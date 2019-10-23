Things to Do: Arts & Culture

Advertisement
Latest Headlines
Openings in L.A. and beyond, including Shizu Saldamando’s Latinx punks and Ruben Ortiz Torre’s glittery sculptures.
-
Alfred Molina stars in ‘The Father’ at Pasadena Playhouse, Sean Dorsey Dance reprises ‘Boys in Trouble,’ and the L.A. Phil opens its Weimar festival.
-
Classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include Wes Anderson’s romantic fable “Moonrise Kingdom,” Dario Argento’s 1977 terror tale “Suspiria” and Rebecca Romijn in Brian de Palma’s 2002 thriller “Femme Fatale”
More
-
Dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include Ballet West’s traditional staging of “Giselle” at the Soyara plus Viver Brasil’s samba celebration at the Broad Stage
-
New museum shows in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” at the Annenberg Space for Photography, plus the LA Art Show and the Autry’s Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale
-
Classical music events in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include the LA Phil’s celebration of the music of Weimar-era Germany and the return of the Laguna Beach Music Festival
-
New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 2-9 include the drama “Never Not Once” at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre and the musical “Fun Home” at Chance Theater in Anaheim
-
Also up this weekend: L.A. Opera’s “Eurydice,” South Coast Rep’s “She Love Me” and Midori playing Beethoven violin sonatas at Segerstrom Center.
Most Read
-
The Diamond Princess is off Yokohama with about 3,700 passengers and crew.
-
Sen. Mitt Romney garners praise as the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump; Rep. Adam Schiff, for eloquently explaining the case against Trump.
-
The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
-
Anguish and fury are growing in China, inflamed by an ugly reality: that authorities prioritized saving face over the health and safety of the people.
Advertisement
-
It’s hard to see a downside to this trade.
-
Buffets. Bars. Bud. Boxing. Sports books. Dining. Day trips. The NFL Draft. It all adds up to Vegas.
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement