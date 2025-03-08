SXSW 2025: Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Daveed Diggs and more in the L.A. Times studio

- Share via
AUSTIN, Texas — Spring has sprung in the Lone Star capital, the sign that another SXSW Film and TV Festival is here — and the Times team is set up in the heart of downtown throughout the weekend.
Follow our full coverage as we recommend titles to check out, report from the buzziest premieres, and visit with all the stars of the 2025 edition in our photo/video studio. Throughout the weekend, we’ll be updating our portrait gallery, which so far features the likes of Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Daveed Diggs and more. Happy festing!
Daveed Diggs, left, and Katie Aselton of “Magic Hour.”
Daisy Friedman, left, and Arielle Friedman of “Unholy.”
Lili Reinhart, left, and Uta Brisewitz of “American Sweatshop.”
James Morosini, left, and director Cam Banfield of “How Was Your Weekend.”
Jeremy O. Harris, left, and Zoë Chao of “The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick.”
Helena Ganjalyan, left, and Bartosz Szpak of “Glorious Summer.”
