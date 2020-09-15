Our expert’s Emmy predictions: Who will win? And who could pull off an upset?

Do you remember Kendall Roy dropping the mic in the season finale of “Succession”? What about the time “Watchmen” revealed the identity of Doctor Manhattan? Or Moira officiating David and Patrick’s wedding on “Schitt’s Creek”?

Maybe you do, maybe you don’t. Really, these Emmy-nominated moments didn’t happen all that long ago. But if you’re like me, you’re probably struggling to recall what you did yesterday while wondering how it’s possible that pumpkin spice lattes have been a thing for a month now and that the leaves are already starting to turn — unless that’s just the ash on them? I’d go outside to check, but then I’d have to deal with the unhealthful air or the murder hornets or the water turning into blood or whatever biblical plague is upon us this week.

Which brings us to the Emmys! They’re here! They’re happening! Nobody knows how. (Though producer Reginald Hudlin has given some hints.) But hopefully the Zoom links will work, Catherine O’Hara wears something that would make Moira proud, and the screen will be filled with a sea of faces when “Succession” wins for drama series. One ray of sunshine: I think most of the prizes will go to the best shows and performers. Like last year with “Fleabag,” only without the undeserved “Game of Thrones” win to spoil the night.

Here’s how things should shake out on Sunday.

