Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez approves of Harry Styles’ Vogue cover: ‘It looks bomb’

One of the most fashionable members of Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has voted in favor of Harry Styles’ provocative Vogue photo shoot.

On Saturday, the New York congresswoman weighed in on the magazine’s December issue, which features Styles rocking a ruffled, floor-length Gucci gown and navy tuxedo jacket on the cover.

When asked on Instagram for her thoughts on the pop star’s decision to wear “a dress on the cover of Vogue,” Ocasio-Cortez called the fashion moment “wonderful.”

“The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully,” she wrote. “The hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too. Some people are mad at it bc some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society.”

Some of those folks include conservative pundits Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro, who drew sharp criticism on social media last week for shaming Styles while others celebrated him. The latter slammed Styles’ groundbreaking Vogue spread as a “referendum on masculinity” after Owens called on “society” to “bring back manly men.”

“Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc.,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it.”

The former One Direction heartthrob, who just won an American Music Award for his latest album, “Fine Line,” made history earlier this month as the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue.

Among the other stylish looks included in the shoot were a Victoriana crinoline skirt with hot pink accents, a matching kilt and blazer, vibrant overcoats and Styles’ high-waisted flare pants.

“What’s the point of creating things if they don’t make people think? Or feel? Or reflect?” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Especially as an artist or creative? Who wants to see the same things all the time? And never explore their assumptions? Anyways it looks bomb so.”

In conversation with Vogue’s Hamish Bowles, Styles argued, “you can never be overdressed” and credited Prince, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury and Elton John with inspiring him to embrace all kinds of fashion.

“I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit,” he said. “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”