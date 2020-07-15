Indispensable classical music for newbies and aficionados alike
Coronavirus may have silenced our symphony halls, taking away the essential communal experience of the concert as we know it. But The Times invites you to join us on a different kind of shared journey: a new series on listening.
Ecstasy and excess. Rhythm and repetition. Lyricism, protest, healing. Join us as we explore all of that and more through a different piece of music by a different composer each week.
Look for new installments every Wednesday at latimes.com/arts, and please consider a digital subscription that supports our ongoing coverage of the arts.
Ecstasy and excess. Rhythm and repetition. Lyricism, protest, healing. Join us as we explore all of that and more through a different piece of music by a different composer each week.
Look for new installments every Wednesday at latimes.com/arts, and please consider a digital subscription that supports our ongoing coverage of the arts.