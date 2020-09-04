Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Here are finalists in L.A.’s streetlight design competition. Which is your fave?

By Jessica GeltStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2020
1:25 PM
Los Angeles announced on Thursday the winner of its design competition for a new standard streetlight. Designed by the L.A. collective Project Room and named “Superbloom,” the new streetlight will be rolled out next year. The competition drew 110 entries from around the globe. Here we’ve collected the runners-up — three finalists and two honorable mentions. Would you have picked any of them over “Superbloom”?

A rendering of the streetlight competition entry from SWIV & Brooks + Scarpa
Finalist 1: (SWIV & Brooks + Scarpa). Team members: Arthur Vartanyan, Dionicio Chillumpa, Yimi Wu and Calder Scarpa
(SWIV & Brooks + Scarpa)
Rendering of streetlight competition design by RIOS.
Finalist 2: RIOS. Team members: Sebastian Salvado, Peter Emerson, Jenny Myers, Erin Williams, Jessica Greenfield, Foad Vihadi, Robin Kim, Kelly Peoples, Lu Yu, Sean O’Connor Lighting, Workpoint Engineering Atelier Ten
(RIOS)
Rendering of streetlight contest design by American Society of Cinematographers and Litegear Film LA.
Finalist 3: American Society of Cinematographers and Litegear Film LA. Team members: Amy Vincent, Steve Fierberg, Chris Chomyn, Terry McCarthy, Al Demayo, Mike Bauman, Mike Wagner, Heidi Adams
(American Society of Cinematographers and Litegear Film LA)
Rendering of streetlight competition design by Fin Fin Studio
Honorable mention 1: Fin Fin Studio. Team members: Ji Shi, You Wug
(Fin Fin Studio)
Rendering of streetlight competition design by Hubris Architecture
Honorable mention 2: Hubris Architecture. Team members: Pauline Chen, Eric Hsu, Toshiki Niimi
(Hubris Architecture)

