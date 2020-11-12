Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘Elf on a Shelf’ drive-through and 7 other IRL things to do in L.A. this weekend

"The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey"
“The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey” drive-through experience sets up shop in Pomona.
(Jerritt Clark)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Share

Tired of just streaming shows at home? Here are eight ways to get an in-person, if socially distanced, IRL experience.

“The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey”
Santa’s sleigh is in need of repair in this immersive drive-through theatrical event based on the popular children’s book. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave, Pomona. 5 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; timed entry every 15 minutes; ends Jan. 3. $24.95 and up; age 2 and under, free. elfontheshelfjourney.com

“Covid fan Tutte”
L.A.-based Pacific Opera Project offers drive-in performances of its pandemic-themed adaptation of Mozart’s musical rom-com featuring a new English-language libretto by POP Artistic Director Josh Shaw. Camarillo United Methodist Church, parking lot, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; also Nov. 22. $60-$175 per car; advance tickets required. pacificoperaproject.com

Entertainment & Arts

Drive-in Mozart: Pacific Opera Project adapts a rom-com for the COVID era

HIGHLAND PARK, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Pacific Opera Project's E. Scott Levin, left; Ariel Pisturino, Colin Ramsey, Christina Ramsey, Jamie Chamberlin and Nathan Granner, share a laugh while rehearsing a scene for "COVID fan tutte" at Ebell Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Highland Park, CA. The opera, directed by Josh Shaw (front right) is an updated version of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" for the pandemic period and will be performed at a drive-in show in Camarillo. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Drive-in Mozart: Pacific Opera Project adapts a rom-com for the COVID era

Pacific Opera Project riffs on Mozart with “Covid fan Tutte,” a drive-in show performed atop a shipping-container stage in Camarillo.
Advertisement

“Made in L.A. 2020: a version”
The opening date of Hammer Museum’s fifth biennial, co-presented this year with the Huntington, is still uncertain because of the county health department’s pandemic closures, but the museums are presenting two socially distanced offsite projects. The first is a collection of five billboards created by Larry Johnson and placed at five locations in MacArthur Park (available anytime); and “BLKNWS®,” a series of installations by Kahlil Joseph placed in coffeeshops, markets and other places around L.A. (available during business hours). Free. Details at hammer.ucla.edu

“Long Time No See”
Jeremy Piven and “SNL” cast member Melissa Villaseñor are among the folks featured in a new edition of this stand-up showcase. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday. $65. neuehouse.com

“Día de los Muertos”
Presented by the city of Los Angeles and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, an altar and exhibition celebrating the traditional Mexican holiday remain on display through this Sunday. Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd. Free.

“The Alice Experience: An Interactive Adventure Through Wonderland”
This is a socially distanced indoor-outdoor staging of this family friendly musical inspired by the writings of Lewis Carroll. Rose Center Theatre, 14140 All American Way, Westminster. Runs less than an hour; groups start the journey at 7, 7:20, 7:40 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2, 2:20, 2:40 and 3 p.m. Sunday. $12-$15. rosecentertheater.com

Advertisement

“Sunset Trace”
L.A.-based artist Patrick Shearn’s rainbow-colored, site-specific kinetic sculpture is on view through Sunday. Also on display: “Granville Redmond: The Eloquent Palette.” Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. $5, $7; 17 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

Mullin Automotive Museum
This museum featuring a sizable collection of rare and vintage luxury automobiles reopens with limited hours. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $10-$16; age 2 and under and active duty military, free. mullinautomotivemuseum.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsThings to Do: Arts & Culture Museums & ArtArtsTheaterClassical Music
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement