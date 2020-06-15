George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter gets a Disney gift from Barbra Streisand

Gianna Floyd, daughter of the late George Floyd, now owns a piece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom, courtesy of singer Barbra Streisand.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” said a caption on the 6-year-old’s Instagram page Sunday. Included were pictures of Gianna showing off a letter and Disney stock certificate, along with DVDs of Streisand’s TV specials “Color Me Barbra” and “My Name Is Barbra.”

“I sent Gianna videos where I played a little girl in my first television special singing kid songs and my second special a sequence with lots of baby animals,” Streisand said Monday through her representative, who confirmed the information in the Instagram post to The Times. The TV specials were from 1965 and 1966.

Whether it was one share of stock or many was not addressed.

Gianna’s father, George, died May 25 during an arrest in Minneapolis after an officer put a knee on Floyd’s neck and wouldn’t yield despite pleas from Floyd that he couldn’t breathe. His killing has sparked protests nationwide as well as overseas, greatly magnifying the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since then, Gianna has seen more than $2.1 million raised in her name via a GoFundMe campaign, where her mother, Roxie Washington, commented last week.

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support,” Washington said in a comment posted on the GoFundMe page. “We understand that people are wanting to send cards, pictures, or any gifts for my baby. We appreciate that. Because of the outpouring of love and support felt around the world, we are proud to announce a foundation that we have created where supporters can send what they feel from the heart...”

The George and Gianna Floyd Foundation is based out of Houston, where George Floyd was buried last Tuesday.

Kanye West also started up a 529 fund in early June that will completely pay for the child’s college tuition, according to CNN. The entertainer made a $2-million donation to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Disney was trading Monday morning around $114 per share, up from a pandemic low of just under $86 but off a pre-pandemic high last fall of more than $151. Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim plan to reopen July 17, with Disney’s parks in Florida opening a few days before that.