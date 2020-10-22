Dia de los Muertos and the Spider Pavilion: 7 IRL things to do this weekend
Tired of just streaming shows at home? Here are seven ways to get an in-person, if socially distanced, IRL experience.
Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos
Copresented by the Music Center and Self Help Graphics, this 12-day Day of the Dead celebration includes 11 large ofrendas, or altars, on view with audio guides available on Mixcloud and YouTube. Also on display: traditional folk art, digital ofrendas and photography. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., and the Music Center Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 4. Free. musiccenter.org
Thundercat & Hannibal Buress
Singer-songwriter Thundercat and comic and actor Hannibal Buress (“Broad City”) share the stage for a mix of music and laughs. Rose Bowl Drive-in, Area H Lawn, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $120 and up; advance purchase required. nightout.com
“Tortured Souls Threshold”
Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group stages this adult-themed, distanced outdoor horror experience with timed entry for one or two visitors at a time. ZJU Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Nov. 1. $35 per group; age 18 and older only. zombiejoes.com
“Magic Asphalt: Drive-in Comedy Under the Stars”
Bill Burr, Gina Yashere and Ben Gleib are among the funny folks featured in this stand-up showcase. Magic Castle Hollywood parking lot, 7001 Franklin Ave., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $125 per car; maximum five people per car. nightout.com
Recent Spanish Cinema 2020
The American Cinematheque’s mostly virtual film festival offers an in-person double bill of terror tales by Spanish filmmaker Álex de la Iglesia: 1995’s “El Dia de la Bestia” (“The Day of the Beast”) plus 1997’s “Perdita Durango” (“Dance With the Devil”) starring Rosie Perez and Javier Bardem. Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $17-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
Spider Pavilion at the Natural History Museum
Your friendly neighborhood arachnids are back in business as this outdoor exhibit reopens to the public on Sunday. 11:20 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. $6. NHM.org
Drive-in Jazz
Francisco Torres, trombone player and musical director of the Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band, performs. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (gates open at 6 p.m.). $30 per car. themuck.org
Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.
