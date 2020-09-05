The five-globe Llewellyn? A photo history of L.A. streetlight design since 1882

The city of Los Angeles on Thursday announced the winner of its design competition for a new standard streetlight to be rolled out next year. The design, an elegant entry named “Superbloom,” represents the first major revamp of the standard L.A. streetlight since the 1950s.
The city has more than 220,000 streetlights in more than 400 designs. Here is a brief photographic history of some of the classic and most interesting ones. The photos are courtesy of Water and Power Associates’ Mulholland-Scattergood Virtual Museum, whose “Early Los Angeles Streetlights” gallery features more than 300 images, including rare glimpses of a young L.A.
If it’s entertaining, Jessica Gelt has likely covered it. Since joining the Los Angeles Times in 2003, she has written about television, music, movies, books, art, fashion, food, cocktails and more. She once played bass in a band with an inexplicably large following in Spain, and still gets stopped by fans (OK, maybe a fan) on the streets of Barcelona. She loves dive bars and very dry martinis with olives, though never simultaneously.