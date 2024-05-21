Amid cancer treatment, Princess Catherine still hasn’t been cleared for return to public duties
Princess Catherine will be staying out of the public eye for a while longer — but her philanthropic work isn’t slowing down.
“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the BBC at the release of a new report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Early childhood development is a focal point for Catherine.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has an undisclosed form of cancer. She announced the news online after months of speculation about her health and whereabouts.
Kate has remained a “driving force” behind the center and was “excited” by the report, which detailed how cultural changes in the workplace could better support parents of young children, the spokesperson said.
The princess has been out of the public eye since January, when she underwent abdominal surgery that later led to a cancer diagnosis. Prince William has since shared that the family was “doing well” and recently made his own return to public duties after taking time off to care for his wife.
King Charles III revealed a cancer diagnosis of his own in February but returned to work publicly in late April while continuing to receive treatment.
