Your ultimate guide to ‘Nutcrackers,’ ‘Christmas Carols’ and other holiday shows in SoCal

Find a “Nutcracker,” a “Christmas Carol” or other show to see with our supersize list of live holiday entertainment at venues across Southern California. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Through Dec. 24

American Contemporary Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker Suite’

The L.A.-based company reprises its intimate reimagining of the holiday favorite. Two California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave., 28th floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 24 (also 1 p.m. only Dec. 24). $65-$140. acbdances.com

Through Jan. 8

‘Bob Baker’s Nutcracker’

It’s the old holiday favorite ... with a few strings attached. Bob Baker Marionette Theater, 4949 York Blvd., L.A. Various showtimes through Jan. 8. $25. (213) 250-9995. bobbakermarionettetheater.com

“Bob Baker’s Nutcracker” (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Through Dec. 11

‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’

A stage adaptation of Dylan Thomas’ nostalgic tale. The Long Beach Shakespeare Company, Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 11. $13, $23. lbshakespeare.org

Through Dec. 23

‘Patsy Cline Holiday Concert’

Cori Cable Kidder portrays the country music legend. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23; also 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22. $25-$45. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Cori Cable Kidder as Patsy Cline. (Beryl Tsang)

Nov. 30

‘Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas’

The composer, conductor and musicologist explores classic holiday tunes by Jewish songwriters including Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and Johnny Marks’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $55. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 1-4

‘Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy presents Allen’s update of the holiday favorite. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4. $75.

debbieallendanceacademy.com

Dec. 1

‘Irish Christmas in America’

Songs, stories and Irish step dancing, natch. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. $60, $75. garrymarshalltheatre.org

Dec. 2-18

‘Bob’s Holiday Office Party’

This irreverent romp set in an insurance office in small-town Iowa returns for a 25th year. Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m, Sundays, Dec. 2-18. $35, $40. onstage411.com

“Bob’s Holiday Office Party.” (Louisa Gauerke)

Dec. 2-18

‘Cabaret Macabre Christmas’

This spooky-saucy edition of this burlesque show from dancer-choreographer Brittany DeWeese returns; for ages 17 and older. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 18. $20, $25. zombiejoes.com

“Cabaret Macabre Christmas.” (Suzette Mora)

Dec. 2-18

‘Cozy Winter Cabin’

Sketch comedy with a seasonal flare. The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 2-18. $22-$28. (323) 934-4747. groundlings.com

Dec. 2-4, 7-11

‘Jane Austen Unscripted: A Regency Christmas’

Impro Theatre is making it up as they go along in a special holiday edition of the company’s hit improvised show. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 3 and 7 p.m Sundays, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 7-11. $60, $75. garrymarshalltheatre.org

A scene from Impro Theatre’s “Jane Austen Unscripted.” (Joelle Martinec / Ginger Sole Photography)

Dec. 2

‘Messiah Sing-Along’

Lift your voice alongside the Westwood Chancel Choir in a performance of Handel’s classic oratorio. Westwood Presbyterian Church, 10822 Wilshire Blvd. Westwood. 8 p.m. Dec. 2. $20; 17 and younger, free. westwoodpres.org

Dec. 2-25

‘Santasia: A Holiday Comedy’

The long-running, award-winning, nostalgia-fueled variety show returns. For ages 13 and older. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, other dates and times, Dec. 2 through 25. $35. santasia.com

Dec. 2-3

‘La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin’

The Latino Theater Company presents this annual reenactment of the Virgin Mary’s visitations with peasant Juan Diego in 16th-century Mexico; in Spanish with English supertitles. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Free; reserved seating, $45. (866) 811-4111. latinotheaterco.org

Esperanza America in “La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin.” (Andrew Vasquez)

Dec. 2-3, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 16-18, Dec. 22-24 and 26

Los Angeles Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The company’s annual touring production of the Tchaikovsky favorite is back. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 6 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. $38-$131; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

Also at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. Noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 10, noon Dec. 11. $38-$131; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Dec. 16, noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 17-18. $38-$131; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

And the Dolby Theatre (with live orchestra), 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood. 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23, noon Dec. 24, 2 p.m. Dec. 26. (310) 998-7782. $45-$138; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” (Reed Hutchinson / UCLA)

Dec. 2-11

‘Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre’

Company members share songs and stories. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 11. $35, $40. (323) 851-7977. theatrewest.org

Dec. 3-4

Westside Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The Santa Monica-based company is joined by guest dancers for its long-running, George Balanchine-inspired production of the Tchaikovsky favorite. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St, Santa Monica. 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 3-4. $50. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.com

Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” (Todd Lechtick / Westside Ballet)

Dec. 3-4

‘The More, The Merrier’

Angel City Chorale presents its annual holiday concert. UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4. $25-$110. angelcitychorale.org

Dec. 3 and 7

‘Carols by Candlelight’

Pacific Chorale performs traditional and contemporary holiday music, plus a world premiere from L.A.-based composer Saunder Choi. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach. 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 7. $25-$75. (714) 662-2345. pacificchorale.org

Dec. 3-23

‘A Christmas Carol’

A Noise Within remounts its popular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Victorian-era fable. 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Various dates and times, Dec. 3-23. $25 and up. anoisewithin.org

Alan Blumenfeld, left, and Geoff Elliott in “A Christmas Carol” at A Noise Within. (Craig Schwartz)

Dec. 3-18

‘The Fruit Cake Follies’

This affectionate sendup of holiday variety shows is back. Casita Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 1, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-18. $40. fruitcakefollies.ticketspice.com

Dec. 3-24

‘A Christmas Carol’

South Coast Rep’s hit production of the holiday fable is also back on the boards; for ages 6 and up. Various dates and times, Dec. 3-24. $35-$101; children’s discounts available. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

Richard Soto, left, and Richard Doyle in “A Christmas Carol.” (Jenny Graham / SCR)

Dec. 3-4, 14 and 18

‘The Nutcracker With Dudamel: Tchaikovsky & Ellington’

Gustavo Dudamel leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Children’s Chorus in the Tchaikovsky classic plus jazz legend Duke Ellington’s reimagining of same. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111. S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. $77-$254. laphil.com

Dec. 3-4

‘Merry-Achi Christmas’

With Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and DanzArts Sabor México Dance Company. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4. $35-$86. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 3

‘A John Waters Christmas’

The filmmaker and provocateur behind such camp classics as “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray” hosts a sure-to-be scandalous holiday show; for ages 21 and older only. The Vermont Hollywood, 1020 N. Vermont Ave., L.A. 6 p.m. Dec. 3. $45.07-$190.55. dice.fm

John Waters. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Dec. 3

‘Holiday Sing-Along’

Seasonal favorites with returning host Melissa Peterman, Angeles Chorale, a jazz combo, a pipe organ ... and you! Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111. S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $36-$99. laphil.com

Dec. 3

‘Watkins Family Hour Christmas’

Brother-sister bluegrass duo Sean and Sara Watkins are joined by John C. Reilly, singer-songwriter Nikka Costa, et al. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Dec. 3. $36 and up. thesoraya.org

Dec. 3-11, Dec. 17-18

‘The Nutcracker’

Inland Pacific Ballet stages the Tchaikovsky favorite. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. $24 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org

Also at Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. $24 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org

Inland Pacific Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” (E.Y. Yanagi)

Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

New West Symphony’s ‘Winter Spectacular’

The orchestra is joined by Broadway’s Laura Osnes, Mariachi Reyes, Ukrainian ensemble Chervona Kalyna, Los Robles Children’s Choir and others for a mix of carols and symphonic favorites. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. $35 and up. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Also at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. 3 p.m. Dec. 4. $35 and up. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Dec. 3

’Nutcracker for Kids!’

Pacific Symphony presents a condensed version of the holiday favorite, capped off by a visit from St. Nick. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. $47-$133. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 4

‘Handel’s Glorious Messiah’

Pacific Symphony performs with Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 3 p.m. Dec. 4. $65-$184. pacificsymphony.org

Carl St. Clair leads Pacific Symphony. (Pacific Symphony)

Dec. 4

‘Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey’

Composer, conductor and vocalist Damien Sneed leads a cohort of singers and dancers. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. 2 p.m. Dec. 4. $27.50-$60. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Dec. 4 and 8

‘L.A. Woman All Femme Revue Holiday Spectacular’

An old-school variety show with some modern twists. The Three Clubs, 1123 Vine St., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8. $25-$40. eventbrite.com

Dec. 4

‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’

Chip Davis and company put a rock spin on the holiday in this multimedia-enhanced concert. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. $39 and up. scfta.org

Mannheim Steamroller. (Matt Christine Photography)

Dec. 7

‘All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’

A musical inspired by the true story of a brief secession of hostilities on the front lines of WWI. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $36-$80. thesoraya.org

Dec. 8-31

‘Shambles’

Bring the family for this immersive, 1960s-themed holiday panto featuring music, dance, comedy and cirque-style acrobatics. The Actors’ Gang at the Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Various dates and times, Dec. 8-31. $35. (310) 838-4264. theactorsgang.com

Dec. 8-18

‘A Very Die Hard Christmas’

Theatre Unleashed reprises its riotous sendup of the 1988 action flick that starred Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman. studio/stage, 520 N. Western Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8 through Dec. 18. $30. (818) 849-4039. theatreunleashed.org

Dec. 9-18

American Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The storied company reprises its dazzling staging of the Tchaikovsky favorite backed by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9-18. $29 and up. scfta.org

Hee Seo and Cory Stearns in American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker.” (Gene Schiavone)

Dec. 9-29

‘The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto’

Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore in his family friendly show inspired by L. Frank Baum’s fantasy novels. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Various dates and times, Dec. 9-29. $20-$71. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 9-18

‘The Magic of Christmas: A Season of Light’

The Young Americans celebrate the holidays in this tune-filled revue. La Mirada Theatre 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9-18. $15-$71. youngamericans.org

Dec. 9

St. Matthew’s Music Guild’s Annual Holiday Concert

Seasonal favorites by Vivaldi, Telemann and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. 8 p.m. Dec. 9. $35. MusicGuildOnline.org

Dec. 10 and 17

‘Festival of Carols’

Los Angeles Master Chorale trolls the ancient Yuletide carol and a few modern ones too. Walt Disney Concert Hall, downtown L.A. 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. $45-$153. lamasterchorale.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale. (Jamie Pham)

Dec. 10-11

‘Alice and the Wonderful Holiday Party’

Lewis Carroll’s bemused heroine has yet another misadventure in this kid-friendly musical comedy. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $12.50, $15; reservations required. (310) 394-9779. santamonicaplayhouse.com

Dec. 10

Holiday Family Faire

The second annual edition of this family friendly event includes caroling, storytelling, an aerialist and photos with Santa, plus a live performance of singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson’s 1970 concept album “The Point” led by Harry’s son Kiefo Nilsson (additional $25 fee required). Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10. $10, $20; family pack (2 adult and 2 kids), $50; ages 4 and younger, free. theatricum.com

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (Jeannine Camacho)

Dec. 10

‘Holidays Around the World’

A family friendly festival with music and dance performances plus hands-on crafting opportunities. Segerstrom Center’s Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 11 a.m. Dec. 10. Free; RSVP required. scfta.org

Dec. 10-11, Dec. 21-22

‘Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico’

With Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11. thesoraya.org

Also at Musco Center, One University Drive, Orange. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22. $21.25-$78. muscocenter.org

Ballet Folklórico De Los Ángeles. (Luis Luque)

Dec. 10-24

Festival Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The Orange County-based company performs with guest dancers from Joffrey Ballet, New York Ballet, etc. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18, 6 p.m. Dec. 20-23, 11 a.m. Dec. 24. $45-$110. festivalballet.org

Dec. 11-Dec. 23

‘Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas”

Family friendly musical based on the children’s books. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; noon, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Dec. 11 through Dec. 23. $24-$30; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. chancetheater.com

Dec. 10-11

Marat Daukayev’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The L.A.-based company performs. Luckman Theatre, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $46-$77. theater.maratdaukayev.org

Dec. 11

‘Lo, How a Rose’

Los Angeles Master Chorale performs a Renaissance-inspired program of works by Benjamin Britten, Morten Lauridsen, Shawn Kirchner and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 7 p.m. Dec. 11. $45-$153. lamasterchorale.org

Dec. 11

Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert

The orchestra is joined by guest vocalists for opera arias and seasonal favorites. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $25-$80. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 12-13

‘The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name’

The scantily-clad music and comedy duo is joined by special guests. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13. $41-$51. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 13-14 and 17

‘Latina Christmas Special’

The nostalgia-fueled holiday show is back for an encore; with Maria Russell, Sandra Valls and Diana Yanez. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 17. $19-$49. (626) 356-3100. anoisewithin.org

Maria Russell, left, Diana Yanez and Sandra Valls in “Latina Christmas Special.” (Xavi Moreno)

Dec. 13

‘A Chanticleer Christmas’

The Grammy-winning all-male a cappella group performs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 13. $41-$111. laphil.com

Dec. 15-17

‘The Broadway Holiday Songbook’

With vocalists Aaron Lazar and Kerry O’Malley. Segerstrom Center’s Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17. $79 and up.

Dec. 15

‘A Christmas Carol With Charles Dickens’ and Holiday Fete

A Victorian-style soiree includes a performance of the Dickens classic by Independent Shakespeare Company’s David Melville. The Ebell of Los Angeles, 743 S Lucerne Blvd., L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 15. $85. ebellofla.org

Dec. 15-17

Harry Connick, Jr.’s ‘Holiday Celebration 2022’

The Grammy-winning crooner croons seasonal favorites. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Dec. 15-17. $59 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com

Harry Connick Jr. (Stephen Chernin / Associated Press)

Dec. 16-17

‘Holiday Pops With the Manhattan Transfer’

The veteran vocal quartet performs with Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17. $43-$213. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 16-17

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2022

The saxman performs with an all-star band. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17. $60-$190. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 16-18 and 22-23

‘The Long Beach Nutcracker’

Long Beach Ballet and guest dancers perform with a full orchestra in the 40th edition of this stage spectacular. Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Ave., Long Beach. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23. $35-$125. longbeachnutcracker.com

“The Long Beach Nutcracker.” (Christopher Launi / Long Beach Ballet)

Dec. 17, Dec. 20

‘Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats — The Holiday Variant’

The celebrity chef hosts a variety show. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 7 p.m. Dec. 17. $46-$156. thesoraya.org

Also at Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. $39 and up. scfta.org

Dec. 17

‘Herb Alpert & Lani Hall — A Christmas Wish’

The veteran jazz trumpeter and his vocalist wife perform. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. $90-$115. broadstage.org

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall. (Dewey Nicks)

Dec. 17

The Long Beach Symphony Holiday Pops

The orchestra performs with the Long Beach Camerata Singers. Long Beach Arena’s Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $30-$180. (562) 436-3203. LongBeachSymphony.org

Dec. 17

Pasadena Symphony and Pops’ ‘Holiday Candlelight’

The orchestra, under the baton of conductor Larry Blank, is joined by the LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers, the JPL Chorus and vocalist LC Powell. All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17. $25-$160. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Dec. 17-18

‘A Motown Holiday’

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performs a mix of pop hits and seasonal favorites. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. $24-$99. gmcla.org

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. (Gennia Cui / L.A. County Arts Commission)

Dec. 18

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Los Angeles Master Chorale performs Handel’s beloved oratorio. The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 18. $48-$170. lamasterchorale.org

Dec. 18

‘’Tis the Season!’

Pacific Chorale performs with the Southern California Children’s Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. $32-$156. pacificchorale.org

Dec. 18-19, Dec. 21-22

‘An Irish Christmas’

This nationally touring production includes seasonal favorites, Irish dancing and more. Downey Theatre, 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $32-$60. kerryirishproductions.com

Also at Scherr Forum, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 7:30 p.m. Dec 21-22. $50-$75. bapacthousandoaks.com

Dec. 18

‘London Handel Players: A Baroque Christmas’

Selections by Handel, Bach, Mozart and Vivaldi in an intimate concert with all seating onstage. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 7 p.m. Dec. 18. $76. thesoraya.org

Dec. 19

‘Carols on the Plaza’

Belt out the holiday hits with members of Los Angeles Master Chorale. Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 6 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. lamasterchorale.org

Dec. 19

‘Messiah Sing-along’

Raise your voice along side your fellow audience members in Los Angeles Master Chorale’s annual participatory presentation of Handel’s oratorio. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. $58-$153. lamasterchorale.org

Dec. 19-20

‘Sister’s Christmas Catechism’

A know-it-all nun schools you on the reason for the season in this solo comedy. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 7:30 p;.m. Dec. 19-20. $51. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 20-22

‘Home Alone in Concert’

The slapstick 1990 comedy starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern screens with live orchestral accompaniment. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 20-22. $50-$189. laphil.com

Macaulay Culkin, left, and Joe Pesci in “Home Alone.” (20th Century Fox)

Dec. 20

‘Holiday Organ Spectacular’

With organist Todd Wilson and members of Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. $25-$106. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 20-22

‘Holidaze Harmony: Live’

Veteran vocalists Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall perform. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W Riverside Drive, Burbank. 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. $60, $75. garrymarshalltheatre.org

Dec. 21-22

‘Melissa Errico: Evergreen Holiday’

The Broadway veteran sings show tunes, standards and seasonal favorites in an intimate setting backed by a trio led by Grammy-winning jazz pianist Randy Waldman. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22. $30-$75. feinsteinsatvitellos.com

Melissa Errico (David Kenas)

Dec. 22

‘The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays’

Put a little abra in your cadabra with this stage spectacular. Fred Kavli Theater, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks. 7:30 pm. Dec. 22. $52-$72. bapacthousandoaks.com

Dec. 23

‘Arturo Sandoval Swinging Holiday’

The Grammy-winning Latin jazz trumpeter and his crew do their thing. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 23. $43-$114. laphil.com

Arturo Sandoval (The Wallis)

Dec. 23

‘Johnny Mathis Christmas Concert’

The veteran crooner performs. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. $59 and up. scfta.org

Dec. 23

‘Fiesta Navidad’

Grammy winners Mariachi Los Camperos celebrate the holiday traditions of Mexico in this family friendly show. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $32 and up. scfta.org

Mariachi los Camperos (Ernesto Coria)

Dec. 24

63rd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Shivan Arts Dance Company, Sista Jean’s Blues Machine and all-female mariachi ensemble Las Colibrí are among the myriad local groups taking part in this free, family friendly and multicultural celebration. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Free; first come, first served. (213) 972-3099. musiccenter.org