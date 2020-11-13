Vogue has blessed us with a historic Harry Styles cover shoot: See the photos

Harry really put the “style” in Styles for his first Vogue cover shoot.

On Friday, the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker made history as the first man ever to grace the cover of the fashion magazine alone. And the singer did not disappoint, serving several stylish looks defying the constraints of toxic masculinity for the publication’s December edition.

“[Y]ou can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing,” Styles told Vogue‘s Hamish Bowles. “The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John — they’re such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it.

“I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

Case in point: The former One Direction heartthrob rocks a ruffled, lacy, floor-length Gucci gown and navy tuxedo jacket on the Vogue cover. Other chic ensembles featured in the fashion shoot include vibrant overcoats, a Victoriana crinoline skirt with hot pink accents, a matching kilt and blazer, and Styles’ signature high-waisted flare pants.

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing,” the “Fine Line” artist said.

“Anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Styles also discussed his critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Fine Line,” as well as his upcoming lead role in “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde‘s highly anticipated second feature, “Don’t Worry Darling.” In September, the “Dunkirk” actor joined the project’s star-studded cast, which includes Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine.

“To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” said Wilde, who tapped Styles for her “incredibly stylistic” movie partly because “he has a real appreciation for fashion.”

“I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

You can see Styles’ full Vogue profile and cover shoot here.