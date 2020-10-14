Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Check out photos of BTS, Demi Lovato and other stars at the 2020 Billboard Awards

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)
Oct. 14, 2020
6:53 PM
Scroll through to see photos from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kelly Clarkson hosts with live performances from Bad Bunny, En Vogue, a group performance by Swae Lee, Kane Brown and Khalid. Other artist performances include Alicia Keys, BTS, Demi Lovato, Sia, Brandy featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Garth Brooks, Doja Cat, Post Malone featuring Tyla Yaweh, John Legend and more.

Lizzo accepts her award for top song sales artist during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)

Billie Eilish wins for top female artist during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)
Brandy performs during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)
Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre.
(Chris Polk/NBC)
Swae Lee, Kane Brown and Khalid perform during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)
Sheila E. performs "Higher Love" at the Billboard Music Awards
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alicia Keys performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
(NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Lil Nas X accepts the award for top hot 100 song for "Old Town Road" at the Billboard Music Awards.
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Luke Combs performs during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)
Ivy Queen and Bad Bunny perform "Yo Perreo Sola" during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
(Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times)
Ty Dolla Sign performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
(NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Brandy performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
(NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
(Christopher Polk/NBC)
Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
(Christopher Polk/NBC)

