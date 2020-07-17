Ask A Reporter: Photographer Jay Clendenin on making celebrity portraits during COVID-19
Journalist Jay L. Clendenin will be live on video Tuesday to answer your questions about his work as a photographer.
Jay will be live on YouTube and Facebook along with moderator Adriana Lacy. He’ll answer your questions about his work, what it’s like to photograph celebrities and how he’s working around COVID-19 restrictions.
Visit our Twitter profile or our Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your questions for Jay in the comments at the bottom of this article.
Here is some of Jay’s recent work:
Photos capture Hollywood’s movie houses in this pandemic moment.
Video and photos show an algae bloom in the South Bay producing a neon-blue light along the shoreline at night in Hermosa Beach.
Jim Carrey’s new semi-true novel, “Memoirs and Misinformation,” is unlike any show biz chronicle you’ve read.
Amanda Peet, who plays infamous Southern California killer Betty Broderick in Season 2 of “Dirty John,” turned to writing after 40 — and it’s paying off.
