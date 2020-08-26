The ultimate guide to classic movies at L.A. drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops

Craving a favorite flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies coming soon to a drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you:

Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-in

Vineland Drive-in, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry;

and Paramount Drive-in Theatres, 7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com

“Coming to America,” 8:30 p.m. (Vineland) and 8:45 p.m. (Paramount) Aug. 26

“Girls Trip,” 8:30 p.m. (Vineland) and 8:45 p.m. (Paramount) Aug. 26

Drive-in at the Park

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“The Bodyguard,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25-26

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$20, $25 per car. eventbrite.com

“Jaws,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28-29

“Back to the Future,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“Ghostbusters” (1983), 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, L.A.

$20 per person; advance tickets required. filmfreeway.com

“Unforgiven,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26

“The Lion King” (2019), 7:45 p.m. Aug. 31

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” 8 p.m. Sept. 2

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

“Fight Club,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 28

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 29

“Do the Right Thing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 30

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 3

“Superbad,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4

“Pan’s Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 5

“Blade Runner,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 6

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11

“Straight Outta Compton,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 12

“L.A. Confidential,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 13

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 11 p.m. Sept. 11

“Batman,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 11 p.m. Sept. 13

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Labyrinth,” 7 p.m. Oct. 17

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Casper” (1982), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

“Hotel Transylvania,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24

“Scream,” 10 p.m. Oct. 24

Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 951 S. Flower St., downtown L.A.

$23-$100; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“Repo Man,” 8:10 p.m. Aug. 27

“Drive,” 10:20 p.m. Aug. 27

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8:10 p.m. Aug. 28

“The Road Warrior,” 10:45 p.m. Aug. 28

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$25 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 8 p.m. Aug. 29

“Baby Driver,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30

“Men in Black,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Bad Boys for Life,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

“Zootopia,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Labyrinth,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

“Bridesmaids,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Purple Rain,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Coco,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Get Out,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Almost Famous,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28

“Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip,” 8 p.m. Aug. 29

“Wild in the Streets,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” with “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Catch Me If You Can,” 8 p.m. Sept. 12

“Blowup,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Dead Calm,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“The Big Sleep” with “Double Indemnity,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25

“Truck Turner,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26

“Burn!,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“Breathless” (1983), 8 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10





















