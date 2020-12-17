What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Monster Hunter,’ Christmas movies and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

American Cinematheque’s Drive-in Series

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$17-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Silent Night Deadly Night” with “Black Christmas” (1974), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Breach,” 8:28 p.m. Dec. 18, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 8:25 p.m. Dec. 23, 8:25 p.m. Dec. 24

“The Midnight Sky,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 8:05 p.m. Dec. 19-20, 8:02 p.m. Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 23, 6:25 p.m. Dec. 24

“Sister of the Groom,” 4:50 p.m. Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 20, 6:25 p.m. Dec. 21, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 22, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 23, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 24

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

The Grove’s Level 8 Drive-in: Santa’s Cinema

The Grove parking structure, 189 The Grove Drive, L.A.

$70-$140 per car (includes meals); advance purchase required. thegrovela.com

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“A Christmas Story” plus animated short, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” plus animated short, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20

“It’s a Wonderful Life” plus animated short, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26

“Scrooged” plus animated short, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Casablanca,” 7 p.m. Dec. 24

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Gremlins,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 18-20

“Batman Returns,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17-20

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22-24

“Elf,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 22-26

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 and 8:10 p.m. Dec. 18-21

“Half Brothers,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18-21

“Hunter Hunter,” 6:30 and 8:10 p.m. Dec. 18-21

“Monster Hunter,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18-21

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23-24

“Fatale,” 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23-24

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Die Hard,” 7:15 p.m. Dec. 18

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18-23

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“White Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

“The Muppet Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Selena,” 11 p.m. Dec. 26

“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. Dec. 28

“Back to the Future,” 8 p.m. Dec. 29

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. Dec. 29

“The Great Gatsby” (2013), 11 p.m. Dec. 30

“Coco,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 2

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. Jan. 2

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-23

“Half Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-23

“Monster Hunter,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-23

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“Frozen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18-21

“Half Brothers,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18-21

“Monster Hunter,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18-21

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Archenemy,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 22-23

“Arthur Christmas,” 6 p.m. Dec. 20, 5 p.m. Dec. 21, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 22, 5 p.m. Dec. 23

“The Holiday,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19

“Hunter Hunter,” 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 21-23

“I’m Your Woman,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19, 5 p.m. Dec. 21, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 22, 5 p.m. Dec. 23

“The Midnight Sky,” 7:45 p.m. Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 5 p.m Dec. 22, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 23

“Monster Hunter,” 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19-20, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 21-23

“The Night Before,” 7:45 p.m. Dec. 18

“The Rescue,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19-20, 5 p.m. Dec. 21-23

“Stuart Little,” 5 p.m Dec. 22, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 23