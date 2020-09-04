Here are finalists in L.A.’s streetlight design competition. Which is your fave?
Los Angeles announced on Thursday the winner of its design competition for a new standard streetlight. Designed by the L.A. collective Project Room and named “Superbloom,” the new streetlight will be rolled out next year. The competition drew 110 entries from around the globe. Here we’ve collected the runners-up — three finalists and two honorable mentions. Would you have picked any of them over “Superbloom”?
L.A., meet your new streetlight. The winning design marks the first revamp since the 1950s
L.A., meet your new streetlight. The winning design marks the first revamp since the 1950s
A small L.A. artist collective beats out more than 100 entries from around the world with a “friendly” design that balances the past with the future.
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.