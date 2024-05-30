Jerry Seinfeld misses ‘dominant masculinity’ — so the internet trolled him with his own career

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld said in a recent interview with Bari Weiss of the Free Press, “I miss a dominant masculinity.”

For Jerry Seinfeld, Sean Connery and Muhammad Ali were among the men who exemplified the “dominant masculinity” of the early ’60s. For his social media critics, the “Seinfeld” comedian does not.

“Ah yes, when I think Dominant Masculinity, I think Jerry Seinfeld,” one X (formerly Twitter) user sarcastically tweeted. “LMAO. It’s so transparent that the most insecure people always project this stuff.”

The “Unfrosted” star and director, 70, is facing a new round of social media backlash after he shared his views on masculinity, culture and social “hierarchy” in an interview with Free Press editor Bari Weiss. On Tuesday’s episode of Weiss’ “Honestly” podcast, Seinfeld said his nostalgia for the ’60s, for “a common culture” and more influenced his Netflix Pop-Tart film.

“There’s another element there that I think is the key element, and that is an agreed upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporized in today’s moment,” he said.

He added that his desire “to be a real man” growing up adds to the longing he feels for that era. In addition to Ali and Connery, President John F. Kennedy was a “real man” Seinfeld said he wanted to emulate.

“I want to be like that someday ... I never really grew up,” he said. “You don’t want to, as a comedian, because it’s a childish pursuit, but I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the [toxic masculinity], but still, I like a real man.”

Seinfeld, who has been vocal about how he feels “the extreme left and P.C. crap” are hurting comedy, was swiftly met online with backlash — and pictures of his memorable “Seinfeld” puffy shirt. “Yes the ‘dominant masculinity’ for which Jerry Seinfeld is well known...,” author Sarah Kendzior captioned a .GIF of Seinfeld in the frilly garment.

“This is my kind of dominant masculinity,” joked another X user who posted a photo of the comic wearing the puffy shirt in a “Seinfeld” episode with co-star Michael Richards.

One user shared photos of Seinfeld’s other over-the-top “Seinfeld” looks, while writer Rohita Kadambi joked that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine Benes smoking a cigar on the show is actually the definition of “Seinfeld Dominant Masculinity.”

Several X users also took shots at Seinfeld making his living off stand-up comedy and movie projects including “Bee Movie” and “Unfrosted.”

“The guy who gave us the bee movie wants more dominant masculinity 💀,” one critic said.

Seinfeld’s “dominant masculinity” comments also offered some users an opportunity to revisit the comedian’s controversial dating history. In the ’90s, Seinfeld dated Shoshanna Lonstein. He was 38 and she was 17 and a high school senior when they met.

“Saying he misses dominant masculinity is the first thing he’s ever said that made me laugh,” writer Rachel Wolf tweeted.

“A man who dated a 17 year old in high school when he was nearly 40 years old can never talk about ‘dominant masculinity’,” another X user said.

But a few people online supported Seinfeld and his views. One X user said they agreed to Seinfeld’s call for real men, which they said is “for the love of natural women who need you all.” In the YouTube comments section of the podcast video, several viewers expressed enjoyment of Seinfeld’s “insight and perspective” and lauded Weiss.

Several viewers also praised Seinfeld for tearing up while recalling a recent trip to Israel, which he said was “the most powerful experience of my life.” Earlier this month, during two public appearances, Seinfeld — a vocal supporter of Israel amid its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza — was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

During his “Honestly” conversation, Seinfeld also spoke about how he moved forward from negative reviews about “Unfrosted,” about his love for New York City and why he doesn’t mind those protesters.

“It’s so silly. They want to express this sincere intense rage, but again, a little off-target,” he said. “That’s, to me, comedic.”