Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Disneyland is reopening in July. What about other parks?

Visitors pause for a selfie in front of a crowded Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle.
A large crowd strolls down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland before novel coronavirus shutdowns.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By L.A. Times Staff
Share
Now that the Happiest Place on Earth has announced plans to reopen July 17, what’s the status of other amusement parks? What will they look like upon reopening?

Here’s what we know so far about some major theme parks in the coronavirus era.

There are 8 stories.

Advertisement