Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood honors Jerry Stiller: ‘funny,’ ‘sweet,’ ‘what a giant’

Ben Stiller, left, and his father, Jerry Stiller, in “Zoolander.”

Ben Stiller, left, and his father, Jerry Stiller, in “Zoolander.”

(Melinda Sue Gordon / Paramount Pictures)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 11, 2020
8:36 AM
Share

Hollywood offered its love and condolences to Ben Stiller on Monday after the actor announced the death of his father, veteran actor-comedian and “Seinfeld” stalwart Jerry Stiller.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Gervais, Jeffrey Wright, Jon Cryer, Josh Gad and more stars honored Jerry Stiller on Twitter, paying tribute to the “funny,” “sweet” and “brilliant” talent, who died of natural causes at 92.

“Sending you love, Ben,” “Hamilton” mastermind Miranda wrote in response to Ben Stiller’s tweet. “What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne [Meara], and you.”

“Frozen” star Gad celebrated one of Stiller’s most enduring “Seinfeld” contributions: “Festivus,” the anti-holiday coined by author Dan O’Keefe and observed each year by devoted fans of the ‘90s sitcom to this day.

Advertisement

“My heart goes out to [Ben Stiller] & his entire family on this very difficult loss,” Gad tweeted. “Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus.”

And several, like “Westworld” actor Wright, saluted Stiller’s off-screen presence, as well as his onscreen influence.

“Such a funny man(!) but even lovelier than he was funny,” Wright tweeted. “Condolences to your family and you, Ben.”

See more reactions to Stiller’s death below.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement