“Frozen” star Gad celebrated one of Stiller’s most enduring “Seinfeld” contributions: “Festivus,” the anti-holiday coined by author Dan O’Keefe and observed each year by devoted fans of the ‘90s sitcom to this day.

“My heart goes out to [Ben Stiller] & his entire family on this very difficult loss,” Gad tweeted. “Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus.”

And several, like “Westworld” actor Wright, saluted Stiller’s off-screen presence, as well as his onscreen influence.

“Such a funny man(!) but even lovelier than he was funny,” Wright tweeted. “Condolences to your family and you, Ben.”

See more reactions to Stiller’s death below.

