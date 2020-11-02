Prince William had coronavirus in April, BBC says

Britain’s Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus in April, around the same time as his father Prince Charles, the BBC reported.

The BBC cited unidentified palace sources and the Sun newspaper, which said that William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone.

William, 38, is second in line to the throne, after his father, the heir apparent.

Kensington Palace, William’s home and office, declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

Advertisement

The Sun said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at his country home, Anmer Hall, in eastern England.

Prince Charles had mild COVID-19 symptoms in March. In his first public engagement after recovering, Charles revealed that he had lost his sense of taste and smell while he was sick.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was making her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. They met with scientists at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in southern England.