Entertainment & Arts

‘Outer Banks’ stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating in real life too

"Outer Banks"
Madelyn Cline, and Chase Stokes on Netflix’s “Outer Banks.”
(Curtis Baker / Netflix)
By Dessi Gomez
June 15, 2020
11:40 AM
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, stars of the hit Netflix teen drama “Outer Banks,” have taken their onscreen romance into real life as well. Their characters, John B (Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Cline), became involved about halfway through the show’s first season.

On Sunday, Stokes’ Instagram hinted the two are a couple. His post, featuring photos of them lounging on the beach with food and Cline holding a bottle of wine, was captioned “cats outta the bag,” with a red heart emoji.

cats outta the bag ❤️

The 27-year-old actor also tweeted the speak-no-evil monkey emoji Sunday, seeming to point to his Instagram post.

Cline, 25, put Stokes’ post on her Instagram story, commenting, “Topper punching the air rn” and “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Austin North, who plays Cline’s former boyfriend (Topper) on the show, wrote, “YES SIR.” And costar Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron) chimed in with: “Adopt me plz.”

Fellow costars Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss, who portray Stokes’ closest friends (JJ and Pope) on the series, commented “boom!!” and “Well it’s about time, Lol,” respectively.

Stokes and Cline have been quarantining together, along with costars Pankow and Starkey, since April. Viewers will get to see if Stokes and Cline’s real-life romance plays up their chemistry when the show returns for a much-anticipated second season.

Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

