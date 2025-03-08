SXSW 2025: Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Daveed Diggs and more in the L.A. Times studio

Spring has sprung in the Lone Star capital, the sign that another SXSW Film and TV Festival is here — and the Times team is set up in the heart of downtown throughout the weekend.

Follow our full coverage as we recommend titles to check out, report from the buzziest premieres, and visit with all the stars of the 2025 edition in our photo/video studio. Throughout the weekend, we’ll be updating our portrait gallery, which so far features the likes of Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Daveed Diggs and more. Happy festing!

Erik Oleson, left, and Kevin Bacon of “The Bondsman.”

Paige Bethmann of “Remaining Native.”

Paige Bethmann, from left, Misty Stevens, Kutoven Stevens, Delmar Stevens and Jessica Epstein of “Remaining Native.”

Daveed Diggs, left, and Katie Aselton of “Magic Hour.”

Sara Chishti, left, and Nimco Sheikhaden of “Exodus.”

Kaspar Astrup Schroder of “Dear Tomorrow.”

Daisy Friedman, left, and Arielle Friedman of “Unholy.”

Kate Hallett, Herman Tommeraas, Aya Furukawa (front row from left), Justin Chatwin, Emma Higgins and Amanda Brugel (back row from left) of “Sweetness.”

Kate Mara, from left, Jess Varley and Gabriel Luna of “The Astronaut.”

Lili Reinhart, left, and Uta Brisewitz of “American Sweatshop.”

Front, Ashton James and from left to right, Soko Negash, Zoe Lewis, Viphusan Vani and Reza Dahya of “Boxcutter.”

Front to back, Hope Elliott Kemp, Ronan Corrigan and Roman Hayeck-Green of “Lifehack.”

Julie Forrest Wyman of “The Tallest Dwarf.”

Jack Forbes, from left, Fabrizio Alliata, Nyah Juliano, Hans Christopher, Rafael Leyva, Yana Alliata and Nikki DeParis of “Reeling.”

James Morosini, left, and director Cam Banfield of “How Was Your Weekend.”

Andew Lynch, from left, Ben Ayers and Sonam Choekyi Lama of “Snow Leopard Sisters.”

Craig Renaud of “Armed with Only a Camera.”

James Cusati-Moyer, from left, Zoë Chao, Pete Ohs, Jeremy O. Harris and Callie Hernandez of “The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick.”

Jeremy O. Harris, left, and Zoë Chao of “The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick.”

Blayke Hoffman, from left, Richard Harris and Sarah Noonan of “Deeper.”

Helena Ganjalyan, left, and Bartosz Szpak of “Glorious Summer.”

José Maria Cabral of “42nd Street.”