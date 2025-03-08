Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

SXSW 2025: Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Daveed Diggs and more in the L.A. Times studio

Kevin Bacon Daveed Diggs. Paige Bethmann, Lili Reinhart and Kate Mara at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival.
By Christina HouseStaff Photographer 

AUSTIN, Texas — Spring has sprung in the Lone Star capital, the sign that another SXSW Film and TV Festival is here — and the Times team is set up in the heart of downtown throughout the weekend.

Follow our full coverage as we recommend titles to check out, report from the buzziest premieres, and visit with all the stars of the 2025 edition in our photo/video studio. Throughout the weekend, we’ll be updating our portrait gallery, which so far features the likes of Kevin Bacon, Kate Mara, Daveed Diggs and more. Happy festing!

Erik Oleson and Kevin Bacon from the TV show "The Bondsman" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio
Paige Bethmann
Paige Bethmann of “Remaining Native.”
Kutoven Steven (front center) Paige Bethmann and Jessica Epstein (L to R - 2nd row) Misty Stevens and Delmar Stevens
Paige Bethmann, from left, Misty Stevens, Kutoven Stevens, Delmar Stevens and Jessica Epstein of “Remaining Native.”
Daveed Diggs, left, and Katie Aselton of "Magic Hour."
Austin, TX March 7, 2025 - Director Katie Aselton of the movie "Magic Hour" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio in Austin, TX on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Sara Chishti, left, and director Nimco Sheikhaden of "Exodus."
Kaspar Astrup Schroder of "Dear Tomorrow."
Daisy Friedman, left, and Arielle Friedman of "Unholy."
Austin, TX March 7, 2025 - Arielle Friedman from the movie "Unholy" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio in Austin, TX on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Kate Hallett, Herman Tommeraas and Aya Furukawa, (Back row L to R) Justin Chatwin, Emma Higgins and Amanda Brugel
Kate Hallett, Herman Tommeraas, Aya Furukawa (front row from left), Justin Chatwin, Emma Higgins and Amanda Brugel (back row from left) of “Sweetness.”
(L to R) Kate Mara, Jess Varley and Gabriel Luna from the movie "The Astronaut"
Kate Mara, from left, Jess Varley and Gabriel Luna of “The Astronaut.”
Lili Reinhart
Austin, TX March 7, 2025 - Uta Brisewitz the director of the movie "American Sweatshop" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio in Austin, TX on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Front, Ashton James and from left to right, Soko Negash, Zoe Lewis, Viphusan Vani and Reza Dahya of "Boxcutter."
Front to back, Hope Elliott Kemp, Ronan Corrigan and Roman Hayeck-Green of "Lifehack."
Julie Forrest Wyman of "The Tallest Dwarf."
Left to right, Jack Forbes, Fabrizio, Nyah Juliano, Hans Christopher, Rafael Leyva, Yana Alliata, Nikki De Paris
Jack Forbes, from left, Fabrizio Alliata, Nyah Juliano, Hans Christopher, Rafael Leyva, Yana Alliata and Nikki DeParis of “Reeling.”
James Morosini, left, and director Cam Banfield of "How Was Your Weekend."
Austin, TX March 7, 2025 - Director Cam Banfield of the movie "How Was Your Weekend" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio in Austin, TX on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Andew Lynch, from left, Ben Ayers and Sonam Choekyi Lama of "Snow Leopard Sisters."
Craig Renaud
Craig Renaud of “Armed with Only a Camera.”
Director Pete Ohs (L to R) James Cusati-Moyer, Zoe Chao, Jeremy O. Harris and Callie Hernandez
James Cusati-Moyer, from left, Zoë Chao, Pete Ohs, Jeremy O. Harris and Callie Hernandez of “The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick.”
Jeremy O. Harris
Austin, TX March 7, 2025 - Zoe Chao from the movie "The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio in Austin, TX on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Blayke Hoffman, Richard Harris, and Sarah Noonan, Team from the movie "Deeper"
Blayke Hoffman, from left, Richard Harris and Sarah Noonan of “Deeper.”
Helena Ganjalyan, left, and Bartosz Szpak of "Glorious Summer."
Austin, TX March 7, 2025 - Director Bartosz Szpak of the move "Glorious Summer" at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio in Austin, TX on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

José Maria Cabral of "42nd Street."
Mitchell Cole, Phinehas Yoon, Alexander Ullon, Noah Toth and Akira Jackson of "It Ends."
Christina House

