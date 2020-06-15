Beyoncé champions justice for Breonna Taylor in powerful letter to Kentucky AG

In a powerful letter to the Kentucky attorney general, Beyoncé is calling for the termination and arrest of police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

Shared Sunday on the “Spirit” singer’s website, the lengthy note also demands an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department’s response to Taylor’s killing, “as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

“Dear Attorney General [Daniel] Cameron,” the letter reads. “It has now been over three months since members of the Louisville Metro Police Department killed Breonna Taylor ... Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired.

“The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.”

As summarized in Beyonc´é's missive, 26-year-old emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor was killed in March after police forced their way into her apartment and shot her eight times. The officers were conducting a narcotics investigation, and no drugs were found in Taylor’s home.

Last week, Louisville passed an ordinance named after Taylor banning the use of “no-knock” warrants. Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

“Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice,” Beyoncé's letter continues. “Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take the time to process and grieve. Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, their community and the country to obtain justice for Breonna.

“Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life. I urge you to use that power.”

The “Lion King” star is one of several celebrities who have spoken out about Taylor’s killing in recent weeks as protesters around the world continue to march for Taylor, George Floyd and other victims of police violence.

Others using their elevated platforms to demand justice for Taylor and #SayHerName include Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, Taika Waititi, Kumail Nanjiani and Seth Rogen.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy,” Beyoncé concludes in her letter. “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it.

“This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”