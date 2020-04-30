Coronavirus turns amusement parks into ghost towns

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Magic Mountain, Disneyland, Universal Studios and other major theme parks to close in mid-March, these giant expanses of whiplash and wonderland have become ghost towns. The parks have grown eerily silent, and wildlife has come out to enjoy these empty metallic forests of Southern California. At Magic Mountain, a hawk has taken over the Dive Devil ride.
No one knows when the theme parks will reopen, but industry experts have already been discussing what new procedures will be added to protect guests and workers from spreading the virus once that happens. Theme park operators have been tight-lipped about what the future holds, but they have clearly been discussing plans for opening day. For now we can just glimpse the empty roller coasters and dizzying heights and hope one day they will reopen. — Hugo Martin