Desperate for art and culture IRL? Here are 6 SoCal shows to see in person

Tired of just streaming shows at home? Ready to lay your eyes on a real canvas, hear the patter of dancers’ feet in person, catch a concert in the company of a live audience? Here are a half-dozen SoCal shows following COVID-19 protocols for a safe, distanced, in-person experience.

“The Quest”

The L.A.-based site-specific dance company Heidi Duckler Dance celebrates its 35th anniversary with a 10-day series of walk-up and drive-up performances at different locations. The Thursday performances, at 7 and 7:45 p.m., are drive-up shows at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City; Friday is another drive-up, at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City; and Saturday shows at 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m. are drive-in at North Figueroa Street in Mt. Washington. Shows run daily through Oct. 10. $35-$400. heididuckler.org

“Driven: A Latinx Artist Celebration”

The Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach copresents this drive-thru art experience set to a playlist curated by KCRW deejay Raul Campos. Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., L.A. Various time slots from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Free; reservations required. Register at universe.com

“Classical Guitar & Strings”

Mainly Mozart has organized free concerts at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ main lot as a gift to music lovers coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. The program this weekend includes Vivaldi, Mozart and Rossini, and the players include Martin Chalifour, concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Audience members are asked to arrive early and remain in their vehicles at all times. SUVs and high-profile vehicles park in the back. No pets. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free but donations are accepted; RSVP at mainlymozart.org/classicalguitar.

“Grand Central Comedy”

Local comics perform live and socially distanced stand-up showcases on the rooftop of Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. $30-$35; advance tickets required. grandcentralmarket.com

Drive-in Jazz

Every Thursday evening in October, the Muckenthaler Cultural Center hosts live jazz for an audience parked on the Muck’s lawn. This week it’s the Joshua White Trio with Rob Thorsen on bass and Tyler Kreutel on drums. $30 per car. Gates open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7:30 p.m. 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. themuck.org

“Granville Redmond: The Eloquent Palette”

Museums are open in Orange and San Diego counties, with caps on visitors numbers that could make for a more pleasant art-going experience. A recommendation from The Times’ Pulitzer-winning art critic, Christopher Knight: the Laguna Art Museum‘s show on Granville Redmond, whose close friendship with Charlie Chaplin and intriguing impressionist landscapes make for good viewing through Nov. 15. 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. $5-$7 (17 and younger are free); advance tickets with timed entry required. (949) 494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org