What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Let Him Go,’ ‘Borat’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$170 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

“The Love Witch” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Nov. 13

“The Beach Bum” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Nov. 14

German Currents Film Festival

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$17-$42; advance purchase required. americancinematheque.com

“Nosferatu the Vampyre” with “The Tenderness of the Wolves,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$55, $65; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“A League of Their Own,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8

“Thelma & Louise,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8

“Beverly Hills Cop,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15

“Coming to America,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15

“Caddyshack,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Groundhog Day,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Home for the Holidays,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; $80 per truck or SUV; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Finding Nemo,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 6

“The Princess Bride,” 5:45 p.m. Nov. 7

“Pulp Fiction,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7

“Big,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8

“Forrest Gump,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 8

Lexus Culinary Cinema

L.A. Live event deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.

$25 per person, advance purchase required. lalive.com

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13

“Sideways,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Little Miss Sunshine,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 6 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 11

“Batman,” 9 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 11

“Twilight,” 6 p.m. Nov. 12-15

“Donnie Darko,” 9 p.m. Nov. 12-13

“American Psycho,” 9 p.m. Nov. 14-15

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20

“The Breakfast Club,” 9 p.m. Nov. 19-22

“Pretty in Pink,” 6 p.m. Nov. 21-22

“Back to the Future Part II,” 6 p.m. Nov. 25-29

“The Terminator,” 9 p.m. Nov. 25-29

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 7:30 and 11:20 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12

“Honest Thief,” 9:50 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“The Informer,” 7:35 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:35 p.m. Nov. 8-12

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Spell,” 9:25 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-12

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6

“Onward,” 7 p.m. Nov. 7

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10

“Cars,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13

“The Wizard of Oz,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18

“Knives Out,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Honest Thief,” 10:55 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Let Him Go,” 10:55 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-12

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Mission: Impossible,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 6

“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” 10 p.m. Nov. 6

“Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” 7 p.m. Nov. 7

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” 10 p.m. Nov. 7

“Coco,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Nov. 8

“Back to the Future,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 13

“Back to the Future Part II,” 10 p.m. Nov. 13

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 14

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 15

“Superman,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20

“Batman,” 10:15 p.m. Nov. 20

“Iron Man,” 7 p.m. Nov. 21

“Black Panther,” 10 p.m. Nov. 21

“Aladdin” (1992), 7 p.m. Nov. 22

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“The NeverEnding Story,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6

“V for Vendetta,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6

“Jaws,” 7 p.m. Nov. 12

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13

“Airplane,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13

“Back to the Future,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jurassic Park,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27

“Batman,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 27

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Big Lebowski,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12

“Honest Thief,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“The Informer” (2019), 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Nov. 6-7

“Let Him Go,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-12

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Jurassic World,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6

“Toy Story 4,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Greatest Showman,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Aladdin” (2019), 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“Elf,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-in

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. Nov. 6

“Inglourious Basterds,” 8 p.m. Nov. 7

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 8 p.m. Nov. 13

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 8 p.m. Nov. 14

“Reservoir Dogs,” 8 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. Nov. 21

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

Valley Film Festival

The Regency 16 Theatres Drive-in @ the Plant, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20 per car; advance purchase required. valleyfilmfest.com

“Take Me to Tarzana” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Comedy shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 7

Documentary feature plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Dramatic shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 8

“Marcus” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Girls on Film” shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

“Words Can’t Go There” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Documentary shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9

“Honest Thief,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-9

“The Informer,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9

“Let Him Go,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. Nov. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9

“Love and Monsters,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-9

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-9

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“American Psycho,” 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 11

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 10-11

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 10

“Honest Thief,” 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 11

“The Informer” (2019), 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Nov. 10-11

“Jungleland,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6-12

“Kindred,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 10-11

“Mortal,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 9

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 8 and 11

“Synchronic,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 9, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 10

“The War With Grandpa,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6-11