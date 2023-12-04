Billie Eilish slams Variety for ‘outing’ her sexuality at red carpet: ‘Leave me alone’

Billie Eilish called out Variety on her Instagram post for “outing me on a red carpet... instead of talking about anything else that matters.”

Billie Eilish said she wants the internet to “leave me alone” about liking both women and men, after her sexuality became red carpet talk for Variety.

“Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she said in an Instagram post Sunday, before adding,”literally who cares.”

The Grammy-winning singer was one of a handful of honorees at the magazine’s annual Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday. Eilish and brother Finneas‘ “Barbie” hit “What Was I Made For?” won film song of the year. Before the festivities began, Eilish stepped out onto the red carpet where she spoke to a Variety red carpet reporter about her cover story from November.

Eilish, also known for hits “Bad Guy,” “Happier Than Ever” and “Bury a Friend,” revealed to Variety last month that despite her struggles to relate to girls, she loves them as people and is “attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Elsewhere in the cover story she said she identifies as “she/her” but that she has “never really felt like a girl.”

“Billie, did you mean to come out in the story?” the reporter asked the 21-year-old singer Saturday.

“No, I didn’t but I kinda thought... wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” Eilish replied.

The singer continued her red carpet interview on Saturday saying that she “just [doesn’t] really believe in” the idea of coming out. “Why can’t we just exist?”

In the comments of her Instagram post, Eilish received support from fellow musicians including Ice Spice, Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus and Tyler, the Creator. The “Igor” rapper, who has also faced online scrutiny for his sexual identity, replied, “talk yo s— auntie.”

Since rising to fame in 2015 with her breakout hit “Ocean Eyes,” Eilish has been outspoken about the criticism she faces about her relationships, her body, her appearance and her gender identity. Beyond her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford (32-year-old frontman of the Neighbourhood), Eilish has kept private about her sexuality.

“Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No,” she told Elle in 2021.”Where’s that energy with men?”

She added: “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ ”