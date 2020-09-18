Ruth Bader Ginsburg tributes: ‘There will never be another like her’

As news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spread Friday, she was remembered as a champion for gender equality by the worlds of politics, business, entertainment and beyond — a spectrum of voices that included Barbra Streisand, Lena Waithe, Tim Cook, Meghan McCain and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ginsburg, the liberal justice appointed to the high court in 1993 who more recently won pop icon status as the Notorious RBG, died Friday from complications of cancer at age 87.

Celebrities and athletes joined politicians in sharing their grief and expressing their appreciation for the soft-spoken justice.

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Twitter. “There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”

Writer and director Janet Mock called Ginsburg “a feminist icon and American hero” on Twitter and thanked her for “working well beyond retirement until the very end because our country needed you.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids,” tweeted actress Mindy Kaling. “The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER’. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Ginsburg devoted her career to chipping away at discriminatory laws and policies, inspiring reactions like the tweet from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams: “May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done.”

Here are more tributes to Ginsburg:

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

As a young mom heading off to Rutgers law school, I saw so few examples of female lawyers or law professors. But Ruthie blazed the trail. I’m forever grateful for her example — to me, and to millions of young women who saw her as a role model. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

Rest in power #RuthBaderGinsburg

I'm teaching my daughters about you. The world is in your debt. Sending light love & condolences to your family. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gIjgROMv0Z — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 18, 2020

Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. https://t.co/cQgTwuafVJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the great justices in modern American history and her passing is a tremendous loss to our country. She will be remembered as an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

My friends, the great "Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87. She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease." There are no words. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

May the Lord see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her well-earned rest. May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done. #RBG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 19, 2020

No matter where we go from here, this is a remarkably selfless statement to make on your deathbed:



"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”



RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero and icon. An amazing judicial mind. A woman of extraordinary intellect and principle. May she RIP. My deepest condolences to her family. What an immeasurable loss. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) September 19, 2020

I know this is going to immediately become a political thing so I want to take one moment to say, Justice Ginsburg was an incredible person who lived an incredible life and did so much for all of us. I hope she’s rests in peace. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 18, 2020

Absolutely gutted by the news that the great Ruth Bader Ginsberg has passed away at age 87. I’m sure out of respect for his time honored principle, Mitch McConnell will wait for the election before considering a replacement. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. pic.twitter.com/lh6bioRuED — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2020

Please let's save the politics for another day. The rank hypocrisy, outrage, and vote counting. Justice Ginsburg was a towering figure, a fighter. Time and time again she beat the odds. She wouldn't want anyone to give up or be deterred from fighting for the dreams she embodied. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 19, 2020