Here are finalists in L.A.’s streetlight design competition. Which is your fave?

Los Angeles announced on Thursday the winner of its design competition for a new standard streetlight. Designed by the L.A. collective Project Room and named “Superbloom,” the new streetlight will be rolled out next year. The competition drew 110 entries from around the globe. Here we’ve collected the runners-up — three finalists and two honorable mentions. Would you have picked any of them over “Superbloom”?

Finalist 1: (SWIV & Brooks + Scarpa). Team members: Arthur Vartanyan, Dionicio Chillumpa, Yimi Wu and Calder Scarpa

(SWIV & Brooks + Scarpa)

Finalist 2: RIOS. Team members: Sebastian Salvado, Peter Emerson, Jenny Myers, Erin Williams, Jessica Greenfield, Foad Vihadi, Robin Kim, Kelly Peoples, Lu Yu, Sean O’Connor Lighting, Workpoint Engineering Atelier Ten (RIOS)

Finalist 3: American Society of Cinematographers and Litegear Film LA. Team members: Amy Vincent, Steve Fierberg, Chris Chomyn, Terry McCarthy, Al Demayo, Mike Bauman, Mike Wagner, Heidi Adams (American Society of Cinematographers and Litegear Film LA)

Honorable mention 1: Fin Fin Studio. Team members: Ji Shi, You Wug (Fin Fin Studio)