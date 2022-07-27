8 best bets for your L.A. weekend: Lucha VaVoom, citywide art crawl, DTLA concert

Masked wrestlers, a citywide gallery crawl and five concerts make our shortlist of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

Lucha VaVoom’s ‘Summer Sabatoge!’

Masked Mexican wrestlers grapple, comics crack wise, aerialists soar and burlesque performers strut their scantily clad stuff in this saucy variety show for ages 21 and older. The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. $45, $60. ticketweb.com

‘Carmina Burana’

Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic join forces with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and guest vocalists for a full-throated performance of Carl Orff’s rousing 1936 cantata. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday. $14-$140. hollywoodbowl.com

Gallery Weekend Los Angeles 2022

The local art scene is once again ready for its close-up in a second edition of this annual citywide event. Galleries and alternative art spaces will be staying open late Wednesday on the Westside, Thursday in Hollywood and West Hollywood, Friday in Central and South Los Angeles and Saturday in downtown L.A. and on the Eastside. Free. Maps and details at weekend.galleryplatform.la

Summer SoundWaves 2022

The concert series continues with a performance by Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble joined by Cuban rapper and spoken word artist Telmary. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20; up to four children, ages 12 and younger, free with each paying adult. musiccenter.org

‘Sonic Terrains in Latinx Art’

It’s your last chance to catch this “ambitious” survey of works by Latinx sound artists past and present. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Ends Saturday. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Summer Sounds

This outdoor concert series closes out its season with a performance by Kahlil Cummings’ L.A.-based, African-influenced music and dance ensemble Extra Ancestral. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free; advance tickets required. scfta.org

Summer Jazz Series

This showcase presented by Piano Spheres wraps things up with a concert by L.A.-based pianist-composer Paul Cornish and his trio. Thayer Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $10, $25. pianospheres.org

123 Andrés

The Latin Grammy-winning duo presents a kid-friendly concert featuring songs in Spanish and English plus assorted silliness. Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, MacArthur Park, 2230 W. 6th St., L.A. 11 a.m. Saturday. Free. eventbrite.com