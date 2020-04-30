Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Coronavirus turns amusement parks into ghost towns

Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor
Magic Mountain’s Hurricane Harbor Lightning Falls water slide sits dry during the pandemic.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
April 30, 2020
5 AM
Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Magic Mountain, Disneyland, Universal Studios and other major theme parks to close in mid-March, these giant expanses of whiplash and wonderland have become ghost towns. The parks have grown eerily silent, and wildlife has come out to enjoy these empty metallic forests of Southern California. At Magic Mountain, a hawk has taken over the Dive Devil ride.

No one knows when the theme parks will reopen, but industry experts have already been discussing what new procedures will be added to protect guests and workers from spreading the virus once that happens. Theme park operators have been tight-lipped about what the future holds, but they have clearly been discussing plans for opening day. For now we can just glimpse the empty roller coasters and dizzying heights and hope one day they will reopen.
— Hugo Martin

Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
The Superman roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain peaks at 415 feet and reaches a top speed of 104 mph.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
The New Revolution and Tatsu cross paths at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
532566_ME-DRONE-UNIVERSAL_BRV
Drone images of Universal Studios Hollywood.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles closed due to Coronavirus
Universal Studios looking very empty.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
The Scream roller coaster sits dormant next to an empty parking lot.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
The Roaring Rapids ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain sits dry.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
LA from the air
Universal Studios’ Flight of the Hippogriff roller coaster in the time of the coronavirus.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
Shadows from the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags fall over an empty parking lot.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
Lush foliage surrounds the Golden Bear Theater at Six Flags.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Six Flags Magic Mountain from the air
Superman towers over the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Magic Mountain
A huge development is being built behind Magic Mountain.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Robert Gauthier
