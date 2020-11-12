‘Elf on a Shelf’ drive-through and 7 other IRL things to do in L.A. this weekend

Tired of just streaming shows at home? Here are eight ways to get an in-person, if socially distanced, IRL experience.

“The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey”

Santa’s sleigh is in need of repair in this immersive drive-through theatrical event based on the popular children’s book. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave, Pomona. 5 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; timed entry every 15 minutes; ends Jan. 3. $24.95 and up; age 2 and under, free. elfontheshelfjourney.com

“Covid fan Tutte”

L.A.-based Pacific Opera Project offers drive-in performances of its pandemic-themed adaptation of Mozart’s musical rom-com featuring a new English-language libretto by POP Artistic Director Josh Shaw. Camarillo United Methodist Church, parking lot, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; also Nov. 22. $60-$175 per car; advance tickets required. pacificoperaproject.com

“Made in L.A. 2020: a version”

The opening date of Hammer Museum’s fifth biennial, co-presented this year with the Huntington, is still uncertain because of the county health department’s pandemic closures, but the museums are presenting two socially distanced offsite projects. The first is a collection of five billboards created by Larry Johnson and placed at five locations in MacArthur Park (available anytime); and “BLKNWS®,” a series of installations by Kahlil Joseph placed in coffeeshops, markets and other places around L.A. (available during business hours). Free. Details at hammer.ucla.edu

“Long Time No See”

Jeremy Piven and “SNL” cast member Melissa Villaseñor are among the folks featured in a new edition of this stand-up showcase. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday. $65. neuehouse.com

“Día de los Muertos”

Presented by the city of Los Angeles and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, an altar and exhibition celebrating the traditional Mexican holiday remain on display through this Sunday. Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd. Free.

“The Alice Experience: An Interactive Adventure Through Wonderland”

This is a socially distanced indoor-outdoor staging of this family friendly musical inspired by the writings of Lewis Carroll. Rose Center Theatre, 14140 All American Way, Westminster. Runs less than an hour; groups start the journey at 7, 7:20, 7:40 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2, 2:20, 2:40 and 3 p.m. Sunday. $12-$15. rosecentertheater.com

“Sunset Trace”

L.A.-based artist Patrick Shearn’s rainbow-colored, site-specific kinetic sculpture is on view through Sunday. Also on display: “Granville Redmond: The Eloquent Palette.” Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. $5, $7; 17 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

Mullin Automotive Museum

This museum featuring a sizable collection of rare and vintage luxury automobiles reopens with limited hours. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $10-$16; age 2 and under and active duty military, free. mullinautomotivemuseum.com

