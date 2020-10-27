Hollywood condemns Amy Coney Barrett confirmation: ‘6-3 doesn’t represent me’

Hollywood has some objections to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as the next Supreme Court justice.

In a controversial move, the majority-Republican Senate appointed Barrett to the high court Monday in the week leading up to the presidential election. Despite her dying wish to be replaced by the next president, the GOP filled late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s seat in a highly partisan vote that drew zero support from Democrats for the first time since the mid-1800s.

Among the many who expressed outrage online as Barrett was sworn in were Samuel L. Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani, Brie Larson, Roxane Gay, George Lopez, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rachel Zegler, Paul Bettany and Toni Braxton.

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky during his latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue.

“The main event in Washington today was the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is America’s next top Supreme Court justice, tilting the balance of the court even heavier to the right,” the comedian said Monday. “Mitch McConnell rushed this one through faster than his morning Dulcolax kicks in.”

“Republicans made a big power grab before an election that could very well wipe out their majority in the Senate. Usually when this many white people get together for one last heist, it’s an '[Ocean’s] Eleven’ movie.”

Several celebrities reacted to the news by urging Americans to vote — in person, if possible, to avoid any mail trouble — in key battleground regions and donate to help “flip red states blue.”

And Jackson, Louis-Dreyfus, Zegler, Nanjiani, Bettany, Braxton and more performers adopted the pneumonic phrase, “6-3 doesn’t represent me” to condemn the the imbalance imparted by Barrett’s appointment.

“IMPORTANT,” actor and producer Nanjiani wrote. “No matter where you live, if your mail in ballot arrives after Nov 3rd, assume it won’t be counted. YOU MUST DROP YOUR MAIL IN BALLOT IN A DROP BOX SOON AS YOU CAN OR VOTE IN PERSON. Especially PA, WI, NC. But everywhere else too. If you must mail it in, do it NOW!”

IMPORTANT. No matter where you live, if your mail in ballot arrives after Nov 3rd, assume it won't be counted. YOU MUST DROP YOUR MAIL IN BALLOT IN A DROP BOX SOON AS YOU CAN OR VOTE IN PERSON. Especially PA, WI, NC. But everywhere else too. If you must mail it in, do it NOW! https://t.co/LBGEZ5vryp — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 27, 2020

Many also indicated that they were not impressed with Barrett’s qualifications — or perceived lack thereof. As noted by “Insecure” star Rothwell and others, the newest Supreme Court justice has “never tried a case” in her career.

“Who knew you could make it to the Supreme Court without ever trying a case and being a judge for only three years,” author Gay tweeted about Barrett, who began serving as a judge in 2017. “White women finally get to fail upward too!”

Here’s a sampling of celebrity sentiment surrounding Barrett’s divisive confirmation.

She has never tried a case. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) October 27, 2020

Who knew you could make it to the Supreme Court without ever trying a case and being a judge for only 3 years. White women finally get to fail upward too! — roxane gay (@rgay) October 27, 2020

VOTE THEM OUT. AND VOTE IN PERSON IF YOU CAN. pic.twitter.com/5Ne9YLQ4GE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 27, 2020

Truth be told: 6-3 doesn’t represent me. It doesn’t represent a lot of us.

I implore you all— Flip states blue, stop the GOP.



Donate: https://t.co/ZMgB9Y5AIW

Volunteer: https://t.co/GVe1bJBVTZ https://t.co/U71SxBrtet — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) October 27, 2020

3 of the justices on the Supreme Court were put there by Presidents who lost the popular vote. There was the unjust denial of Obama’s pick in Merrick Garland and now the travesty of Amy Coney Barret by a President 10 points behind in the polls. The Supreme Court needs balance. https://t.co/YuKwPweUjZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 27, 2020

Leaving this here. The fight is not finished. https://t.co/n6gqQTpJFH — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 27, 2020

My reaction when the GOP complains about democrats packing the courts in 2021 pic.twitter.com/JxxFriNoep — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 26, 2020

This Supreme Court process has been a sham - women deserve better than Donald Trump.



Get him out of office. Make a plan - and vote. https://t.co/dGrHDSzWu0 pic.twitter.com/TrMguVIzjT — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 27, 2020

Confirming a Supreme Court Justice is not urgent. You know what is? Passing Covid relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic. Every Senator who rushed this confirmation through instead of actually helping our citizens should be voted out. It’s gross. — conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) October 27, 2020