Get outside! Eight ways to experience art, music, theater and history IRL

Tired of just streaming shows at home? Here are some walking tours, outdoor concerts and theater staged in a parking lot — eight ways to get an in-person, if socially distanced, IRL experience.

“Secret Story Tour”

Use an app to solve puzzles and to learn about the history of the Santa Monica Pier in this family-friendly interactive digital experience created by game-design duo the Wild Optimists. 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Anytime starting Thursday. The app costs $19.99 and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

“March”

A trio of persecuted trans and gender-nonconforming women of color seek sanctuary during a pandemic in Jon Lawrence Rivera’s new dystopian fable. The outdoor offering from Los Angeles LGBT Center and Playwrights’ Arena launches their “Garage Theatre” collaboration. L.A. LGBT Center, 1118 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. 7:30 and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 15. $20 per car. lalgbtcenter.org

“Bob Eubanks Backstage With the Beatles!”

The former deejay, game-show host and concert promoter takes a nostalgic look at the Fab Four as part of the “Concerts in Your Car” series. Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride also is featured. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 7 p.m. Saturday. $49-$169 per car. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Womxn in Windows 2020"

Works by female filmmakers and video artists are on display 24/7 in the storefronts of the car-free Chung King Road in Chinatown. Thursday through Nov. 15. Free. womxninwindows.com

“A Walk in My Neighborhood”

Listen to an audio recording of a dramatic monologue created by theater artist Katie Lindsay as part of an immersive guided walk around Atwater Village and along the L.A. River. Starts every 15 minutes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday; other dates through Nov. 1. $10-$25. eventbrite.com

“Rodgers & Hammerstein in Concert”

A salute to the legendary Broadway duo includes favorites from “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” “The King & I,” “Cinderella” and “The Sound of Music” performed outdoors. Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $12-$15. rosecentertheater.com

“Windowology: New Architectural Views From Japan”

This new exhibition examines windows as frames for viewing the outside world and explores the significance of windows in Japanese culture. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Saturday; ends Dec. 13. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Free. japanhousela.com

Advertisement

“Alexandra Grant: Telepathy Is One Step Further Than Empathy”

The artist interrogates concepts like love, compassion and generosity in this exhibition of large-scale pieces on paper and mixed-media works inspired by Sophocles’ ancient drama “Antigone” at the temporary home of the Orange County Museum of Art. OCMA Expand, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Opens Thursday. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free. ocmaexpand.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.