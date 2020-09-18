Ruth Bader Ginsburg tributes: ‘There will never be another like her’
As news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spread Friday, she was remembered as a champion for gender equality by the worlds of politics, business, entertainment and beyond — a spectrum of voices that included Barbra Streisand, Lena Waithe, Tim Cook, Meghan McCain and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Ginsburg, the liberal justice appointed to the high court in 1993 who more recently won pop icon status as the Notorious RBG, died Friday from complications of cancer at age 87.
Celebrities and athletes joined politicians in sharing their grief and expressing their appreciation for the soft-spoken justice.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first to become a pop culture icon.
“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Twitter. “There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”
Writer and director Janet Mock called Ginsburg “a feminist icon and American hero” on Twitter and thanked her for “working well beyond retirement until the very end because our country needed you.”
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids,” tweeted actress Mindy Kaling. “The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER’. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”
Ginsburg devoted her career to chipping away at discriminatory laws and policies, inspiring reactions like the tweet from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams: “May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done.”
Here are more tributes to Ginsburg:
