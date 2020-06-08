Mariah Carey surprised the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast with a sweet sing-along

The stars of “Schitt’s Creek” found an unlikely sing-along partner for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” YouTube special on Sunday. Mariah Carey made a surprise cameo for the cast’s rendition of her 1993 hit ballad “Hero.”

At the start of their six-minute Zoom segment,, Moira Rose (played by Catherine O’Hara) launched into a a speech praising teachers, using pretentious words that her onscreen daughter, Alexis (Annie Murphy), visibly disliked.

After some clumsy attempts at gratitude, Moira invited other characters from the hit TV show to join them in a song chosen by David Rose (Dan Levy).

Patrick (Noah Reid), who married David in the series’ season finale this year, led the group in an intimate rendition of “Hero,” complete with “ooohs” and “ahhhs.”

Carey, whom David Rose adores on the show, did not join the song until the final 20 seconds, prompting a shocked David to think he was having a heart attack.

Carey graciously greeted the cast, saying, “Moira darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it.”

The pop star not only saluted students whose graduation ceremonies have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic but also teachers and professors.

“To all the teachers and professors — especially the ones who had to deal with students like me who never really showed up to school on time — you rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line,” she said.

One of Carey’s twins then asked to be a part of the Zoom call, to which she said no.

“And to the students who had to deal with this bleak moment,” she continued, “congratulations on this historic accomplishment.”