Gillian Anderson in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

When Scully met Stella ...

In 2014 “The X-Files” actress Gillian Anderson tackled the role of Blanche DuBois, that most psychologically fragile of faded Southern belles, in Tennessee Williams’ drama “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Young Vic in London.

Britain’s National Theatre will stream an NT Live film of that production, which also starred “The Crown” actress Vanessa Kirby as Blanche’s younger sister Stella and Ben Foster as Stella’s husband, the brutish Stanley Kowalski.

You can see the show, for free, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at youtube.com/ntdiscovertheatre, where it will be available for seven days.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“The Romantic Violin With Joshua Bell”

The violinist joins the New York Philharmonic for a program that includes works by Tchaikovsky and Ravel in this 2007 episode of “Live From Lincoln Center.” 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

2020 Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival

This kid-friendly annual event hosted by the Music Center moves online and features a celebration of tap dancing with New York City-based Dorrance Dance. Instructional materials can be downloaded. 11 a.m. Thursday; available on demand until June 30. Free. musiccenter.org

What Day Is It Again? 24-Hour Video Art Festival

The Orange County Museum of Art streams video works from its collection, including some dating to the advent of the camcorder in the 1970s. 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Free. RSVP at ocmaexpand.org

Skylight Live

Skylight Theatre Company in Los Feliz continues its showcase for new works with Leesa Kim’s “And the Void Says ‘Ha Ha Ha I Do That,’” about an aspiring stand-up comic. 3 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com or facebook.com

Comedy Quarantine

“30 Rock” actor Judah Friedlander is among the comics featured in this new installment of the stand-up showcase. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. On Instagram Live at @comedyquarantine

At Home With…

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet hosts an hour of curated musical selections. 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5-FM and KUSC.org

“Primetime: A Virtual Photography Exhibition”

The National YoungArts Foundation showcases images by up-and-coming photographers and offers a Q&A with curator Luisa Múnera. 10 a.m. Thursday. Free. youngarts.org

“How to Survive the End of the World”

Hannah Cruz (“Hamilton” national tour) stars in this new socially distanced musical about a young woman mourning the loss of her brother prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Available anytime. Free. brandonandella.com

