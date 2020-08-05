‘500 Days of Summer’ and other classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you:
Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-In
Vineland Drive-In, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry;
and Paramount Drive-In Theatres, 7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com
“Do the Right Thing,” “Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12
“Coming to America,” “Girls Trip,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26
Drive-In at the Park
Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic
$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com
“The Secret Life of Pets,” 8:20 p.m. Aug. 7-8
Level 8 Drive-In
The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale
$30 per car, plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6
“The Princess and the Frog,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7
“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13
“Moulin Rogue!,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14
“Love and Basketball,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27
“A Star Is Born” (2018), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m. Aug. 10
“The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m. Aug. 11
“Frozen II,” 7 p.m. Aug. 24
“Edward Scissorhands,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26
“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Aug. 31
“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1
Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night
Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas
$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com
“Pulp Fiction,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19
“The Goonies,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus
1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Grease,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15
“The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
“Zootopia,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4
“Labyrinth,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Jerry Maguire,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15
“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16
“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4
“Purple Rain,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
“Jurassic Park,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 7
“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18
“Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 19
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 20
Street Food Cinema at Lakeview Park
5305 E Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“The Princess Bride,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8
“Fight Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9
Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“School of Rock,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 ($75 per car)
“American Graffiti,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14-15
“Beethoven,” 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22
“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29
“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.