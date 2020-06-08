‘The Help’ star Bryce Dallas Howard recommends films that ‘center Black lives’

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard has weighed in on the recent spike in viewership for “The Help” on Netflix.

The 2011 film became the streaming platform’s most-watched title in the wake of the protests sparked by George Floyd’s killing on May 25. Posting on social media, Howard noted that while she enjoyed the friendships she made while working on the film, “The Help” is “a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers.

“We can all go further,” added Howard, who portrayed antagonist Hillary “Hilly” Walters Holbrook in the movie.

“Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action,” she wrote, encouraging followers to check out other “powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and / or performers."⁣

Conceding that her list was merely a starting point and readers should add their own suggestions, Howard recommended these films: “13th,” “When They See Us,” “Selma,” “Just Mercy,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Malcolm X,” “Watchmen,” “Eyes on the Prize” and “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland.”

“13th” and “When They See Us” — both directed by Ava DuVernay — are streaming on Netflix. DuVernay’s film “Selma” was recently made available for free to stream on various platforms. “Just Mercy” and “I Am Not Your Negro” are also free to watch this month. Here’s a roundup of other free films that address race in America.