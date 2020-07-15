Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Indispensable classical music for newbies and aficionados alike

Image for the How to Listen series
(Los Angeles Times)
By Mark SwedClassical Music Critic 
July 15, 2020
10:19 AM
Coronavirus may have silenced our symphony halls, taking away the essential communal experience of the concert as we know it. But The Times invites you to join us on a different kind of shared journey: a new series on listening.

Ecstasy and excess. Rhythm and repetition. Lyricism, protest, healing. Join us as we explore all of that and more through a different piece of music by a different composer each week.

Look for new installments every Wednesday at latimes.com/arts
