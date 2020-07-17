Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Ask A Reporter: Photographer Jay Clendenin on making celebrity portraits during COVID-19

Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
July 17, 2020
5:17 PM
Journalist Jay L. Clendenin will be live on video Tuesday to answer your questions about his work as a photographer.

Jay will be live on YouTube and Facebook along with moderator Adriana Lacy. He’ll answer your questions about his work, what it’s like to photograph celebrities and how he’s working around COVID-19 restrictions.

Visit our Twitter profile or our Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your questions for Jay in the comments at the bottom of this article.

Here is some of Jay’s recent work:

