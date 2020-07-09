Bill Nye uses TikTok to explain the real reason people should wear a mask

Bill Nye the Science Guy has taken his talents to TikTok.

The host of the TV show that landed him his nickname posted two segments of “Consider the Following With Bill Nye” on the video app Wednesday night. In them, he talks about why it’s important to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrates different types of face coverings.

“Face masks ... prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system,” explains Nye, who has 2 million followers on TikTok. “Blocking the movement of air is an old trick.”

As he talks about and tries on a scarf, a cloth face covering and an N-95 mask, Nye determines their effectiveness by attempting to blow out a nearby burning candle — with very limited success.

Following a mostly calm series of mask demonstrations, Nye looks directly at the camera and yells at his viewers that the main reason for wearing face coverings is not only to protect themselves but also to protect him, specifically. The video turns red to highlight his words.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted out the Science Guy’s initial TikTok with the instruction, “Listen to Bill Nye.”